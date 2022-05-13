B4LLS/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) reports results that bring up more questions than answers. Ultimately, I'm not convinced that Affirm is undervalued.

Back in February, I concluded my Affirm coverage by saying:

Author's article, February 2022

At the time, I had assigned a hold on Affirm's stock, because I had doubts over its prospects, but was on the fence.

Author coverage of Affirm

Since then, the stock is down significantly.

Now that I know the company slightly better, I'm now changing my rating to a sell on this name.

And while I fully recognize that its shares are soaring by more than 30% premarket, I believe this is the correct rating on this stock. Here's why:

Revenue Growth Rates Still Look Enticing

Affirm revenue growth rates

Affirm's Q3 2022 results were undoubtedly strong. However, let's see if we pick up a pattern:

Affirm revenue beats

The size of Affirm's beats over the consensus has decreased over time. Consequently, I believe that Affirm's guidance for Q4 2022, will not be up more than 45% y/y.

In practical terms, when Q4 2022 is compared with the same period a year ago, when Affirm was growing at 71% y/y, this upcoming quarter will see its revenue growth rates decelerate by approximately 25% y/y.

This conclusively indicates that Affirm's strongest revenue growth rates are now in the rearview mirror. They are not ahead. Why is this important?

Because it means that investors can't base their investment thesis on Affirm's multiple meaningfully expanding.

Investors will only get rewarded by the business' growth in intrinsic value.

For instance, if Affirm is able to sustainably grow its revenues over the next 12 months at a 45% CAGR, that means that investors should only expect approximately 45% return from present prices.

Now, in this example above, I assumed that Affirm's multiple doesn't further compress, of course.

If for example, investors believe that Affirm's strongest growth days are in the rearview mirror, Affirm's multiple would be inclined to compress.

If the higher interest environment causes further uncertainty to Affirm's ability to fund its prospects, then this too will cause Affirm's multiple to compress.

Consequently, to make the outright assumption that Affirm's multiple will not compress going ahead is a heroic assumption, bordering on foolish.

Affirm May presentation

In fact, what you can see in Affirm's presentation for its Q3 2022 results is that Affirm itself is highlighting to investors that the company is now moving away from its hypergrowth period.

You see that in 2020 revenues were up 93% y/y, and for 2021, revenues were up 71%, and for 2022 they'll be up approximately 56% or thereabouts.

What happens in 2023? Will its revenue growth rates dip below 40% CAGR? It looks very likely.

Affirm Medium-Term Prospects

Affirm wants to make paying easier. Affirm notes its long-term ambition to grow its network, to be the middle man between consumers and merchants, and to gain trust from both sides.

During the earnings call, Affirm discussed its direct-to-consumer payment product,

[W]e're building consumer sites we are all fundamentally about retaining consumers and meeting them where they want to go where they want to shop. And so that will continue happening and we see that as both an engagement driver and a revenue driver.

There's no doubt that Affirm is ambitious and succeeding.

Affirm Q3 2022

Indeed, as you can see above, active consumers are up massively y/y.

My only problem with Affirm is that the stock is overvalued relative to its ability to generate solid "clean" profits.

Profitability Profile Discussed

Affirm's profitability profile notably improved in the quarter. To illustrate, Q3 2021 was negative 91% operating margins, while Q3 2022 improved substantially to a negative 64%.

Affirm Q3 2021 results

Now, let's get this into perspective, this business is unable to turn a profit. This is the truth of the matter. The only profit it makes is a non-GAAP with an astonishing amount of add-backs. Yet, these costs are real.

What's more, do not be tricked into believing that you have to buy the dip in this investment. Moreover, the share price soaring after hours, isn't a signal for you to chase them, that you are "missing out" on Affirm.

Allow me to give you some amazing investment advice that I learned, don't buy a stock on a pop, that you wouldn't be comfortable owning for a year at a minimum.

I fully grasp the idea of trying to make back the money one may have lost in the stock and to "work it" back to breakeven, but that's not how this works. I have enough investment experience to tell you this.

Ultimately, what drives a stock's return is the quality of the company's ability to increase free cash flows in a sustainable manner over a prolonged period of time.

This business is incurring meaningful losses in its efforts to take market share. And while that playbook worked really well in 2020-2021, we are now in a very different investing environment.

AFRM Stock Valuation -- How Do You Even Value This?

In 2021, the market was very content with valuing stocks on a P/Sales ratio. That strategy worked wonderfully well. But now the market is increasingly focused on free cash flow potential.

Affirm Q3 2022

On this front, there's no question that Affirm has meaningfully improved y/y. However, I urge readers to think through this investment more than just how it performs in a single quarter.

Consider the following:

Affirm Q4 2021 results

As you can see above, Q4 2021 saw Affirm's adjusted operating margin reach 5%. Now consider Affirm's guidance for Q4 2022, the upcoming period.

Affirm Q3 2021

Affirm is guiding for at least a 1,500 basis compression y/y in its adjusted operating margins.

In fact, during the earnings call Affirm states,

Our plan is to achieve a sustained profitability run-rate on an adjusted basis by the end of the next fiscal year.

What this tells you is that even from a non-GAAP perspective, Affirm is going to turn meaningfully negative. What do you think that Affirm will report on a "real" or GAAP basis? Investors will have to wait at least another year before Affirm's non-GAAP profitability turns positive!

Consider this:

Affirm Q4 2021 results

Affirm essentially adds back all its costs until it gets its adjusted operating margins close to breakeven.

And if for Q4 2022, Affirm guides for a negative 11% of adjusted operating margins, this implies that its GAAP operating margin is going to at a minimum of a negative 30% GAAP operating margins.

And they are telling you that you should expect more of the same for at least until July 2023!

The Bottom Line

Affirm is nothing but a meme stock. And while I recognize that in the short term, assigning my sell rating on this stock appears foolhardy. I'm thinking long-term here. And I know that when I circle back to this name over time, this is the right call to make.

I can clearly see that there are countless companies out there that are paying shareholders 10% dividend yields, and other companies priced at less than 10x free cash flow; why would a new shareholder deploy capital here? Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.