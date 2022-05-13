kupicoo/E+ via Getty Images

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) first rose to prominence in the 1990s after establishing a dominant position in the emerging software space, a position that was nigh unassailable for decades and that continues to persist in large part to this day. Yet, while it continues to enjoy a favored position in the now-mature software field to this day, Microsoft has not been content to rest on its laurels. Among Microsoft's most far-reaching efforts to expand Microsoft's business has been to push aggressively into the burgeoning market for the Internet of Things ("IoT").

The rapidly growing IoT sector promises to fundamentally transform the way individuals and businesses interact with the digital world, a prospect that has fired the imaginations of the tech media and tech moguls alike. Yet few companies can match Microsoft's material commitment to the space. In April 2018, CEO Satya Nadella announced an ambitious new strategic initiative aimed at supercharging Microsoft's push into the IoT space by investing $5 billion in IoT over four years.

Few could have imagined just how big Microsoft's IoT would become. Indeed, four years on from its initial commitment, Microsoft's Azure IoT products and services are becoming an integral driver of its long-term growth.

Let's discuss.

Betting Big On IoT Innovators

Since taking the reins at Microsoft in 2014, Nadella has put strategic partnerships at the heart of the company's growth strategy. Last year, Nadella declared that Microsoft's partnership strategy could would unlock "trillions of dollars" in new opportunities:

What I think is unique about the way we approach our business, our business model and the partner ecosystem is we fundamentally wouldn't exist as a company if not for the partner ecosystem taking what we build, adding value to it and then, most importantly, jointly being as obsessed about how do the outcomes of it help the world get better one business at a time, one community at a time…If we thought we had a fantastic business model and a fantastic opportunity with our ecosystem of partners in the old era of software licenses, we have now proven that this move to consumption and subscription is a tremendously more valuable thing to our customers and tremendously bigger opportunity for us collectively.

Under Nadella, Microsoft has worked to expand its already vast network of technology partners, especially those related to IoT and device connectivity with the potential to expand Microsoft's reach into the physical world. Last month, Microsoft announced a new partnership with the Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that will see it leverage Azure's IoT and AI capabilities to build a first-of-its-kind Supply Chain Control Tower that "will provide real-time visibility into plant operations and automation of its supply chain distribution across Kraft Heinz's 85 product categories."

Through strategic investments in a host of promising technology companies, some of which have the potential to shape a new generation of digital connectivity, Microsoft is seeking to position itself as a leader on the cutting edge of IoT technology.

Here, There, And Everywhere

Another prominent example of Microsoft's partner-centric strategy in action is Cooler Screens, a Chicago-based company that replaces the doors of retail stores' freezer and refrigerator aisles with sensor-enabled smart screens. Microsoft inked a strategic partnership with Cooler Screens in 2020, which Nadella lauded at the time:

Retailers today are looking to use digital technology to transform their businesses and redefine the shopping experience for customers. Through the power of Microsoft Azure, companies like Cooler Screens are meeting this important need by bringing immersive digital experience to brick and mortar stores.

By creating the first media platform that allows brands to bring their omnichannel advertising campaigns into the brick-and-mortar market, Cooler Screens is a real demonstration of Microsoft's stated mission to be "here, there and everywhere." It is also emblematic of Microsoft's growth strategy for its Azure cloud platform, which has emerged as Microsoft's fastest growing business segment. Remarkably, Cooler Screens is built on an "identity-blind" approach that processes all data locally and never records, retains, or transmits personally identifiable information. Yet, like most transformative new technologies entering the market, Cooler Screens has also been subject to media criticisms that ignore the company's groundbreaking data protection standards in favor of misplaced anxiety about cameras and motion sensors in cooler doors. Microsoft has become an invaluable partner for these kinds of IoT technology partners that are at the cutting-edge of bridging the divide between the physical and digital worlds, companies that are changing life for the better in sometimes simple-but often profound-ways.

Microsoft owes much of this rapid growth to the IoT partners that have helped Azure move from the cloud to the physical world, supported by the company's multi-year effort to build and support a robust IoT ecosystem through the platform. This strategy is creating new opportunities for Azure itself, as well as supporting its broader IoT ecosystem.

Investor's-Eye View

Microsoft's IoT assets have been a boon in recent quarters. Indeed, the company owed much of its strong performance in fiscal Q3 2022 to continued robust growth in its Microsoft Cloud segment. Microsoft reported overall revenue of $49.4 billion, up 18% year-over-year, and net income of $16.7 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Microsoft Cloud accounted for $23.4 billion of that revenue, up an impressive 32% year-over-year and more than 47% of the total.

While, alas, Microsoft still does not report Azure revenues on their own, the company did report that revenue from Azure and its "other cloud services" were up a whopping 46% over the same period. In other words, Azure and related businesses have become a key driver of long-term growth.

In my assessment, the Internet of Things represents one of Microsoft's most promising growth opportunities over the next decade. The sector is already expanding at a rapid pace with no sign of slowing down. Microsoft clearly appreciates the scale of the IoT opportunity. It appears the market does as well. While other Big Tech stocks have wilted in recent months, Microsoft has held up comparatively well, down 22% year-to-date while the likes of Amazon (AMZN) is down 38% over the same period.

Whether it can repeat its success with software in this emerging arena remains to be seen. Much will depend on the success of its strategic partnerships.

