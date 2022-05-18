Nikolay Chekalin/iStock via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 13/5/22

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) is a Canada-listed fund that owns uranium, and is a way for investors to bet on uranium spot prices. It recently tried to list in the U.S. but failed, and while that is a bit of discussion in and of itself on the marketability of the issue, we are going to focus on the fundamentals of uranium, and why uranium is an asset that investors should consider especially as prices have retreated. Nuclear could be a megatrend, and demand destruction doesn't exist in nuclear power. Getting it right on the strategic shift away from a total renewable focus can mean excellent returns for investors.

Strategic Note

A key development that we have seen as a consequence of the Ukraine war is that renewable energy focus has rendered many countries vulnerable to the Russian hold on key fossil fuel-based energy resourced. We have covered this extensively, and one of the consequences we believe is an enduring tentativeness towards accelerating renewable adoption, which has proved insufficiently reliable and extensive to meet energy needs in the case of a fossil fuel shortage. While reigniting oil investment is more attractive, it is still an uncertain path due to the fact that climate action won't stop entirely, and the risk of stranded assets means that companies have to limit their expectations in this area. What's more is that shortages of key building materials, or simply the increase in prices of engineering the installations for creating and sourcing fossil fuels, means that it is anti-economical or even impossible to make investments to increase capacity at this point in time, thus Biden's efforts to court Iran and maybe even Venezuela for their resources. Nuclear appears a great middle ground in terms of climate action, and an already far superior source of energy in terms of reliability and capacity factors compared to renewable.

With nuclear power being a potentially relevant part of the future of energy, uranium may become an even hotter commodity in the fueling of more plants. Below we discuss some of the structural advantages of a uranium investment as part of a secular nuclear energy thesis.

Economics Of Nuclear

The reason we think uranium is interesting is that as opposed to gas, which is fuel for CCGT plants, the price of uranium does not really affect the economics of developing nuclear power. Gas price increases have demolished companies that depend on CCGT power, thinking about Enel Chile (ENIC) in particular within our coverage universe, and CCGT levelised cost of production rises quickly as gas price increases render fuel costs a larger proportion of the cost structure.

LCOE against input price relevance (World Nuclear Organisation)

Meanwhile, nuclear is almost flat with respect to uranium costs. This means that there is basically no demand destruction. When electricity prices rose, electricity intensive industries like aluminium, steel and cement producers had to curtail and even shut down production in some cases, being a great example of demand destruction. Indeed, we worried about this for our thesis on palladium in connection with the hydrogen thesis, where palladium price increases could make hydrogen less economical as a fuel source. This will not happen in nuclear power, so if the demand for uranium rises substantially on a recognition of nuclear power's strategic value while balancing climate concerns, it will have no switch breakers in the development of its demand.

The reason why the development of nuclear power is insensitive to uranium prices is because the lifetime costs of producing nuclear power is almost completely dictated by the capital costs in building out nuclear plants and in taking care of waste and eventually decommissioning them safely. Operating and maintenance costs, as well as fuel costs, don't factor in much. In fact, a 100% increase in uranium prices only increase costs inferred over the whole lifetime of a plant by about 20%, and that is from current levels. If lifetime costs were to rise, for example because of increased construction costs in connection with our current construction environment, this sensitivity will fall much further.

The Here And Now

The importance of capital costs in the economics of nuclear does pose somewhat of an immediate issue for uranium expectations. Since construction of a plan would be difficult right now, due to labor shortages, long lead times on resources due to inventory hoarding, and due to high logistic costs, the timeline for new plants assuming political will is driven back. In the meantime, the dearth of development in most countries in the last decades means that any plants online are being decommissioned in this period, meaning less market for uranium. However, since investing in uranium is a bet on political capital being able to be profitably put behind nuclear power initiatives because of the commodity environment, assuming such political will means that the long-term picture is bright, and the outlook for uranium should surely be improved beyond pre-commodity rally levels.

URA Price (Google Finance)

Looking at the price of the Global X Uranium ETF (URA), which is another vehicle that follows uranium spot prices, the prices have reversed back to early 2021 levels, before the commodity boom and inflation. This is not justified, especially since the commodity boom renders other types of power comparatively less economical to nuclear power and the Ukraine war is an important political catalyst for nuclear power being accepted by the public.

With the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust being a real holder of uranium as an asset, we think that it could be a good investment to make the uranium play with as we've outlined it. While a Canada listing might be an issue for some investors, it shouldn't affect the value of the fund or its ability to provide a vehicle for returns if uranium prices were to rise on positive nuclear publicity. As a closed-ended fund, it's just as fine a way to follow spot prices, but other ETFs would of course do as well, admittedly maybe better because their expense ratios are going to be lower as they're not a physical trust (URA has an expense ratio of about 0.7% vs 1% for the Sprott vehicle).

A downside to uranium as a commodity investment is that its radioactive properties makes it a bit easier to identify deposits, so despite the fact that sometimes special handling techniques are required, it is in a way easier to mine than other commodities, meaning supply expansion from current levels could come relatively easily. Nonetheless, it takes a while to set up a mine, so the S/D dynamics should remain favourable for a while as you make your uranium bet with Sprott or another ETF that follows uranium spot prices. On the structural advantages of uranium and on the strategic considerations, we think that the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust is an interesting exposure for investors to consider.