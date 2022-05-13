niphon/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) headed deeper into bear market territory this week, traders have gotten even more bearish. Market contrarian indicators indicate the widest bullish/bearish divide since 2016 and more than the COVID bottom in March 2020. It shows that the market has moved to a significant level of pessimism. Furthermore, other indicators that we monitor also demonstrate that the bearish sentiments could be at "washed-out levels."

In addition, an analysis of credit conditions in the market also shows that the "panic button" is being pressed as fear runs high. Even though it has yet to reach extreme levels seen in previous deep bear markets, it has reached sufficiently high levels. Furthermore, a deeper look at tech insiders buying on Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) indicates the highest levels of tech insiders buying over the last ten years. Therefore, tech insiders are loading the train while the paper hands, overleveraged traders, and hedge funds are cutting exposure.

Are tech and growth stocks dead? Far from it. So what's happening? It's simply a well-deserved valuation reset as the market rationalizes the pandemic-induced rush. Such a reset is very healthy as it helps tech and growth stocks digest their premium multiples and normalizes the market's forward expectations. We think it's just a significant "dip on the uptrend" that has served tech and growth investors well for many years.

Our price action analysis also suggests that the valuation reset in tech and growth stocks could be bottoming out soon and outperform value moving forward. Because the next reset will likely come to haunt value stocks. Nothing goes up forever, even for value stocks.

Warren Buffett Bought $600M of Apple Stock in Q1

The valuation in the US market has moderated significantly and thus is no longer overvalued. Our analysis indicates that the US market median P/E has moderated to 15.3x, below its 10Y median of 17.7x. Therefore, one could argue that it's likely fairly valued or even slightly undervalued.

Berkshire top 5 holdings 5Y performance % (koyfin)

As a result, we aren't surprised that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) bought $600M worth of Apple (AAPL) stock in Q1 and could have bought even more. Some investors consider AAPL overvalued. But, we argued in a recent piece that it's probably fairly valued, even though not undervalued.

But, even a fairly-valued AAPL is a solid proposition for Berkshire, as it added to its massive portfolio of AAPL stock. Keen investors should know that Apple stock accounted for 46.26% of Berkshire's overall portfolio. As a result, it has been a significant total return driver for Warren Buffett, even though Berkshire's portfolio is generally considered a value play.

A closer inspection of BRK.A stock 5Y performance indicates how AAPL stock has been a significant growth driver. Despite the tech bear market, AAPL stock delivered 291.3% of gains for Berkshire over the past five years. BRK.A returned 88.2% over the past five years, held back by the relative underperformance of its other value plays. So, even Buffett has a substantial tech anchor stock to drive alpha. And if Buffett was keen to add even more AAPL stock in Q1, we are confident he would have found AAPL stock even more attractive recently and thus adding more in Q2.

Growth Has Consistently Outperformed Value

VUG/VTV ratio (TradingView)

A simple price action analysis of how growth stocks have performed against value stocks over the last fifteen years validates its outperformance against value. We used the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) as a proxy for growth stocks and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) as a proxy for value stocks.

Readers can glean from the above VUG/VTV chart to determine how growth has consistently outperformed value over time. But is this chart going to flip? Will the long-term trend invert? Very unlikely. We have addressed these questions in many of our articles and in our service.

Investors need to ask themselves a simple question. Is digitization falling apart? Is more semiconductor content being invested or less? Are more semiconductor fabs being built to cater to long-term demand? Are the hyperscalers building more data centers to cater to more enterprise workloads moving to the cloud? Is cybersecurity an increasing threat to enterprises and governments or less? A simple understanding of the thematic drivers of tech and growth stocks would yield the answers to these questions. Secular growth drivers in tech and growth stocks are here to stay. So, we believe growth will continue to outperform value over time.

But, that doesn't mean the market will not rationalize the euphoria driven by the Fed-induced rush from the COVID bottom in 2020. We can certainly observe from the chart above that the quantitative easing in 2020 led to a massive surge in growth and tech stocks over the last two years. Therefore, the market is simply doing what it does best, digesting these gains. Of course, nothing goes up forever, but it doesn't mean you should abandon tech and growth stocks.

We think the rapid digestion could be forming a bottoming process soon, similar to the bull trap created by the pandemic-induced rush to the top, as seen above.

Tech Stocks Reaching A Bottom Soon

VUG ETF price chart (TradingView) VTV ETF price chart (TradingView)

In a bear market, it's easy to miss the obvious as the pain could be "unbearable." But, as we go through the bear market, we believe it also brings us closer to the start of the next bull market.

If you observe the VUG chart above, the market makers have done an excellent job flushing out those tech and growth excesses accumulated over the past two years. Yet, it also shows that we could be getting closer to a bottom soon. We discussed in our service that the bottom has been forming since the QQQ first went into a bear market in February. We continue to hold on to that conviction.

In contrast, if you pile into value stocks now, you must be ready for a potential valuation reset that could hit value stocks next. Our price action analysis shows a consolidation zone in value stocks that could portend a significant distribution process. Of course, nobody knows the consolidation is distribution until it happens. But, it's looking increasingly like one.

Therefore, stay invested in tech and growth stocks. We are likely near a bottom soon!