Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is a REIT that invests primarily in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets throughout the U.S. These properties are leased on a long-term, triple-net basis to tenants across a wide set of industries. The income earned on these leases is predictable and often escalates along with CPI. At the end of December 31, 2021, approximately 90% of the company's ABR was subject to rent escalations.

For the most recent quarter ending March 31, 2022, SRC reported Funds from Operations (FFO) of $0.88, which missed estimates by $0.01. While guidance for Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) remained unchanged at a range of $3.52 to $3.58, the company did increase their guidance for acquisitions to +$1.5B and dispositions to a range of +$200M to $300M.

Over the past five days, SRC is down almost 4%, after having already lost 13% in the past month, alone. Furthermore, the current annual dividend payout of $2.55 per share is yielding over 6.5%, which is up significantly from the 5.3% yield in 2021. At current pricing, shares are trading at 11.4x forward AFFO, which is discounted to historical valuations and the sector median of 16.6x.

Anchored by a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and a diversified tenant base that is fully occupying the company's available space, SRC is a quality REIT that is mispriced due to broader market anxiety. For income-focused portfolios in need of a spirit lift, SRC is one REIT with significant upside potential.

Diversified Tenant Base with Full Occupancy

At the end of March 31, 2022, SRC owned over 2,000 properties in 35 industries. These properties included 334 tenants and a collective occupancy level of 99.8%.

As part of the company's strategy, SRC strives to maintain a portfolio that derives no more than 5% of its ABR from any single tenant. Currently, that goal is being achieved, with their largest tenant, Lifetime Fitness, accounting for just 3.5% of total ABR as of their most recent filing period. Other notable tenants comprising the top 20 include BJ's (BJ), The Home Depot (HD), and Dollar Tree (DLTR).

SRC Q1FY22 Investor Presentation - Top 20 Tenants

SRC's tenant diversity is complemented by long-dated lease maturities, which provides an element of predictability to the company's cash flows. At a weighted average lease term (WALT) of 10.4 years, SRC's average is lower than the average for STORE Capital Corporation, who has a WALT of 13.4 years, but higher than the 9.0 years reported for Realty Income (O) and comparable to both W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN), who have slightly higher averages.

In addition to tenant diversification, SRC is also diversified across multiple industries, with a near 50/50 split between retail and non-retail. While overall services account for about 45% of total ABR, the Distribution and Manufacturing sectors each account for the largest share of individual ABR at 11.5% and 7.7%, respectively. This offsets some of the risks of being overly exposed to retail-related companies, especially during periods marked with significant disruption, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SRC Q1FY22 Investor Presentation - Sector Exposure

Effective Capital Deployment

Since 2017, SRC has completed dispositions of +$3.9B and added +$4.3B in assets. Over the years, SRC has identified many mispriced opportunities in the market, resulting in strong asset value accretion over time.

In the most recent quarter, for example, SRC added three Main Events as a tenant. The company now accounts for nearly 2% of ABR. The addition is significant because Main Event was recently acquired by Dave & Buster's (PLAY). The absorption of Main Event into a publicly-traded company is seen as a major credit upgrade that is expected to result in further cap rate compression.

Through strategic acquisitions, such as Main Event, SRC has been able to increase their public exposure from 36.7% in 2017 to 53.3% in 2022. Further, just over 20% of these companies have investment-grade ratings, a critical factor in access to capital.

SRC Q1FY22 Investor Presentation - Public Sector Exposure

Along with greater public exposure, SRC has also steadily diversified away from retail-oriented tenants and into the stronger asset quality and tenant base of industrial and manufacturing assets. During Q1FY22, for example, 37% of SRC's acquisition volume was attributable to industrials. With these acquisitions, their exposure is now nearly 20%, which would be 120 basis points higher than the prior quarter.

To capitalize on the growing demand for certain asset classes, SRC increased their disposition guidance from +$100M to a range of +$200M to +$300M. Management expects these dispositions to be accretive to AFFO growth, while at the same time reducing exposure to concentrations in poorly performing assets, such as retail and offices.

Recognition of market opportunities and the ability of management to successfully capitalize on them has positioned the company strongly in a competitive environment that is being challenged by difficult macroeconomic operating conditions.

Strong Balance Sheet

For the most recent filing period, SRC had total assets of +$7.8B and total liabilities of just +$3.5B. Including unused line capacity, cash, and outstanding forward equity, SRC had total liquidity of +$850M and leverage of 5.2x, with a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.8x.

Form 10-Q - Partial Balance Sheet

At just under 40% of total assets, SRC's debt load is manageable and enables the company to invest in acquisitions and to provide continuing payouts to shareholders. At about 75% of AFFO, SRC's dividend is well-covered with minimal risk of being cut.

With no significant near-term maturities, ample funds on hand, and strong fixed coverage, SRC's conservative balance sheet earns them an investment-grade rating from the three ratings agencies. This has provided a competitive advantage to SRC in prior periods and is likely to continue being a benefit moving forward.

Risks

As of March 31, 2022, SRC had a significant geographic concentration in the southwest and the southeast. Additionally, 13.1% of ABR was attributable to Texas, the only state to account for over 10% of ABR. Due to the elevated level of exposure, SRC would be negatively impacted if these regions or the state of Texas were to experience a disproportionate level of layoffs or downsizing, industry slowdowns, relocations of businesses, and other negative externalities compared to other areas within the country.

In addition to geographic concentration, SRC also has significant exposure to the discretionary retail and restaurant industries, with both sectors representing over 10% of ABR. Because these industries are sensitive to economic conditions nationally and locally, a deterioration in factors such as consumer spending, confidence, and employment, among others, could result in significant weakness in these industries. To the extent these unfavorable conditions continue, they are likely to negatively impact market rents for these types of spaces.

A focal point of SRC's strategy is to invest in single-tenant, triple-net leased properties. While this structure does have advantages, there are particular and significant risks related to tenant default. Because there is only one tenant, SRC'S exposure to financial default is elevated. If default were to occur, SRC would not only lose the income on the property, but the value of that property would likely also decline. This could result in further issues in re-leasing or selling the property.

The loss of single tenants could also result in significant capital-related costs to renovate the property before it is able to be re-leased to a new tenant. Due to the single-tenant nature of the company's leases, many properties have been designed or physically modified specifically for the needs of individual tenants. Should the space be required for a different tenant in a different industry, the costs incurred during renovation would be material and could reduce the amount of available cash flow for other purposes, such as acquisitions or shareholder payouts.

Conclusion

SRC is a quality REIT that has achieved an AFFO CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2022. This is better than several related peers, including Realty Income, Store Capital Corporation, and W.P. Carey, who had growth rates of 5.5%, 3.2%, and 1.5%, respectively. Despite the outperforming growth rate, SRC's AFFO multiple was just 12.9x as of March 31, 2022. This is lower than all related peers.

SRC has benefitted from a fully diversified portfolio that boasts of near-full occupancy with long-dated maturities. Additionally, over the years, the company has reduced their exposure to poorly performing asset classes, such as retail and offices and has increased their holdings of higher-quality assets in the industrial and distribution sectors.

Furthermore, management continues to capitalize on opportunities that will result in further value accretion and cap rate compression, the most recent being the addition of Main Event, who is now the company's 7th largest tenant by ABR.

Even with the significant level of acquisition activity, SRC is still able to maintain a strong balance sheet that includes liquidity of +$850M and a manageable debt load that is just under 40% of total assets with no significant near-term maturities.

SRC is down nearly 20% YTD and over 10% just this past month. Currently, shares are trading at their lows and at just 11.4x the lower bound of forward AFFO. At a 13x multiple, shares would be worth at least $45. At a sector median of 16.6x, the upside is even greater at nearly 50%. With gains harder to come by in 2022, an investment in SRC may be just what a long-term portfolio needs to lift its spirit.