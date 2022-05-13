SerrNovik/iStock via Getty Images

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) continues to make great progress towards building a platform for flying taxies. The air mobility platform has seen business rebound past pre-Covid levels, while the stock has slumped to $5 with the collapse of former SPAC stocks. My investment thesis remains highly Bullish on the stock as travel rebounds to pre-Covid levels and the market moves toward eVTOLs that expand the market opportunity of helicopters.

Asset-Light Business

In a way, Blade is building a flying taxi business, similar to Uber Tech. (UBER) in the ride-sharing business. The company isn't buying high-cost aircraft, loading up the balance sheet with debt, and isn't reliant on any particular eVTOL manufacturer for future aircraft. Blade does provide the platform to schedule trips while buying aircraft time from operators versus Uber utilizing individual drivers.

Blade provides the platform and the connection to fliers to make the business run. For Q1'22, revenues surged 187% to reach $26.6 million. The numbers aren't as comparable to prior periods considering Covid absolutely shut down their Blade Airport service and the company has made several acquisitions to expand the business.

Source: Blade Q1'22 presentation

The company has expanded substantially into the medical and organ transport business with several acquisitions. The MediMobility Organ Transport and Jet business jumped to Q1'22 revenues $22.1 million, accounting for over 83% of the business.

Most investors identify with Blade and the whole urban mobility concept based on shuttling fliers around urban centers or as a service for congested airports for long-distance travel. The company has very limited current business from this Short Distance category.

The business ended 2019 with revenues of $5.2 million and reported FY19 revenues ending September 30 of $31.2 million. The current revenue targets have the business reaching the pre-Covid annual levels on a quarterly basis due to buying the Vancouver operation and organ transplant business to build up an expanded air mobility platform.

The Blade Airport business is already reaching new records with an annual passenger run-rate of 25,000 in recent weeks. The Short Distance business includes the airport service segment where the company sees a massive opportunity, but the business only generated Q1'22 revenues of $4.2 million.

Source: Blade Q1'22 earnings release

For Blade to reach the original projected 2025 revenues of $601 million and 2026 target of $875 million, the company will have to boost the Short Distance area by $500+ million. Most of the projected revenue growth isn't from the MediMobility segment, highlighting how the real business plan hasn't even taken shape yet. The recent addition of 14 additional transplant centers will further boost the organ transport segment, but the additional business will allow the company to lower flight costs in the short term.

Path To Profits

Blade could be out of favor for an extended period. The company doesn't have high margins due to the asset-light business model, and the path to profits isn't short.

For the quarter, flight margins were only 11% due partly to the Blade Airport business still in recovery mode. The company doesn't have a large OpEx base, but Blade will need to push flight margins up to the targeted range to reach the strong EBITDA margins topping 35% in the future.

The OpEx base is just in the $16 million range and after cutting stock-based compensation, M&A expenses and one-time legal fees, the quarterly expense base is much closer to $10 million.

Source: Blade Q1'22 earnings release

The market cap is down to $473 million (using a fully diluted share count of 78.8 million based on 8.0 million stock options) after the stock has been beaten down similar to other former SPAC deals. Blade ended the quarter with the cash balance at ~$270 million, after burning another $10 million in cash from operations during the March quarter. The stock trades at 3x 2023 sales estimates of $160 million, while the EV/S multiple is closer to 1.5x sales targets. The market absolutely hates a "P/S" stock, but these multiples will end up cheap assuming Blade hits growth targets topping 50% over the next few years.

Naturally, the biggest risk to the story is an extended period of burning cash before the company turns cash flow positive. Blade is expanding into Europe, with the opening of Blade Europe in Paris adding additional costs. In addition, major delays in the launch of EVAs (electric vertical aircraft) would push out a large portion of the market opportunity where vertical takeoffs from quieter electric aircraft are needed to unlock additional flights.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Blade Air Mobility is developing a promising air mobility platform, taking short distance air transportation to the next level. The stock offers an attractive risk/reward scenario at the current price, but the next year will be volatile as the business develops and recession fears loom.