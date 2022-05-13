Stelco Holdings Inc. (STZHF) CEO Alan Kestenbaum on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:STZHF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Alan Kestenbaum – Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Tim. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Stelco Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. Speaking on the call today to discuss the results for the first quarter of 2022 will be Alan Kestenbaum, our Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Scherzer, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued a press release, overviewing Stelco's financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Alan Kestenbaum

Thank you, Trevor, and good morning, everyone. Following up on the most successful financial year in the history of our company was always going to be a challenge. But once again, our team delivered outstanding results for our shareholders. The first quarter of 2022 was our most profitable opening quarter of all time. Our business continued to lead our industry peers with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 44%. While the CAD 402 million of adjusted EBITDA we generated was down 40% from the previous quarter, it represents 117% improvement over the first quarter of 2021.

The total EBITDA generated by our business over the last 12 months now stands at over CAD 2.2 billion. In addition to our industry-leading margin, we were able to generate CAD 906 million in revenue and convert that into CAD 262 million in net income for the quarter, a 120% improvement over the first quarter of 2021, although down from over CAD 500 million in Q4 of last year. Our adjusted net income over the last 12 months stands at just over CAD 1.8 billion. Our exceptional financial performance has afforded us the opportunity to continue to reward our valued shareholders.

During the quarter, we surpassed the $1 billion mark with respect to total capital return to our shareholders since our IPO in 2017, more than four times what was raised in our IPO. Relative to our market cap, we continue to be the leader amongst publicly traded steel makers and downstream steel companies across North America. And alignment of our management team with our shareholder base continues to be an unprecedented strength for our company, and we are exceptionally proud to reach this milestone. Despite the fact that the first quarter began with some uncertainty and downward pressure on steel prices and softer demand than in 2021.

Since the end of the first quarter, we have seen an improvement in end-market demand, as well as restocking as the distribution level, which taken together with a significant rise in scrap prices affecting the cost structure of many of our competitors have improved prices and our anticipated shipments for Q2. We will also be marked in Q2 two more milestones with respect to our strategic capital plan that will provide us with further cost advantages over our competitors. Last month, we completed the expensive rehabilitation and upgrade the Lake Erie works, coke battery, and resume the production of coke at the facility.

Expensive 12-month projects included the installation of best-in-class process and production and control systems and will contribute to not only more efficient production of coke to support our steel making operations, but also improves Stelco's carbon footprint. Later this month, we expect to begin commissioning of our 65-Megawatt electricity co-generation facility. Talk about good timing. Together, these projects will further improve our cost structure, reduce our emissions profile, and improve the overall efficiency of our operations.

All this has been accomplished without ever wavering from our commitment to maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet at our low to no debt philosophy and tactically flexible approached our business. The returns to our shareholders and our strategic capital plan had been funded with cash generated from operations, and without acquiring any long-term debt or issuing any stock. In fact, we ended the first quarter with almost $800 million in cash, and the balance continues to grow.

As the rest of 2022 unfolds, and markets continue to evolve, one thing remains certain, Stelco will continue to be flexible and adapt to the changing needs and dynamics of the market. We will hold true to the core principles that have guarded our success. We'll keep our balance sheet strong, pursue opportunities to improve our industry-leading cost position, and deploy our capital to the benefit of our investors. In the five-years, our team has managed this business.

We have delivered strong results at every point of the market cycle and made the necessary investments to ensure the long-term stability of our operations. That is a track record that I'm proud of. And one that I and our entire management team are focused on continuing with that, I will turn to Paul and as the he provides some additional comments regarding our financial performance.

Paul Scherzer

Thanks, Alan, and good morning, everyone. As Alan noted, in the early part of the first quarter, we saw a deterioration in both pricing and volume compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, but we did experience some recovery commencing in the last month of the period. As a result, we ended the first quarter with CAD 796 million in cash, even after making a substantial tax payment for 2021 and returning CAD 215 million of capital to our shareholders this quarter through repurchasing and canceling CAD 5.1 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of CAD 193 million via substantial issuer bid or SIB, and ongoing Normal-Course Issuer Bid or NCIB, as well as our quarterly dividend.

Our ability to end the period with a healthy balance of cash after completing these transactions speaks to the robustness of our company and our commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet. As a result of our continued success, we'll be building on our industry-leading capital returns as our board has approved the continuation of our CAD 0.30 per share dividend this quarter.

Delivering the most profitable first quarter in our company's history was a direct result of the commitment of our management team and each of our employees to the fundamentals that have resulted in our accompany having the lowest cost structure in the North American steel industry. Our efforts to continuously improve and lower our costs allowed us to overcome sales volumes that were not only other down not only quarter over-over-quarter, but from Q1 2021 as well.

We're now seeing stronger demand and stabilization of pricing after significant deterioration through the first two months of the quarter, which has helped to offset the sizable inflationary pressures that everyone is experiencing. Including our sizable cash balance, we ended the quarter with over CAD 1 billion in total liquidity, which will afford our business the flexibility to pursue additional cost reduction measures and capital allocation opportunities as they arise, and should they be deemed in the best interest of our shareholders. Our ability to capitalize on these opportunities while maintaining our strong balance sheet remains a core principle that guides our business. Thank you for taking the time to join our call.

Thank you, Alan, and Paul. That concludes our prepared remarks for today. Now I would like to turn the call back to the operator for questions and answers.

DavidGagliano

Hi. Thanks for -- excuse me. Thanks for taking my questions.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

DavidGagliano

DavidGagliano

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

DavidGagliano

DavidGagliano

Okay.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

On the organic side, our investments are relatively small. Not needle moving. So, we'll continue down that path. The inorganic side today and what we can, it would be dilutive for us to go buy something that has higher costs when there's a low-cost producer, you don't want to buy things at higher costs. Well that kind of makes that, this call meant, of course, the multiple makes it very difficult for us.

So I think for us we're going to continue to focus on what we're doing, making money, generating a lot of cash, and continue to shrink and share count opportunistically as best as we can, and I think that's what investors like myself want to see, which is improved share price because l think one of the things that we really need to look at is why the stock trades at the multiples that it does. And as long as it does, we're going to take advantage of that and use that as an opportunity to shrink the share count as we did this quarter.

DavidGagliano

DavidGagliano

Great. That's helpful. Very last question from me.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

DavidGagliano

DavidGagliano

Okay, great. That's helpful. Thanks again.

Alan Kestenbaum

Thank you.

Seth Rosenfeld

Seth Rosenfeld

Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking our questions today.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

Seth Rosenfeld

Seth Rosenfeld

Okay. Thank you very much.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

It was done on budget, took a little longer, but on budget and really delivering the results that we wanted so in terms of the cost inflation. So that largely comes from coal and natural gas and electricity. So those are the main ones and alloys. What we're seeing now is the following Natural gas. When you have some exposure electricity as we just mentioned with the cogen coming on, we're going to be able to mitigate some of that good part of that and then as we go forward, what we're seeing already as significant decline in coal prices starting to emerge.

We did an amazing job with coal. We bought coal a couple of years ago and enjoyed some pretty good prices. We also need to combine some coal which we did, and we have to pay the price as being. We're not what we did a really good job. We have a logistical advantage. We buy well below the quoted seaborne prices and seeing those prices go down pretty hard right now. And we're not ready to come in and by just yet, but we'll pick off some stray lots as we can.

So, we're very -- we're seeing good things there. On the alloys side. I mean, that thing is -- there has been inflation there and we've not seen yet a break in those prices yet. Kind of carriers its own dynamic. But we don't use that much alloy in the grand scheme of things. So, we certainly have seen inflation where we're anticipating as we get into the second half of the year with what's going on around the world, continued drop in a lot of prices and a lot of this stuff. And then taking advantage of the Cogen facility.

Seth Rosenfeld

Seth Rosenfeld

That's great. Thank you very much.

Michael Glic

Michael Glic

Yeah.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

We are supplying mills and happy to do it. Of course, now the flat roll business has gotten better than it was at the end of Q1, and so we're gearing more towards the flat-rolled regular product mix. So, we use that as a phenomenal balance. When we build that caster, our view of it was we hope it was the best CapEx project that we never have to use, meaning, always a great offset when we're -- we have excess material per sale rather than discounted material in the market. The better solution is to go and pour it into pig iron and sell that.

Well, we certainly didn't anticipate what was going to happen in the world, and instead, we went and started to sell pig iron in here when prices start to go up, and of course, ship prices then started to rebound very, very sharply. And so, we're doing we're doing a Rule pig as possible right now, but we will be shipping a record amount of pig iron in Q2. We think it's a great market. We've established new customers, including some of our competitors, who are happy to do business with. And it's been, it's been great.

And so, I think that's a nice bright spot in the validation of, again, our tactical flexibility model, were driven by profit, were driven by cash-generation. And when the profits for making click our and exceed that are making steel, we're not embarrass to say where we're going to be pig are in sellers and that's where we did must-own to all parts of the market, including foundries, steel mills, even traders that call us with us. It's price. So that's been a really good bright spots that accompany are real validation of the pig are in strategy that we developed and very timely and will continue to be a player in that business.

Didn't maybe on the growth side, we see the Canadian Federal Government and the provinces step-up to fund certain projects, namely the DRI project at ASCO in Hamilton. Do you see the source of opportunities to access federal or provincial funding for some of the call it high-risk, high-reward type opportunities that you have?

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

Yes. They've been very vocal about wanting to decarbonize the sector. They've have been extremely supportive to industry, and so the answer is yes.

Michael Glic

Great. Thank you.

Alan Kestenbaum

Welcome.

Alexander Jackson

Alexander Jackson

Yes. Thanks guys.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

The other thing is we have initiated a plan with our sales force without getting into too much detail and we're keeping track now on a quarter-by-quarter basis of new customers. Were always sold out. But for us having more customers as something that's an advantage to us because it gives us flexibility instead of create a little bit of tension and of course, we have our main customers that are there month in and month out, have supported us in good times and bad times, and those are our priorities, those customers, but having more customers is also a good thing for obvious reasons, developing new markets, increasing tension on the customer side.

And so, this one quarter we developed 20 new accounts. We have a big focus now on developing new customers. And so, some of what you're seeing is the initiative taken by a director of sales. I always call him one of the most aggressive guys in the industry, and maybe challenge them with getting -- with trying to expand the customer base and had a lot of success with that. And that's some of what you're saying.

Alexander Jackson

Alexander Jackson

Got it. That's helpful.

Paul Scherzer

Paul Scherzer

Alexander Jackson

Alexander Jackson

Yeah. No problem, Paul.

Paul Scherzer

Paul Scherzer

Alexander Jackson

Got it. That's helpful.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

Alexander Jackson

Alexander Jackson

Thanks, guys.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

I mean, these things tend to leak in the press. I mean, we really don't want to comment to make on that right now.

Alexander Jackson

Alexander Jackson

Understood. It's all for me. Thanks, guys.

Michael Doumet

Michael Doumet

Hey, good morning, guys.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

Michael Doumet

Michael Doumet

Got it. Okay.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

Michael Doumet

Michael Doumet

Alan, can you remind us on the Quantum or just how to think about that?

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

Michael Doumet

Michael Doumet

Understood. Thanks very much guys.

Thank you, Michael. At this time, I'd like to hand the call back over to Alan for any closing remarks.

Alan Kestenbaum

Alan Kestenbaum

Thank you everyone for joining the call today and looking forward to speaking to you guys next quarter and keeping you updated as things develop. And thank you very much, everyone. Thank you.

