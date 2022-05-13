40 Year+ Dividend Hikers Reveal 7 Buys In May

Anton Vierietin/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers (CCC) created by the late David Fish and posted on dripinvesting.org as maintained Dividend Radar.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the current list of 58 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection, per updated data from YCharts sampled March 31.

The Ides of March 2020 plunge in stock market prices devastated the Champions. However, none suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of 8 of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40 year+ boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors back in May 2020.

However, as of May 11, just 7 of the 58 40-year dividend-hiker stocks showed annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. They were: Universal Corp. (UVV); Franklin Resources (BEN); Leggett & Platt (LEG); Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA); United Bankshares (UBSI); Telephone and Data Systems (TDS); Old Republic International (ORI). Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

See the Afterword at the tail of this article for a list of May's 58 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 67. Recent vs fair price comparisons are also found there.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 21.95%-35.6% Net Gains For Ten Top 40 year+ Dividend Building Dogs For May

Six of ten top-yield 40 year+ Dividend-increasing stocks were also among the top gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these May dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate this month.

The following projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: target prices from less than two analysts were not applied.

Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 11, 2023 were:

Source: YCharts/DripInvesting

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) was projected to net $356.00 based on the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% over the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric (EMR) was projected to net $341.64 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% greater than the market as a whole.

Telephone and Data Systems was projected to net $314.61 based on target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Old Republic international was projected to net $301.97, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt was projected to net $284.69, based on dividends, plus a median of the target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% over the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was projected to net $268.04, based on a median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% greater than the market as a whole.

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) was projected to net $257.50, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% under the market as a whole.

SJW Group (SJW) was projected to net $247.79, based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Medtronic plc (MDT) was projected to net $246.99, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% under the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources was projected to net $219.50, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 28.39% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Reliable 40 year+ Dividend-Hiking Stocks Show May Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 May Yields From 40 year+ Dividend Hiking Stocks

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top 40 year+ Dividend Boosting Stocks By Yield

Top ten Reliable 40 year+ Dividend Stocks by yield for May represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. The consumer defensive sector representative placed first, Universal Corp [1].

Thereafter four financial services representatives placed second, fifth, eighth and tenth: Franklin Resources Inc [2]; United Bankshares Inc [5], Old Republic International [7], and Community Trust Bancorp Inc [10].

One consumer cyclical outfit placed third, Leggett & Platt [3]. Fourth place was claimed by the lone healthcare representative, Walgreens Boots Alliance [4].

The communication services representative placed sixth, Telephone and Data Systems [6]. One industrials sector representative placed seventh, 3M Company (MMM) [7].

Finally, one real estate sector member claimed ninth, Federal Realty Investment Trust [9] to complete the 40 year+ Dividend Hiking Stocks top ten by yield in this May survey.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten 40 year+ Dividend Boosting Dogs Showed 18.09%-33.94% Upsides, While (32) Three Lowly Down-siders Sank -5.41% to -10.44% to May 2023, Per Broker Estimates

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast An 18.5% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 40 year+ Dividend Hiking Dogs To May 2023

Ten top 40 year+ Dividend hiking dogs were culled by yield (dividend/price). Results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Reliable 40 year+ Dividend dogs screened 5/11/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Ten Highest-Yield Reliable 40 year+ Dividend Boosting Dogs (31) Delivering 25.58% Vs. (32) 21.59% Net Gains by All Ten Come May, 2023

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 40 year+ Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 18.5% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest-priced selection, Telephone and Data Systems was projected to deliver the best net gain of 31.46%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield 40 year+ Dividend dogs as of May 31 were: Telephone and Data Systems Inc; Old Republic International Corp; Franklin Resources Inc; United Bankshares Inc; Community Trust Bancorp Inc; Leggett & Platt Inc, with prices ranging from $17.53 to $35.05.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top-yield most reliable 40 year+ dividend dogs as of May 11 were: Community Trust Bancorp Inc; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc; Universal Corp; Federal Realty Investment Trust; 3M Co, whose prices ranged from $40.71 to $146.41.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Here's All 58 Dogs by Years

Source: dripinvesting.org

Finally, in case you missed this tidbit in the foreword, here it is to close out the afterword for this article: This pre-September list showed 7 of the 58 40-year dividend-hiker stocks show annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices. They were: Universal Corp; Franklin Resources Inc; Leggett & Platt Inc; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc; United Bankshares Inc; Telephone and Data Systems Inc; Old Republic International Corp. Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

Here is How All Ten Top 40 year+ Boosted Dividend Dogs Could Become Fair-Priced

Source: YCharts.com

Since six of the top ten 40 year+ Dividend Dog shares were recently priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the above charts compare those six plus four at recent prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to (or exceeding) that ideal (middle chart). The dollar and percentage differences between recent and fair prices are detailed in the bottom chart.

With renewed downside market pressure to 47.3%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield 40 year+ Dividend Boosted stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. A mere 5% drop in prices could cause eight out of ten to become fair priced.

A follow-up article identifying the 'Safer' 40 year+ Durable Dividend dogs will appear next week after May 18 in the Dividend Dogcatcher pages of Seeking Alpha's Marketplace.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.