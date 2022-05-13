Polen Global Emerging Markets Growth Q1 2022 Portfolio Manager Commentary

tum3123/iStock via Getty Images

Seeks Growth & Capital Preservation (Performance (%) as of 3-31-2022)

Qtr YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr Inception Polen Emerging Markets Growth (Gross) -14.68 -14.68 -22.47 - - -4.52 Polen Emerging Markets Growth (NET) -14.96 -14.96 -23.31 - - -5.50 MSCI Emerging Markets (NET) -6.97 -6.97 -11.36 - - 3.16

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher. Periods over one-year are annualized. Please reference the GIPS Report which accompanies this commentary.

The commentary is not intended as a guarantee of profitable outcomes. Any forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions that are susceptible to changes in circumstances.

Commentary

The performance of emerging markets equities over the first three months of 2022 was largely determined by whether a country was a commodity importer, like China or India, or an exporter like South Africa or Brazil. Concern over the economic implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dominated sentiment and resulted in supply shock issues worldwide, impacting currencies. Whilst the ruble experienced weakness, the currencies of many commodity exporters, like those of Brazil and South Africa, climbed higher. Companies worldwide continued to experience rising cost pressures in response to the surge in global inflation, which has only been exacerbated by rising commodity prices. As central banks react with tighter monetary policies, investors globally continued to factor the impact of rising interest rates into equity valuations. Emerging markets in general were not exempt from these headwinds.

China’s economy was also challenged in the first quarter by intensified ADR delisting concerns and a new Omicron outbreak that led to lockdowns in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and other big cities. Additionally, new supply chain worries emerged as Chinese policymakers enacted strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus, which could put more pressure on economic activity and global trade.

Although all of these factors compounded the uncertainty regarding the outlook for emerging markets,

We believe the high-quality growth businesses in which we invest offer a long- term defense against macroeconomic challenges and uncertainty.

In our opinion, companies with substantial competitive advantages can contribute continuous and robust earnings growth to the Portfolio under different economic and market environments. Conversely, low-quality companies (including those with high debt levels, unprofitable business models, or that can’t self-fund their growth) could face more uncertain outcomes. This is why we aim to invest in businesses with favorable long-term earnings power rather than attempting to predict the timing of macroeconomic movements or short-term trades.

Portfolio Performance & Attribution

Sectors of the market in which we typically have less exposure, including value and more cyclical stocks, performed relatively well over the quarter. As a result, the Portfolio’s underweight position in these types of companies detracted from performance over the first quarter of 2022. The Portfolio returned -14.68% gross and -14.96% net of fees, respectively, while the Index returned -6.97%. Foreign currency positively contributed to Portfolio performance in select markets.

On a relative basis, communications services, financials, and industrials were the most significant detractors from the Portfolio’s performance. Conversely, the information technology, consumer discretionary, and energy sectors were the most significant relative contributors to performance.

From a relative and absolute perspective, our most significant contributors to performance over the first quarter were Phu Nhuan Jewelry, Mobile World, and Discovery.

Headquartered in Vietnam, Phu Nhuan Jewelry produces, sells, and trades jewelry and related products. After the disruptions related to COVID-19, the company has started to see robust earnings growth coming through and expectations of a strong 2022 are starting to be reflected in its stock price.

Meanwhile, large retailer Mobile World—also headquartered in Vietnam—similarly achieved solid results over the last year and continues to benefit from secular growth trends. More broadly, Vietnamese equities outperformed several other emerging market nations over the first quarter.

In turn, the share price of Discovery, our South Africa-based insurance company, benefited during the first quarter mostly from currency fluctuations in the foreign exchange markets.

The most significant relative and absolute detractors from performance over the quarter were Yandex (YNDX), VK Company (OTC:MLRYY), and Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF).

Portfolio holdings headquartered in Russia were materially impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In response to the invasion, several nations imposed unprecedented sanctions against the Russian government, sparking a sharp market selloff. As a result, shares of Yandex and VK Company faced selling pressure despite not being directly impacted by sanctions.

Meanwhile, Prosus shares were largely dragged lower in response to the previously mentioned headwinds that emerging markets faced during the first quarter. Despite recent volatility, we continue to see a bright future for Prosus and believe the company has the potential to deliver strong returns over a multi-year period.

Portfolio Activity

During the quarter, we initiated positions in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF). We increased our positions in Autohome Inc. (ATHM), HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), and Vietnam Dairy Products JSC, and exited TAL Education (TAL), Vitasoy (OTCPK:VTSYF), Ping An Healthcare (OTCPK:PANHF), and Britannia Industries. We also reduced our positions in Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX), S.A.B. de C.V., President Chain Stores, and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor (also known as TSMC) is the world’s leading semiconductor foundry, manufacturing 10,761 different products using 272 distinct technologies for 499 different customers. In our experience, fierce competition, the challenge of keeping pace with new developments, and heavy capital requirements tend to make high returns in technology hardware businesses tough to maintain. TSMC, however, in our opinion, is an exception to the rule. For over 20 years, the company has delivered approximately 20% returns on internally invested capital despite elevated competitive intensity and rapidly evolving chipmaking technology. The company enjoys somewhat of a duopoly with Samsung in producing leading-edge nodes; the fastest and most powerful chips used in the most advanced technology. We expect TSMC to uphold its leading market position over the next decade as a result of its business moats which include technological leadership, an execution-focused corporate culture, as well as its established customer relationships.

Although all investments carry risks, some of TSMC’s risks are more company specific. As semiconductors become increasingly critical, countries and leaders are beginning to focus more on ensuring a steady domestic supply. Will the semiconductor industry have to prioritize national interests over shareholder returns? Will China act forcefully to secure access to TSMC’s leading-edge nodes? These risks are hard to quantify but must be weighed against the long-term investment opportunity the company offers. We believe TSMC will continue to compound earnings growth at rates in the high teens for at least the next five years and has potential to make a favorable investment.

Our other new addition to the Portfolio during the first quarter was ultra-low-cost airline Wizz Air. The airline industry is often rightly regarded as being absent of attractive long-term investment opportunities and riddled with bankruptcies, cyclical fluctuations, and mistimed or misplaced capital allocation. To quote Richard Branson,

“If you want to be a millionaire, start with a billion dollars and launch a new airline.”

So why would we invest in Wizz Air?

In our view, the industry’s sole source of competitive advantage is having the lowest cost base. Wizz Air has also understood this since its launch 18 years ago. Its owners and management, for whom we have tremendous respect, have remained highly disciplined with regard to maintaining a low- cost base. The circular benefits of doing so (lowest costs = lower prices = more customers = lower fares) have catapulted the company to being the lowest-cost carrier in its region, with an approximately 20% market share. Given the continued presence of inefficient legacy carriers in Europe and the long lead times for any new orders, we see this competitive advantage as being durable and expect it to remain in place for years to come.

Furthermore, the airline industry is inherently cyclical. However, what offsets this for us is the long structural runway for growth we see in Wizz Air. In our view, existing plane orders should allow seat capacity to expand at about 15% per year for the rest of this decade and low-flight penetration in Central and Eastern Europe plus continued market share gains from higher-cost incumbents should enable this seat capacity to be comfortably absorbed.

Nevertheless, COVID-19 was very disruptive force for the sector and Wizz Air was not exempt.

However, in our view, management’s foresight in maintaining a strong balance sheet has allowed it to weather this challenging period well and should enable the company to take advantage of new opportunities as the world continues to recover. For a business that we believe can grow earnings at a mid-teen rate over the next five to ten years, a normalized price-to-earnings ratio of under 15x seems very attractive.

In addition to Autohome, HDFC Bank, and Vietnam Dairy Products, we increased the Portfolio’s weighting in Tencent Music during the period.

To fund these additions, and as our conviction waned, we sold out of four businesses: Ping An Healthcare, Vitasoy, Britannia Industries, and TAL Education.

As Hong Kong’s leading soymilk brand, we believe Vitasoy still has huge potential. The company’s operations in China, however, unwittingly became associated with pro-Hong Kong/anti-Chinese sentiment and an ensuing consumer boycott. While the steep drop in sales in China was short-lived, for us, the incident cast doubt on Vitasoy’s long-term growth opportunities in this key market.

Another weakness is Vitasoy’s exposure to lockdown risk in Hong Kong, given a meaningful portion of the company’s sales come from the school retail channel. An increase in Omicron cases in Hong Kong would likely further impair Vitasoy’s near-term business. We believe it is prudent to allocate capital elsewhere and will await more clarity on whether Vitasoy can return to its long-term growth trajectory.

We also trimmed the Portfolio’s weightings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, President Chain Store, and Colgate- Palmolive (India).

We still believe supportive underlying macroeconomic factors have created an attractive long-term outlook for well-run businesses in India, including oral-care company Colgate- Palmolive and biscuit-maker Britannia. However, the growth dynamics for these two businesses have fallen short of our high revenue and earnings expectations. Given valuations at the time, we saw what we believed to be better opportunities in which to deploy capital. Therefore, we reduced our Colgate position and completely exited Britannia during the quarter.

Outlook

Even with heightened uncertainty and market volatility, we expect our Portfolio companies to deliver favorable earnings growth over the coming year and beyond.

Amid the recent selloff, we consider valuations to be at some of the most attractive levels we’ve seen in some time, which is providing us with opportunities to buy into high-quality companies, while maintaining a long-term view.

A positive development as it relates to the pandemic is that many of our markets outside of China—Southeast Asia in particular— have reopened their borders and introduced quarantine-free travel. We expect this to significantly boost economic activity in the second quarter, and we look forward to kickstarting our investment trips and meeting more management teams in person over the coming months.

In our view, stock prices may not always be reflective of company fundamentals in the short term. But that’s not our focus. We seek to invest in companies with solid balance sheets and long runways for growth, as we believe the market will recognize the underlying value of these companies in the long run.

Thank you for your interest in Polen Capital and the Global Emerging Markets Growth strategy. Please contact us with any questions you might have.

Sincerely,

Damian Bird and Dafydd Lewis

GIPS Report

Polen Capital Management Global Emerging Markets Growth Composite—GIPS Composite Report

UMA Firm Composite Assets Annual Performance Results 3 Year Standard Deviation1 Year End Total ($Millions) Assets ($Millions) Assets ($Millions) U.S.Dollars ($Millions) Number of Accounts CompositeGross (%) Composite Net(%) MSCI Emerging Markets (%) Composite Dispersion (%) Polen Gross(%) MSCI Emerging Markets (%) 2021 82,789 28,884 53,905 2.28 1 -8.97 -9.87 -2.53 N/A N/A 18.33 2020 59,161 20,662 38,499 2.51 1 16.05 14.90 18.33 N/A N/A 19.88

1A 3 Year Standard Deviation is not available for 2020 due to 36 monthly returns are not available.

N/A - There are five or fewer accounts in the composite the entire year. Total assets and UMA assets are supplemental information to the GIPS Composite Report. While pitch books are updated quarterly to include composite performance through the most recent quarter, we use the GIPS Report that includes annual returns only. To minimize the risk of error we update the GIPS Report annually. This is typically updated by the end of the first quarter.

