luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

I wrote about Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the past, establishing this business as a solid sort of Human Capital Management, or HCM business, with solutions for closing on 40 million workers globally.

This is the sort of business that is very rarely undervalued. Indeed, even in this article it's a bit of a stretch to call the company in any way "cheap". It's just "cheaper". But for some businesses, that might be enough to garner investment interest on your part.

ADP could be one - and here's why.

Automatic Data Processing - Revisiting the company

ADP is a market leader in a constantly-growing, evolving market. It's near-impossible to dislodge a player such as this, as long as they keep growing and evolving along with the market. The company estimates that its market grows, on average, by a 5-6% CAGR beyond FY22, and that the addressable market for the company is around $150B worth of sales in Payroll, Workforce Management, HR, Benefits, Talent, HR outsourcing, Analytics, and Payments.

ADP does all of this - and has a footprint in these areas that can't really be compared to many of its peers.

ADP Company Presentation (ADP IR)

The company's portfolio seems impossible to replicate, with customers coming from everything in Small businesses, Major accounts, International and others, with over $15B worth of annual revenue. No matter what sort of business you run, ADP has you covered.

ADP Products/Experience (ADP IR)

It's a foregone conclusion in any business venture that economies of scale are an advantage. This is also the case for ADP's scale. The company covers 140 countries and employs over 7,500 sellers, currently doing their sales either on-site or virtually.

Moreover, ADP has been driving efficiency and automation for years, resulting in more than a fifth in reduction of service contacts on a per-client basis, and using digital tools that completely automate integration. This company has been with us in "the game" for years and years, and it shows in every aspect of their business.

This includes capital allocation. Don't expect ADP to be the sort of company that surprises you with some sudden dividend on an extraordinary basis. This company is a slow grower, that will become a dividend king in 2025. Their targeted payout is 55-60%, and they've mostly kept this for decades. They've also been repurchasing shares for a long time, averaging 1% in SO reduction on an annual basis.

What's more, and compared to many of the tech/growth stocks today, there's no excessive SBC to consider. This is a well-run company. ADP has a solid history of step-by-step revenue growth, and while COVID-19 has temporarily reduced the company's guidance and growth, this is expected to be a temporary thing. ADP is expecting to grow 7-8% over the medium term, adding to the 5-6% market growth with its efficiencies and other profit-driving initiatives. Full-term medium outlook is solid, and you can expect good results out of ADP.

ADP Forecast (ADP IR)

The company couples this with very experienced management, that's being incentivized by less than a 7% base salary for the CEO and less than 15% for NEOs, with 87-93% of their annual salary being entirely performance-based. Just the sort of approach we want in a business like this. Granted, we don't fully know the KPIs here, but I expect that a company such as ADP knows well how to measure success in leadership, and history would suggest this to be true.

This can actually be seen in performance alignment with TSR.

ADP Comp Alignment/TSR (ADP IR)

There's nothing to sugarcoat here. If ADP was in any way on sale, say dropping below a 15-20X P/E, I would be abandoning most other investments in order to push capital to ADP as long as it stayed below 5% of my total portfolio. That's how good, how solid, and how conservative this company is. You're literally investing in the management of our/your workforce. This is a basic necessity, and while there are companies that do try to fill this void, few do this with the history and expertise of ADP.

This is the company's moat, and one I consider valid indeed.

ADP is a perfect sort of stock for a negative market, because of its relatively amazing stability next to the rest of the stock market. While the S&P 500 has dropped more than 10% in less than 2 months, ADP has barely moved the needle at around 1% total return.

This low beta and low correlation is part of what forms the appeal for ADP. You're not getting amazing, triple-digit returns in the short term, but you're investing in safety that will allow you to sleep well at night, with at the very least an upside of a few percent.

In fact, with that out of the way, let's look at specifically what sort of upside you can expect from ADP.

Automatic Data Processing - The valuation

So, let me start out by saying that ADP won't make you a millionaire. If you are one, and invest in the company, they will most likely safeguard your money in a very conservative manner, but if you have $10,000, don't expect it to triple or quintuple overnight. It won't. Not with this investment.

Investing in ADP is akin to planting an acorn in your garden. It'll grow - but at this valuation, it'll grow slow. ADP is currently being traded at valuations between 29-31X P/E, depending on what earnings you look. This is not outside of where the company usually does, or "should" trade, because this is a premium, 2%-yielding AA-rated company.

But the upside at this valuation, I would say, is "capped" to around 20% per year, and that's with a 35X P/E premium.

When I look at ADP, I don't want to buy it above 30X P/E if I can help it. However, the growth forecasts of 13% here mean that even at today's valuation, the upside for a 29X forward P/E is over 10%. That double-digit upside for a company like ADP is really what I say takes the cake here.

By that, I mean that for the first time in a relatively long time, we have the right circumstances to "BUY" Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

11% or so on a 28X forward P/E. That's it. It's nothing amazing, that's for sure - but in this market situation, it is what you can expect to get. The reason I'm starting to write on ADP at this particular time is that the company is just now starting to get appealing. If it drops another 10-15%, that'd be great - because then we'd start to see real upside in the company. But a company like ADP does not get cheap often.

Once this company goes below a 25X P/E, that's when you can start making some real potential cash. Historically speaking, if you had bought the company following the financial crisis, which is when the company was solidly below 20X P/E last, you would have made annualized RoR that doubled the market, or 600%+ in around 12 years.

But the thing about investing in a company like this at a price like that, is that you need to be able to have the backbone to make a contrarian call. I remember 2009 when the company was at that valuation. It was hell, and even buying a business like ADP would have elicited mockery from some, as the belief was for an even deeper market crash.

S&P Global gives the company share price targets of between $199 and $257, which is a decently tight range. Most of the analysts have not switched from "HOLD" to "BUY" yet, which I can understand. In this environment, the belief really is for things to go lower, and such a belief can be understood.

However, I believe that based on the current share price slowly approaching $200, the time has come to switch the stance on ADP. I'm the first contributor in some time to do it, and I'm now going from a "HOLD" to a "BUY" stance on ADP. This comes with the understanding that we might very well go lower still, but at this valuation, I'm starting to get interested in ADP.

This leads me to my current ADP thesis.

Thesis

My thesis for ADP is a bullish one, given reduced valuation and significant upside and safety in the company on a broad basis. The fundamental drivers of profit are very much intact for ADP, and I expect the company to be able to achieve its posted earnings growth.

At current valuation levels, I see a potential upside of at least 10% to a conservative premium of around 20X P/E for the company.

This calls for a "BUY", and I'm setting a PT of $210 for the business here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This company also fulfills several of my investment criteria and does bear watching.