Within A Hair Of The Bear

Let's just get this over with and hit 3,828 on the S&P 500. That would officially put the index in a bear market, which is a decline of 20%, and we could start the recovery. As though investors were trying to front run the anticipated rebound from such an event, stocks rallied in the final hour of trading yesterday before we reached that level. It may sound counterintuitive to want to see a bear market decline, but it would likely improve investor sentiment, as the consensus would view the market as having fully discounted today's headwinds and start looking for opportunities. The extreme levels of volatility we have seen recently are more reminiscent of market bottoms than they are tops.

Yesterday's Producer Price Index (PPI) told a similar story as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) the day before. Costs for producers continue to rise, but it looks like the peak rate is behind us. The PPI increased at an annualized 11% in April, which is down from March's rate of 11.2% but above the 10.7% expected. The fear is that higher producer prices will cut into profit margins unless companies pass on those higher prices to consumers, which feeds into the CPI. That would necessitate tighter monetary policy conditions to slow demand and potentially end the economic expansion. Alternatively, the annualized decline could be viewed as the peak is behind us and a gradually declining rate will take the pressure off the Fed to tighten more rapidly.

This has been no garden variety decline for the S&P 500. While the futures are rebounding sharply this morning before the open, the index is on track for its sixth consecutive weekly decline, which it has not done since June 2011. Today will determine if we end the streak. If a bear market does complete in the days ahead, the debate will move on to whether a recession ensues, as only twice out of the past 14 bear markets has the economy avoided recession (1987 and 1966).

I continue to think the economic expansion continues and we avoid recession, regardless of whether the S&P 500 falls another 2% or not. I do not believe that long-term interest rates will move significantly higher than what we have already seen this year when the 10-year Treasury yield hit 3.2%. That should take some pressure off the technology sector. Corporate profits are still on track to grow double-digits this year and corporate balance sheets look healthy. Despite higher prices, consumers continue to spend with excess savings and strong wage growth.

Another interesting aspect of prior recessions that is missing, according to DataTrek, is that oil prices need to rise 90% or more over the course of the prior year with some sustainability to adversely impact consumer behavior. The spike in 2021 was an anomaly due to the easy comparison with the level oil prices fell to during the pandemic-induced recession in 2020. This year, oil reached $123 a barrel when Russia first invaded Ukraine, but that fell short of the 90% increase that would have occurred at $125.

While I continue to be optimistic about avoiding recession and seeing limited downside in stock prices from current levels, a rebound that recovers a large percentage of this year's losses is the extent of that optimism. The S&P 500 is likely in a wide trading range, as the market gradually adjusts to the normalization of monetary policy and higher interest rates.