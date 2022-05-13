Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) had led to the free fall of many e-commerce stocks recently, given its unsatisfactory FQ1'22 earnings call. AMZN itself had lost $383B of market capitalization within these two weeks, while Shopify (SHOP) also lost $11.3B at the same time (though SHOP had admitted lost even more at $171.72B in the past six months). Many AMZN investors who had bought in at pandemic highs have obviously lost all of their gains, given that the stock is nearer to pre-pandemic highs in September 2018 and July 2019. The sell-off is also evident by the unusually elevated trading volume post-earnings call.

Nonetheless, we are of the opinion that the bottom is near, given that we are starting to see moderation in AMZN's trading valuations. As a result, interested investors may be interested to add more exposure during the dip.

AMZN's FQ1'22 Performance Confirms The End Of E-Commerce's Pandemic Growth

AMZN has been growing its revenues at a CAGR of 27.3% pre-pandemic. Its net income grew even faster at a CAGR of 69.69% over the same period of time. During the COVID-19-pandemic, AMZN's revenue expanded even faster at a CAGR of 29.41%. The company has also been steadily improving its gross margins from 35.1% in FY2016 to 42% in FY2021.

As a result, there is cause for concern when AMZN reported an apparent deceleration of revenue growth since its FQ4'21 earnings call. The company had reported a 9.4% YoY growth for that quarter, as opposed to 43.6% in FQ4'20. However, we reckon that it is an expected normalization from the hypergrowth experienced during the pandemic, since FQ'19 reported a 20.8% YoY revenue growth. Consequently, we are not surprised when AMZN reported only 7.3% YoY growth in FQ1'22, especially combined with the global supply chain issues, the ongoing Ukraine war leading to higher gas prices, reduced consumer spending due to inflation and impending recession, and the end of federal stimulus by March 2022.

For FQ1'22, AMZN reported revenues of $116.44B and gross margins of 42.9%, representing satisfactory YoY growth while also marking the end of the pandemic-led growth. However, its net income and net income margin have worsened YoY, from $8.11B and 7.5% in F1'21 to -$3.84B and -3.3% in FQ1'22, partly attributed to its operational inefficiencies to be further explained below and its investment in Rivian Automotive (RIVN).

From the chart above, it is apparent that AMZN's online sales declined by -3.4% YoY in FQ1'22, though it still represented an impressive CAGR of 18% over the past two years. Its Prime membership has also suffered QoQ, from $8.12B in FQ4'21 to $7.58B in FQ1'22, potentially attributed to the increasing Prime membership fee during this high inflationary period. Nonetheless, AMZN's investors' worries could be alleviated by the increased adoption of its AWS service, with a 36.2% YoY growth.

Based on the chart, it is evident that AMZN had been steadily expanding its operational capacity through the years, with an apparent ramp up in FY2021. However, when combined with the deceleration of sales post-COVID-19-pandemic, it is natural that the company would report operational inefficiencies for the next few quarters. For FQ1'22, AMZN reported $6B of incremental costs for its operational expenses, due to the multiple issues:

$2B - Inflated transportation costs, China's Zero Covid Policy, and the ongoing Ukraine war.

$2B - Excess labor force post-Omicron variant wave.

$2B - Overcapacity in its in-house fulfillment and transportation network.

As a result, it is no wonder that AMZN's Free Cash Flow (FCF) and FCF margins have suffered in the past five quarters, given its aggressive capex expansion. In FQ1'22, the company reported FCF of -$17.74B and an FCF margin of -15.2%, a significantly worse performance YoY. In addition, AMZN guided a $4B incremental operational costs in FQ2'22, further reducing its net income profitability.

Nonetheless, we also expect an improvement moving forward, given that the company will be moderating its spending on capital and transportation projects for the rest of the FY2022. Furthermore, AMZN still has an impressive war chest of $36.6B of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. As a result, long-term investors have nothing to worry about.

Global E-commerce Is Still Highly Relevant With $55.6T Of Market Value By 2027

AMZN is expected to grow its revenue at a CAGR of 14.86% over the next five years. For FY2022, consensus estimates that the company will report revenues of $526.1B and net income of $8.2B, representing YoY growth of 11.9% and a decline of -75.4%, respectively. The downwards revision of net income from previous estimates of $24.1B to $8.2B is indeed a big blow to the e-commerce giant.

Nonetheless, it is also evident that major e-commerce players, such as AMZN and SHOP, are still highly relevant in the current economic climate, given that the global e-commerce market is expected to grow from $13T in 2021 to $55.6T in 2027, at a CAGR of 27.4%. Given its decades-old presence, we expect the ongoing macro issues to be temporary headwinds to its growth, since recession typically only lasts for 11 months. By then, the YoY comparison would be more favorable to AMZN, as "the post-pandemic reality sets in."

In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous article on AMZN, which would help you better understand its position and market opportunities.

So, Is AMZN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMZN is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 2.14x and NTM P/E of 61.78x, lower than its 3Y mean of 3.38x and 76.12x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $2,138.61 on 12 May 2022, down 43% from its 52 weeks high of $3,773.08, and near its 52 weeks low of $2,088.57, bringing it back to pre-pandemic highs. As a result, it is evident that AMZN is currently undervalued and attractively priced, given the recent free-fall post FQ1'22 earnings call on 28 April 2022. The stock had lost 26% of its value since then.

As a result of recent moderation, consensus estimates also rate AMZN as undervalued now, with massive potential for outperformance moving forward. However, given the market pessimism due to the impending global recession, we may potentially see the stock retrace further in the next few weeks, before recovering pre-stock-split on 3 June 2022. Therefore, tech investors interested in bottom fishing may monitor the situation a little longer before committing additional exposure.

Therefore, we rate AMZN stock as a Buy.