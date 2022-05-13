Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

At this point in time, one of the most interesting prospects in the video game market is Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). With the purchase of the company soon to be completed by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), the company will not be publicly traded for much longer. In recent months, a general decline in the stock market, combined with weak video game sales, has pushed shares of the business down significantly. Despite this movement, the arbitrage opportunity for investors is incredibly small. Almost certainly, the deal will come through, leading to at least some marginal gain if the company's share price does not otherwise move from here. But the real opportunity seems to be not with Zynga but, instead, with its acquirer Take-Two. Given how cheap the company has become, shares do seem to offer some nice upside moving forward. Although the eventual increase in share price for Take-Two will result in the effective price for Zynga moving higher again, this doesn't change the fact that investors have an opportunity to buy into Take-Two at what is effectively a low price, with those choosing to make the acquisition through ownership of Zynga shares receiving additional value because of the arbitrage opportunity.

Times have been tough

According to the original agreement between Zynga and Take-Two, the latter is due to acquire the former in a cash and stock transaction likely no later than at the end of June of this year. The terms of the deal call for $3.50 per share in cash being paid to Zynga's investors, plus between 0.035 and 0.0406 of a share in Take-Two for each share of Zynga currently held. When the deal was first announced, the structure of the transaction was such that, so long as shares of Take-Two were between $156.50 and $181.88 apiece, on a volume-weighted average basis for a time frame of 20 days leading up to the closing of the deal, investors in Zynga would receive stock pushing total consideration in the transaction up to $9.86 per share.

At first, this deal seemed to be great for Zynga's investors. After all, it represented a 64.3% premium over the $6 that shares of the business traded at immediately before the deal was announced. However, the market has had other plans. In the first quarter of this year, video game sales declined by 8% year over year. Mobile gaming revenue took the hardest hit, dropping by 10% year over year. As a result of that, as well as because of general market pessimism, shares of Take-Two and Zynga have both declined. Today, stock in Zynga is at just $7.74, while shares of Take-Two can be purchased for $106.21.

For those worried that this might represent a fundamental deterioration in Take-Two stock, I believe such concerns are overblown. After all, on February 9th of this year, the day after Take-Two reported their latest results for their latest quarter, the stock closed at $172.34. Even if you extend a market reaction to a change in fundamental condition out to the end of February, shares were still at $162. So even being conservative in that manner, 84.4% of the decline in the company's share price came since the end of February. This means that the rest of the move higher has less to do with the fundamental condition of Take-Two and much more to do with general market pessimism.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

*Data for Zynga

In addition to this, the market is not reacting to uncertainty over the acquisition of Zynga. This is because the vast majority of the decline in prices for both companies came prior to Zynga, on May 9th of this year, releasing financial results covering the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. This is not to say that Zynga did not have a bad quarter. Although the company saw revenue rise from $680.3 million in the first quarter last year to $691.2 million the same time this year, it did miss expectations to the tune of $38.9 million. And on the bottom line, the company missed earnings by $0.03 per share. On the other hand, operating cash flow, adjusted for changes in working capital, improved markedly year over year, climbing from $63.9 million to $112.5 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew from $123 million to $144 million. Outside of the pecuniary metrics, it's worth noting that the company reported a rise in the number of users for its games. Average monthly active users came in at 209 million. That's up from the 164 million reported one year earlier. Meanwhile, average daily active users increased from 38 million during the first quarter of last year to 40 million today. So despite weakness in the broader video game market, Zynga is performing nicely.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

All of this, combined, leads me to believe that investors would be wise to consider a stake in either Zynga or Take-Two. Due to the significant market decline, if we use data covering the 2021 fiscal year, Take-Two is trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 13.5. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple is 9.7. For the current fiscal year, management expects revenue for the company to come in at between $3.41 billion and $3.46 billion. That's slightly above the $3.37 billion generated in 2021. Though it is worth mentioning that the timing of Take-Two's fiscal year results in the year ending at the end of March. Management also said that operating cash flow for the current fiscal year should be greater than $340 million. That actually represents a significant decline from the $912.3 million generated last year. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, cash flow has already risen to $727.8 million. That compares to the $645.4 million generated one year earlier. So more likely than not, shares of Take-Two should already be cheaper on a forward basis than what my analysis above illustrates.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

*Take-Two Data

Due to the significant decline in share price that Zynga has seen, and using the data from its 2021 fiscal year, the effective buyout price today translates to a price to operating cash flow multiple of 21.7 and to an EV to EBITDA multiple of 14.6. Though this is higher than Take-Two's price, it's also worth mentioning that Zynga has been growing much more rapidly. While revenue for Take-Two has grown at an annualized rate of 17.3% over the past five years, revenue for Zynga has grown at a rate of about 34.3% per year. So the company deserves a higher trading multiple. To put in perspective what I mean, we need only look at another buyout in the space that is taking place. At present, Microsoft (MSFT) is working on closing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) in a transaction valuing the latter at $95 per share. There are some key differences here, namely that Activision is a market juggernaut and that the transaction is taking place in the form of all cash. But even so, the implied buyout price works out to a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 20.2 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 16.9. This is comparable to Zynga's price (at least the price to operating cash flow multiple is). It's also worth noting that while Activision has only grown its revenue by 25.5% over the past five years, Zynga's revenue has grown by 225.1%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

What this data shows is that, while Zynga's implied multiple is far from unreasonable in the current environment, Take-Two is trading at a particularly cheap level. One obvious option for investors to pursue is to just buy stock in Take-Two. That would be the safest way to generate attractive upside for those who believe the company will do well moving forward. But for those who want a little additional upside, buying into Zynga has that opportunity. This is because, at current prices, Zynga should be worth 0.9% more than it is currently trading for if we were to assume that the deal would close right now. Given that we are, at most, a month and a half off from the transaction becoming effective, that's not a bad return in what is otherwise a really bad and down market.