grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

For investors who want to own stock in a business that is growing at a nice clip and that empowers individuals and businesses alike to have their own online and e-commerce presence, one opportunity to consider is Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). Over the past few years, the company has done quite well to grow both its top and bottom lines. Though like many companies on the market, shares have been beaten down over the past several months, with stock today trading at less than one-third the price that it was trading for about one year ago. Having said that, after the business reported financial results covering the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, shares did see a tremendous amount of upside, closing up by 48.5% in just one day. Truth be told, this does seem to have been an overreaction. While the guidance for the company did improve, the overall fundamental condition of the business did not look great for the quarter. And when you factor into that the fact that shares look more or less fairly valued, a case could be made that there are better prospects to be had out there.

An e-commerce play

According to the management team at Squarespace, the company serves as an all-in-one platform that provides customers in over 200 countries and territories across the globe with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations, and more. The company achieves this end goal through three primary pillars of functionality that it has developed over the years. The first pillar is referred to as Presence. Essentially, through this, the company offers designs that make it possible to quickly and easily create websites, acquire web domains, and have a differentiated social media presence.

The second pillar, Commerce, involves the company's commerce solutions that help to facilitate transactions for physical products, subscriptions, content, and online services. These offerings are also integrated with the aforementioned Presence products, which, management claims, eliminates the need for third-party tools. And finally, the company's final pillar is Marketing, which basically consists of a portfolio of integrated marketing solutions like email campaign builders, customer relationship management functions, SEO, and analytics. All of this combines to service the roughly 800 million small and medium-sized businesses and self-employed ventures across the globe in what management asserts is a $350 billion addressable market.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, management has done a good job growing the company's top line. Revenue back in 2019 was $484.8 million. By 2021, this had grown to $784 million. This strong upside has been driven by a couple of different factors. For starters, we have the number of subscriptions the business boasts. In 2019, this number came out to 2.98 million. By 2021, it had grown to 4.09 million. This helped to facilitate a significant rise in GMV, or gross merchandise value. Management defines this as the value of merchandise, physical goods, content, and time, all sold, net of refunds, on the company's platform. In 2019, this number came out to $2.04 billion. By 2021, it had grown to an impressive $5.78 billion. Meanwhile, the ARPUS, or average revenue per unique user, also grew, climbing from $182 in 2019 to $202.54 per user last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, things have been a bit more complicated. Net losses have been consistent, ranging from between $250.1 million and $258.8 million per year. Operating cash flow has been a bit volatile, rising from $102.3 million in 2019 to $150 million in 2020 before dipping to $123.2 million in 2021. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, we see no clear trend with this metric. The only metric on the bottom line that demonstrated year-over-year improvement was EBITDA. This increased from $97.6 million in 2019 to $125.1 million last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the current fiscal year, the picture is, perhaps unsurprisingly, a bit mixed. For the first quarter, for instance, the company reported revenue of $207.8 million. This compares favorably to the $179.6 million the company generated in the first quarter of 2021. Not only did revenue grow nice year over year, it also came in $3.03 million higher than what analysts anticipated. All of this came as the GMV for the company rose year over year, climbing from $1.23 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $1.57 billion in the first quarter of this year. Unique subscriptions grew from 3.79 million to 4.16 million, while ARPUS increased from $190.45 to $204.18.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the other hand, the bottom line for the company worsened, with net income dropping from a negative $2.12 million in the first quarter of 2021 to a negative $92.86 million the first quarter this year. Earnings per share actually missed expectations by $0.63. Other profitability metrics also suffered. Operating cash flow declined from $50.13 million to $47.27 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the situation was even worse, with the metric going from $17.49 million to negative $60.12 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA turned from a positive $11.10 million to a negative $2.95 million.

Given this disparity, especially in earnings where it really counts, you might be shocked at the significant surge in price the company experienced. The reason for this move higher was a recalibration in expectations by management. Despite the mixed results for the latest quarter, the company now anticipates revenue rising by between 11% and 12% this year relative to last year. That would take sales to between $867 million and $879 million. That compares to the prior expectation of a range of between $862 million and $878 million. Meanwhile, operating cash flow should be between $154.4 million and $167.4 million. This compares to the prior range expected of between $147.3 million and $163.3 million. No guidance was given when it came to EBITDA, but if it grows at the same rate that operating cash flow should, then it should be around $163.4 million for 2022. Another likely driver behind the move higher for the company was the announcement, by management, that the firm had authorized a $200 million share buyback plan. Frankly, I think it would be better if the company reinvested that capital in improving its operating efficiencies and growing further. But at least the market didn't hate the decision.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As for valuing the company, the process is fairly simple. Using our 2021 results, we can see that the business is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 24.3. This drops to 18.6 if we rely on 2022 estimates. The EV to EBITDA multiple comes in at 22.1. This drops further to 16.9 if we rely on 2022 estimates. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to four different businesses. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low multiple of 5 to a higher multiple of 50.6. Two of the four companies were cheaper than Squarespace. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 10.7 to 49.5. In this case, two of the five firms were also cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Squarespace 24.3 22.1 Rackspace Technology (RXT) 5.0 10.7 SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) 10.3 14.0 DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) 25.2 49.5 Wix.com (WIX) 50.6 33.0

Takeaway

Clearly, investors are excited about the stronger growth expected of Squarespace for the 2022 fiscal year. However, I believe that the market's reaction was an overreaction. I wouldn't call Squarespace overvalued. But relative to similar firms and when looking at the company's overall health, I do think the stock is probably closer to fair value at this time.