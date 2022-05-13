gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

The herd mentality right now is to sell stocks, especially growth stocks. I'd say that for investors who are looking to beat the market and are able to stomach some short-term pain, it will pay off to go against the grain and double down on growth while the rest of the market is wary. Stock selection here is key - I think the biggest rebound winners will be companies that have struck a rare balance between strong fundamental results and persistently declining share prices.

Fortunately, I think Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) fits the bill here perfectly. This big-data software titan has went through phases of being a Wall Street favorite and then going into the penalty box, but its fundamental profile in 2022 is looking better than ever. At the same time, the stock is down ~15% from the start of the year (after a failed rebound attempt in April), and is down by roughly two-thirds relative to post-pandemic highs above $160.

Data by YCharts

For investors who are unfamiliar with Alteryx: the company is an infrastructure software provider that specializes in data integration. The notion of "big data analysis" requires pulling data from various different sources to analyze: and at present, the way many companies are tackling this is to put manual labor-hours behind integrating various different data formats into outdated tools like Microsoft Excel. Alteryx takes this labor-intensive process and helps companies prep and blend their data streams together in a more efficient, time-effective way.

Here's a rundown of what I believe to be the key reasons to be bullish on Alteryx:

Digital transformation is already underway. Companies want to use data to drive decisions. Unfortunately, data is sometimes locked in different formats and takes hours of manual work to untangle. Alteryx's technology helps with that process and automates one of the most labor-intensive pieces of adopting a "big data" strategy in the C-suite. Investing in technology like Alteryx may not have been a top priority during the pandemic, but it will become a much hotter-button topic as we look ahead.

$65 billion TAM. Alteryx's current ~$700 million annual revenue run rate is only a fraction of its estimated $65 billion TAM, leaving plenty of room for growth. Alteryx's acquisition of Trifacta will also immediately kick in with $20 million of ARR contribution in 2022.

Truly horizontal software serving a wide variety of use cases across many industries. Alteryx's software is broadly applicable to clients in virtually any industry. An illustrative cross-section of Alteryx's customer base: Netflix (NFLX), Walgreens (WBA), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Chevron (CVX), Wells Fargo (WFC), Visa (V), Marriott Hotels (MAR), and Facebook (FB) are all among Alteryx's anchor clients, spanning every trade.

Best-in-class gross margins of ~90% are among the highest in the software industry. Virtually every dollar of revenue for Alteryx flows through to the bottom line, justifying the efforts that Alteryx makes on the initial sale.

Plans for significant profitability. At present, Alteryx is breakeven on a pro forma operating margin perspective (already better than many SaaS peers). Over the long run, it plans to generate pro forma operating margins in the 25-30% range, primarily by achieving economies of scale on sales and marketing. When a company like Alteryx has huge recurring revenue, over time the cost of sales support for that revenue base will eventually dwindle.

Alteryx's year-to-date decline has also left the stock in quite a cheap position. At current share prices near $53, Alteryx trades at a market cap of just $3.61 billion. After we net off the $598.3 million of cash and $875.0 million of debt on Alteryx's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $3.89 billion.

For the current fiscal year, Alteryx has guided to $730-$740 million in revenue, representing 36-38% y/y growth. This is, by the way, quite a significant boost versus the company's initial outlook of $710-$720 million, which is 32% y/y growth at the midpoint.

Alteryx FY22 outlook (Alteryx Q1 earnings materials)

Against the $735 million midpoint of this latest guidance range, Alteryx trades at just 5.3x EV/FY22 revenue - a bargain for >30% y/y current growth.

The bottom line here: take advantage of the current dislocation between market sentiment and actual results to build up a long-term stake in Alteryx.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Alteryx's latest Q1 results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Alteryx Q1 results (Alteryx Q1 earnings materials)

Alteryx's revenue in Q1 grew 33% y/y to $157.9 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $145.8 million (+23% y/y) by a huge ten-point margin. Note as well that Alteryx's revenue growth accelerated substantially versus just 8% y/y growth in Q4.

The acceleration here was driven in part by an easier comp versus the onset of Alteryx's subscription transition last year, plus lingering COVID impacts. Still, we note that a ten-point beat to consensus expectations plus a twenty-five point sequential acceleration is quite a substantial accomplishment that is inconsistent with Alteryx's stock price plunge in May.

The company also added $56 million of net-new ARR in the quarter to land at $684 million of total ARR, also up 33% y/y. One other reassuring point here is that Alteryx's $684 million of ARR already represents a sizable 93% chunk of the company's annual revenue target for the year.

Alteryx ARR growth (Alteryx Q1 earnings materials)

Here's some additional commentary on the strong go-to-market results this quarter from CFO Kevin Rubin's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Q1 was a strong financial quarter across the board with key growth and profitability metrics exceeding our expectations entering the quarter. ARR of $684 million grew 33% year-over-year, above the high end of our guided range. Net new ARR more than doubled year-over-year with increased average ARR per customer contributing to the upside as we are benefiting from increased traction with larger customers [...] In Q1, customers with $100,000 or greater in ARR delivered continued acceleration in year over year ARR growth to nearly 40%. This strength is driven in part by robust new logo wins with larger enterprise customers. Over the past 6 months, we have expanded our customer base with over 500 net new customers and roughly a quarter of those new customers are within the Global 2000. Over the last 12 months, we've added approximately the same number of $1 million ARR customers that we added in all of 2019 and 2020 combined. This favorable mix and new customer adds provides us significant incremental upsell opportunities within our lowest churn customer cohort. Building upon this momentum we continue to reinforce our investments in customer success to drive net retention durability with this expanded customer base."

From a profitability perspective, Alteryx's margins are taking a temporary hit due to two factors, one temporary and one permanent. Pro forma gross margins are down five points to 88% - a permanent shift that is due to the company's increasing mix of cloud revenue, but is nevertheless favorable to long-term customer economics and revenue retention/the ability to capture economies of scale on sales and marketing efforts without much added cost. Pro forma operating margins, meanwhile, are down eighteen points to -19% (versus -1% in the year-ago Q1), due primarily to Alteryx absorbing the cost base of Trifacta without much accompanying revenue contribution. This factor should cease being a headwind once the acquisition is fully integrated.

Looking at the chart below, Alteryx still expects to drive long-term pro forma operating margins of 25-30% (up from 0% in 2021), driven primarily by collapsing sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue as Alteryx's recurring revenue / "automatic" business continues to build up.

Alteryx long-term operating model (Alteryx Q1 earnings materials)

Key takeaways

There are a lot of reasons to be bullish on Alteryx: recovering growth rates, sky-high gross margins, a product that perfectly encapsulates the "big data" trend, and an eye toward rich profit margins. Stay long here and use the dip as a buying opportunity.