Why would you buy 3% yielding treasuries or municipal bonds when there’s 8% inflation? For the answer to that and to avoid redundancy, see my last post.

After reading that, if you are onboard with the idea that now – contrary to consensus – might actually be a good time to load up on bonds, then you may want to consider closed-end funds ((CEFs)). I received many questions about them in my last article, so here's a piece all about them.

For over a decade, CEFs have been my preferred way for buying bonds. Here are 3 reasons why:

1. You Can Buy Below Net Asset Value (NAV)

Mutual funds are open-ended funds. When you buy them, the fund manager buys more of the underlying holdings and new shares for the mutual fund are created. ETFs are mostly opened ended, too.

With either, you pay market prices for their holdings. Yes, ETFs can differ slightly from their underlying NAV at any given moment, but due to the algorithmic method of how ETFs are managed, any premium/discount is miniscule. Think a few basis points, not a few percent.

With CEFs, you might pay a few percent below NAV. Perhaps even a double-digit discount. What makes this possible is that they are closed-end. That means new shares are not being created or retired. Instead, price is solely determined by existing holders who sell and the level of demand for buying them.

When bonds are in-vogue, the discount to NAV narrows and some funds will even trade for a premium. When everyone hates bonds (like right now) then you will see the discounts widen.

2. They Juice The Returns With Leverage

To be clear, I am against the use of margin on the personal level. However, when you buy an equity or a fund which utilizes leverage, the risk is compartmentalized and defined. Yes, you may lose some or all of your principal in the investment, but your loss won’t extend beyond that. For this reason, I’m very comfortable with leveraged funds from a risk management standpoint, however they’re not suitable for everyone.

The vast majority of muni CEFs utilize leverage in the neighborhood of 37-44%. Even if you wanted to replicate the same yourself and borrow money to buy bonds, the rates these fund managers have will likely be lower than the margin rate offered by your broker.

The counter to that would be that these funds charge exorbitant management fees, which is absolutely true. Most of these CEFs came about in the 90s and 00s, back before the days of ETFs and the race to the bottom in fees.

Still, even when factoring in the management fees, they can be quite attractive when you consider the leveraged aspect combined with the ability to buy them below NAV.

3. Much Simpler Than A Bond Ladder

Despite being substantially larger than the equity market, the bond market is illiquid and opaque. Unless you’re a professional using MarketAxess (MKTX) or TradeWeb (TW), good luck with price discovery. Also, have fun with that tax accounting nightmare of dozens or hundreds of transactions on individual bonds. Thankfully, I haven't had to do that since 2013.

In short, unlike a buy and hold equity portfolio, paying management fees for a bond portfolio makes sense.

What About The Risk of Municipal Bankruptcies?

Do you remember all that fear after the great financial crisis, that municipalities would be going bankrupt left and right?

It didn’t exactly play out. Far from it, in fact.

When all was said and done, there were 8 bankruptcies total. That's out of 9,492 municipal governments, 16,519 township governments, and 3,033 county governments.

Could the next major financial crisis be worse? Of course and in fact, I think it will. However, this is a numbers game. Odds are, even in a 2008 (or worse) scenario, only a tiny fraction will be restructured.

Muni CEFs generally don’t provide breakdowns by cities/towns/counties, but they all provide a breakdown by state. If you want to get granular, you can get the entire list of holdings from the manager. If there are certain states/cities you feel less comfortable with, simply choose CEFs which hold minimal to none.

Why Buy Munis Over Treasuries?

Both are superior to corporate bonds because, after all, they can just keep raising taxes on us to pay their bills (the bondholders). But what makes munis vastly superior to corporates is their tax-exempt status. Most are exempt from federal income tax and if they are issued by your home state, they may also be exempt from state income tax.

Compare that to treasuries, which may only be exempt from state income tax. You always have to pay federal income tax on the interest earned.

Disclaimer: I am not a tax professional. Consult one to check and confirm taxation for your specific scenario on any and all bond investments.

What I’ve Been Buying Lately

In total, there are around 115 muni CEFs. Their market caps range from as little as $19M to as large as $3.6B. The bigger the fund, the greater the liquidity.

For a national muni fund – meaning one that is not state specific – I generally aim for those with market caps of at least $400M. State specific funds have an inherently smaller audience and therefore for those, $200M or greater is good enough in my book.

Nuveen, Blackrock, Eaton Vance, PIMCO, Neuberger, and Invesco represent the lion’s share. Only a few are from BNY Mellon, Putnam, Alliance Bernstein, and a couple others.

Which are best? Well, generally I am agnostic as to the issuer. What I care about most is the discount to NAV at that moment, the portfolio characteristics, and management fees. For over a decade now, coincidentally, every purchase I’ve made has been from Eaton Vance, Nuveen, and Blackrock.

1. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund ( NYSE: EIM

This is one I’ve owned consistently in a varying weight for about ten years. In the past few weeks, I have increased my weighting by a few hundred percent. Here’s what I like about it:

When adjusted for leverage, the effective duration is only 7.4 years. Most others are 10-11.

With a NAV of $900M, the fund is sufficiently large enough to offer liquidity.

Credit quality is A+ compared to A for the category average.

5% yield at current share price. That’s a tax-equivalent distribution rate of around 8.5%.

6% discount to NAV, which is good for this fund’s history, but not great. A few weeks ago it was 10%.

I’m not a fan of the relatively high exposure to Illinois right now, currently at 13.8%. Historically, it has been lower.

Before the YTD plunge in bonds, according to Morningstar, a $10k investment over 10 years would have produced a total return of around $18k. An 80% return may not sound impressive versus the S&P, but on a risk-adjusted basis, it has been a relatively safe way to keep pace with inflation and unlike taxable corporate bonds, it really did keep pace since you might not owe federal income tax on distributions along the way.

2. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund ( NYSE: EVM

Data by YCharts

By sheer coincidence, it’s another Eaton Vance fund. I’ve never owned this one until a few weeks ago. If it were a larger fund, I would keep buying, but now I own about 1/2% of the fund. Why? Because its recent discount to NAV has been a mouthwatering 12% (and slightly more a couple of weeks ago).

Similar to EIM, it has a below-average leverage adjusted duration of only 7.5 years.

The $230M fund size is on the smaller side, but not bad for a state-specific fund. There is decent daily trading volume.

AA- credit quality which, to the best of my knowledge, is better than every other California CEF.

The 5% yield is relatively high for EIM. Given the shorter duration and higher credit quality, typically this fund only yields 4.25 to 4.5%.

If you are a CA resident, the tax equivalent distribution rate at market price is nearly 11%.

Even if I weren’t among the 40 million California residents, there’s a good chance I still would have bought some, given the discount to NAV and the portfolio characteristics. I understand California looks like a train wreck to most of the nation, but the fact is that we have immense taxing power given that our state is the 5th largest economy in the world, ahead of India and behind Germany.

Only California and New York have a large number of CEFs, each with 13 funds. As far as other state-specific, your options are limited:

Arizona: Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Inc (NAZ)

Georgia: Nuveen GA Quality Muni Inc (NKG)

Massachusetts: Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc (NMT)

Michigan: BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY)

Minnesota: Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc (NMS)

Missouri: Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc (NOM)

New Jersey: BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty (MUJ), Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Inc (NXJ)

Ohio: Nuveen OH Quality Muni Inc (NUO)

Pennsylvania: BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA), Invesco PA Value (VPV), Nuveen PA Quality Muni Inc (NQP)

Virginia: BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV), Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc (NPV)

These state-specific options continue to dwindle as the years go on. For example, up until recently there were 2 Michigan funds (I owned both) and 1 of them was merged into a national fund.

An Important Caveat

Something to keep in mind with all bond CEFs is that they should not be viewed as cash-equivalents. Due to the volatility of the bond market, further exasperated by CEFs trading out of line with NAV, you can lose a lot of money if you sell them at the wrong times. This is why, when I buy them, I do so under the premise that I may not be able to sell them for years at favorable or acceptable market prices.