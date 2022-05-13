Data Center REITs: Tech Wreck Opportunities
Summary
- Unable to avoid the broader 'Tech Wreck' weakness, Data Center REITs are among the worst-performing real estate sectors this year with declines of nearly 30% - their steepest drawdown on record.
- Cloud computing demand remains insatiable and has historically been unaffected by uncertain economic conditions, but this "steadiness" has been a burden amid a sharp 'growth-to-value' rotation within the REIT sector.
- Valuations now appear quite attractive for these perennial performance leaders, however, particularly given the red-hot M&A environment and earnings results showing record levels of leasing demand and renewed pricing power.
- The data center REIT sector remains a hotbed of M&A activity. After three REITs were acquired last year, this week DigitalBridge acquired Switch, leveraging its own private equity platform to fuel a buying spree that has rapidly established the REIT into a legitimate player.
- Similar selloffs in 2014 and 2018 amid rising rate concerns ultimately proved to be rewarding buying opportunities for data center REITs. We see the Preferred securities as a particularly compelling high-yield opportunity.
REIT Rankings: Data Centers
Unable to avoid the broader 'Tech Wreck', Data Center REITs are among the worst-performing real estate sectors this year with declines of nearly 30% - their steepest drawdown on record. Data center fundamentals were remarkably unaffected by the pandemic and subsequent reopenings, but that's precisely the issue as investors have rotated into more pro-cyclical sectors. Within the Hoya Capital Data Center Index, we track the three data center REITs - Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty (DLR), and DigitalBridge (DBRG). We also track specialty REIT Iron Mountain (IRM) - which operates a growing portfolio of data center alongside its business storage portfolio along with two "c-corp" data center operators, Switch (SWCH) and Cyxtera (CYXT).
The data center REIT sector remains a hotbed of M&A activity. DigitalBridge announced this week that it will acquire data center operator Switch for about $11 billion in cash, including the assumption of debt. Switch - which went public in 2017 and owns 16 large data centers across 5 large campuses focused primarily on colocation service - had planned to convert to a REIT for the 2023 fiscal year. DBRG reportedly beat-out Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for Switch and is part of a year-long M&A boom that has seen Blackstone (BX) acquire QTS Realty for its non-traded REIT platform, KKR (KKR), and Global Infrastructure Partners acquire CyrusOne, and cell tower REIT American Tower (AMT) acquire CoreSite.
Despite its modest market cap of around $4B and its recent transition from a diversified REIT into a pure-play technology REIT, DigitalBridge - formerly known as Colony Capital - has leveraged its private equity platform to fuel a buying spree that has rapidly established the firm as one of the world's largest technology real estate operators, having now acquired more than a dozen companies including DataBank, Vantage Data Centers, and Landmark Infrastructure. Elsewhere, Cyxtera (CYXT) - which operates 61 data centers with an interconnection-heavy portfolio and "asset-lite" operating model similar to Equinix - is also reportedly up for sale after previously commenting that it sees a REIT conversion as a "medium-term" goal. Other companies operating space include a mix of international, private, and "c-corp" entities, including Rackspace (RXT), TierPoint, Flexential, Cologix, Lumen (formerly CenturyLink), and Global Switch.
Data Center REITs 101
While cloud spending continues to boom, it is increasingly concentrated in a smaller number of providers. The companies synonymous with cloud computing - Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Alibaba (BABA), Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce (CRM), and Snowflake (SNOW) - are among the largest and most critical tenants of these data center operators, and have become even more critical tenants in recent years as a growing share of leasing activity has accrued to these "hyperscale" tenants which have increasingly dictated the terms of leasing agreements and pricing.
Major players on the hardware side include Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), and IBM (IBM), which collectively provide the majority of networking equipment utilized by data center tenants. Interestingly, while spending on the "public cloud" by hyperscale providers continues to surge, spending on the physical hardware - servers and chips - has seen relatively lackluster growth, due in part to the lingering global chip shortage. In their most recent forecast in April, Gartner revised upward its growth outlook for IT spending on data center systems, projecting 5.5% growth in 2022 and 2023 following 6.7% growth last year.
Housed in windowless buildings surrounded by massive generators and cooling equipment, data centers provide the critical infrastructure - power, cooling, and physical rack space - to a variety of enterprise customers with different networking and computing needs. Data Center REITs own roughly 600 data centers - 30% of investment-grade data center facilities in the US - and command roughly a fifth of data center capacity globally. As we'll discuss in more detail below, responding to the mounting competitive threats, data center operators have turned to M&A to regain some degree of pricing power, with a particular focus on the higher-value interconnection-focused facilities.
The value of each data center is largely a function of its position along the internet backbone, the physical fiber-optic network that links every connected-device across the world. Properties within the backbone, or more precisely at the "intersection" of various networks, are able to provide higher-value network-based colocation and interconnection services, which command higher rent-per-MW and have higher barriers to entry due to the inherent "network effects." Properties on the periphery or those lacking a critical mass of interconnection tenants typically provide more ubiquitous enterprise-based wholesale services, including storage and cloud-based software applications.
Interconnection, which relies on "network effects," can translate into a competitive advantage that new entrants have difficulty replicating. Equinix has the highest "quality" portfolio of network-dense assets followed by the smaller CoreSite - which is now owned by American Tower. Digital Realty significantly expanded its interconnection and colocation business through its Interxion acquisition but remains a mostly wholesale-focused entity. CyrusOne, QTS, and the majority of non-REIT data center operators focus primarily on more competitive wholesale assets. Switch and Cyxtera operate relatively high-barrier portfolios, but while Switch - like the other REITs - own the vast majority of their data centers, Cyxtera only owns two of its facilities and leases its remaining 58 data centers.
Data Center REIT Fundamentals
As discussed in our REIT Earnings Recap, first-quarter earnings results were far stronger than the sharp sell-off would suggest. Digital Realty recorded its second-straight quarter of record leasing volume and, perhaps even more importantly, pricing power appeared to strengthen with cash renewal spreads rising by the most since Q3 2019. Equinix also reported strong results and raised its full-year AFFO growth outlook to 7.2%, up 20 basis points from its prior outlook driven by "the best net booking performance in our history, fueled by strong demand across all three regions, robust net pricing actions, and near-record low churn." Iron Mountain executed 35MW of new and expansion leases - roughly $40M in annualized revenue - and now expected total additions of 130MW this year, up from 50MW in its prior outlook, an impressive total that establishes IRM as a series player in the space.
While it's better to be in a sector with secular tailwinds than headwinds, data center pricing remains extremely competitive and is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future as an ever-growing share of leasing activity is accruing to a shrinking quantity of increasingly powerful tenants. We focus on releasing spreads as the closest comparable to the "same-store NOI" metric common to other REIT sectors, which is a key forward-looking indicator of underlying pricing power and on supply/demand conditions. Total cash renewal spreads increased 3.3% in Q1 - the strongest quarter for DLR since 2019 - driven by a 5.9% spread on large leases, a notable improvement from the 14% decline in the prior quarter. DLR increased its outlook for cash re-leasing spreads for the full year to "slightly positive' compared to "flat" last quarter.
Adding further color in its earnings call, DLR commented:
We saw a notable and broad-based improvement in our re-leasing spreads in the quarter, reflecting a healthier pricing environment but also the active engagement we are having with customers on the Digital Realty value proposition... I can't tell you we're fully done with never having a negative cash mark-to-market but the trend is certainly playing out which I would say is a combination of mix and also the broader pricing ratch up where the pendulum of pricing is swinging slightly more and more back to Digital Realty.
With flat-to-slightly-positive "same-store NOI" growth rates, external growth continues to be the modus operandi and primary driver of growth for these companies as Data Center REITs have been relentless developers over the last half-decade. After cooling in 2019, the development pipeline shot up to new record-highs in 2021. Data center REITs now represent almost 15% of all development activity within the REIT sector. Supply growth remains a continued headwind and while development remains fairly disciplined and responsive to demand, it's unclear when - if ever - we'll see any meaningful barriers to supply growth emerge, as technological advancements make the correlation between demand and physical space required far less predictable than comparable sectors like industrial REITs.
Overall, these REITs have settled into a consistent mid-to-high single-digit annual FFO growth trend, which is outstanding in a low-growth environment, but less impressive in the current inflationary macro environment. As noted, EQIX boosted its full-year revenue outlook to 10.2% and its full-year FFO growth by 20 basis points to 7.3%. DLR maintained it revenue outlook calling for 7.3% growth and its full-year FFO target which calls for 4.9% growth. Among the smaller operators, Iron Mountain delivered impressive data center performance - which represents less than 15% of its overall assets - but maintained its full-year revenue and FFO outlook. Digital Bridge does not yet provide comparable guidance metrics, nor does Switch.
While we correctly predicted the wave of M&A in the sector, we thought that surely Digital Realty and Equinix would be leading the charge as both major data center REITs have been "overdue" for a major M&A move based on their historical cadence and both are sitting on a mountain of dry powder. Digital Realty did announce a modestly-sized deal in January to acquire a 55% stake in Teraco, Africa's leading data center provider for roughly $2B in a deal that is expected to be 1% dilutive to Digital Realty's FFO in 2022, breakeven in 2023, and accretive beginning in 2024. DLR was also busy last year working on the public listing of Digital Core REIT as a standalone publicly traded vehicle listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Equinix, meanwhile, announced a $705M deal to acquire four data centers from Entel as it expands into the Chile and Peru markets. The deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2022 and is expected to be immediately accretive to Equinix's AFFO upon closure.
Data Center REITs Performance
Data Center REITs have dipped deeper into "bear market" territory in recent weeks, unable to avoid the sharp sell-off which has hit technology stocks particularly hard. So far in 2022, the Hoya Capital Data Center Index is lower by 27.2% compared to the 19.4% decline by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 17.3% decline from the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Despite the sell-off, data center REITs are still among the best-performing REIT sectors over most longer-term measurement periods.
While data center REITs were the top-performing REIT sector from the start of 2019 to the end of 2020, the sector delivered a lukewarm year of performance last year as well as data center REITs delivered total returns of 25%, lagging the 41% gains on the broad-based Equity REIT Index. Future growth won't come as easy in the 2020s as it did over the prior decade and will require continued operational execution, but we believe that current valuations appear quite attractive as similar setbacks in 2014 and 2018 amid rising rate concerns ultimately proved to be rewarding buying opportunities.
Data Center REIT Dividend Yields
Few REIT sectors have delivered more consistent dividend growth than data centers, and both Equinix and Digital Realty raised their dividends this year. Each of the major data center REITs increased their dividend in 2021 following a similarly perfect record of dividend increases in the prior year as well. Still very much a "growth-oriented" property sector, data center REITs pay an average dividend yield of 2.6%, which is below the REIT sector average dividend yield of 3.3%. Data Center REITs pay out only 50% of their available free cash flow, however, leaving ample capacity to increase dividends or reinvest in external growth.
Within the sector, we note the differences in distribution strategies for these five REITs and their approximate FFO payout ratios. Specialty REIT Iron Mountain - of which data center assets comprise roughly 10% of its revenues - pays a dividend yield of 4.80%. Among the pure-play data center REITs, Digital Realty yields a sector-high 3.80% while Equinix pays a yield of 1.96%. Digital Bridge has not paid a dividend since it began its "digital conversion" as Colony Capital, but commented on its earnings call this past quarter that it will initiate a regular quarterly common dividend in the third quarter.
Investors seeking higher current yields and are willing to accept more limited upside growth potential have a few preferred options as Digital Realty and Digital Bridge have a suite of three preferred issues. The three issues from Digital Bridge (DBRG.PI, DBRG.PH, DBRG.PJ) have a current yield averaging roughly 7.90% and trade at 9-10% discounts to par value while the three from Digital Realty (DLR.PJ, DLR.PK, DLR.PL) have an average current yield of 5.75% and trade at up to 9% discounts. Amid the selling pressure across fixed income securities this year, we've observed some "baby out with the bathwater" effects which have opened-up very compelling valuations across many REIT Preferreds.
Takeaways: Value Emerges Amid Tech Wreck
Unable to avoid the broader 'Tech Wreck' weakness, Data Center REITs are among the worst-performing real estate sectors this year with declines of nearly 30% - their steepest drawdown on record. Cloud computing demand remains insatiable and has historically been unaffected by uncertain economic conditions, but this "steadiness" has been a burden amid a sharp 'growth-to-value' rotation within the REIT sector. Valuations now appear quite attractive for these perennial performance leaders particularly given the red-hot M&A environment and earnings results showing record levels of leasing demand and renewed pricing power. We see the Preferred securities as a particularly compelling high-yield opportunity.
For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.
Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.
This article was written by
High Yield • Dividend Growth • Income. Visit www.HoyaCapital.com for more information and important disclosures. Hoya Capital Research is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital"), a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut. Founded with a mission to make real estate more accessible to all investors, Hoya Capital specializes in managing institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities, focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns.
Collaborating with ETF Monkey, Retired Investor, Gen Alpha, Alex Mansour, The Sunday Investor, and Philip Eric Jones for Marketplace service - Hoya Capital Income Builder.
