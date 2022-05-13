ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

With its share price falling down and the valuation multiple being compressed, SentinelOne (NYSE:S), with a market capitalization of less than $5.5 billion, makes for the perfect acquisition target as I will elaborate in this thesis.

Data by YCharts

The reason is that cybersecurity companies play a key role in combating IT security threats after an escalation in the risk level, with the U.S. Presidential administration calling for drastic measures to protect corporations' IT assets. Now, the high product demand has translated into superior revenue growth, but most IT security plays lack profitability, exacerbated by higher operating costs due to rising inflation.

Consequently, the number of M&A activities featuring cybersecurity companies is on the rise, with acquirers being mostly private equity ("PE") and also a large public cloud provider like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

First, I elaborate on SentinelOne's attractiveness as an acquisition target.

Product Strength And Sales Growth

The cybersecurity firm was in the news in March this year when its detection software detected a malware code called AcidRain that may have been used during the hack which had disrupted the internet service provided by Viasat (VSAT) through its constellation of satellites. This resulted in a widespread outage in internet service across Europe including Ukraine and appeared to have been perpetrated by sophisticated nation actors. Thinking aloud, the ability of SentinelOne to have detected the attack shifts its role from an IT asset protector to a more defensive role, namely to defend U.S. interests against foreign aggressors.

One of the reasons why it has become a precursor in detection is the ability to combine monitoring with AI. In this respect, with the advent of digital transformation whereby a lot of data now reside in the cloud, the surface area of attack available to hackers has also been expanded. For this purpose, one of the ways companies have to protect their data and networks is to constantly monitor, isolate potential threats and act upon the real ones.

However, this is tiresome as monitoring generates tons of log files which then have to be patiently screened one by one. It is here that SentinelOne distinguishes itself from the competition by using algorithms based on machine learning to rapidly identify threat patterns and correct anomalies in real-time through automation techniques to keep customers secure.

In recognition of the rigor of its security compliance frameworks accomplished using the Singularity XDR platform which extends detection and response capabilities across the enterprise, SentinelOne, is one of the few companies to have been designated as FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Moderate, alongside Mandiant (MNDT), Zscaler (ZS).

Empowered by its product strength, the company has enjoyed triple-digit sales growth on a year-on-year basis since its IPO in early 2020 as shown in the table below.

Income statement (www.seekingalpha.com)

However, the table also shows that the GAAP operating income has not increased with time, with the company spending more than what it generates as income. This is a problematic state of affairs in the current macroeconomic environment, where the focus is more on profits and cash.

Profitability And Cash Generation

With $1.67 billion of cash and only $29 million of debt on the balance sheet, the company certainly has the means to power on with the growth rhetoric. However, it consumed $95.6 million of cash from operations during its last fiscal year which ended in January 2022, instead of generating money as corporations normally do. Now, there has been some reduction in quarterly cash consumption, but in a market guided by inflation concerns and increasingly looking at the value strategy, this is not enough.

The gross margins have also improved by about 10% in Q4-2022 (the last reported quarter) as a result of economies of scale, whereby more sale volumes cushion the fixed costs incurred for platform development and maintenance expenses. However, margins remain much lower than peers in the cybersecurity industry, as shown below.

Comparison with peers (www.seekingalpha.com)

In these conditions, despite the high demand for IT threat protection, investors, who only last year rewarded the company for its phenomenal growth story have shunned away from the stock as shown by its one-month price performance, with this period including the Fed hiking interest rates by 50 basis points.

Talking profitability, behind SentinelOne's technological prowess, a lot of money is being spent on research in order to keep pace with the increased sophistication of cybercriminals. In addition to organically developing its technology, it has entered into a $616.5 million deal to acquire Attivo Networks.

Now, Attivo with its differentiated Deception technology permitting unparalleled attack detection and protection should be accretive both to SentinelOne's gross and operating margins after accounting for integration expenses. Still, it will further eat into the acquirer's cash balance for 2022, and with rising interest rates and an eventual tightening of the money supply aimed at taming inflation, raising cash for financing purposes may become more difficult as the company has regularly been doing since its IPO.

Thus, with investors' focus shifting away from "spending for growth" to profitability, SentinelOne could pursue its high-growth story as part of a bigger IT company or be acquired by PE firms.

Valuing A Potential Deal In Light Of Previous M&As

For this purpose, there was the recent acquisition of SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) by Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm for $6.9 billion. There was also news about Datto Holding (MSP), which is a cloud-based data backup provider considering various strategic options including a sale following takeover interests from PE. As a result, there was enthusiasm for the two stocks, which saw their share prices delivering a positive price performance during the last month as shown in the table above.

PE has been particularly active in the IT space, with the $16.5 billion acquisition of Citrix Systems (CTXS) by Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners in January this year. However, in addition to PE, there has also been an interest by large cloud service providers for cybersecurity plays. Here, some will remember the acquisition bid for Mandiant by Google in March this year, but, it was Microsoft (MSFT) that had shown an earlier interest in the cybersecurity firm.

This is the reason why I believe that Microsoft will most likely make a bid. Now, while the software giant does compete with SentinelOne with its Defender antivirus solution, they already collaborate, namely for Singularity App integration for automating the administrative action required when a threat is detected in a user's laptop as he or she is accessing applications in Azure cloud.

As for valuations, Google agreed to buy Mandiant for $5.4 billion, or 11 times its 2021 revenues. However, Mandiant has a debt level of over $1 billion and does not deliver the same revenue growth rate as SentinelOne, which should drive even more revenues in 2022 with the Attivo addition. Furthermore, even after subtracting acquisition expenses, SentinelOne still has $1 billion of cash. These are reasons which account for its richer valuations with respect to peers, as shown below.

Comparison with peers (www.seekingalpha.com)

Pursuing with M&As, there has been an acceleration in activities across the Internet services infrastructure sector, with acquirers paying about 20%-25% premiums over the unaffected share prices. For the SailPoint acquisition, it was a 31.6% premium. More recently, customer experience company Concentrix's (CNXC) bid for ServiceSource (SREV) was at a 47% premium to the pre-deal closing stock price.

Assuming a 25% premium over SentinelOne's current share price of $22.4, I obtain a target of $28.

Concluding With The Microsoft Acquisition Thesis

This is a moderate target in case SentinelOne is acquired, and current market dynamics do point towards an acquisition by a big cloud provider as geopolitical tensions are high on the agenda and ransomware-oriented hackers are becoming more sophisticated. Also, with the global expansion of its Azure cloud plus hybrid work whereby employees' end-point devices (laptops) constitute additional vulnerabilities, it makes sense for Microsoft to spend about $5.56 billion (obtained after adding 25% to the current value of $4.45 billion as per above table) to acquire SentinelOne. This will cost the software giant less than 10% of its astronomical cash reserves.

In addition to expanding its cybersecurity portfolio by adding the Singularity platform to Microsoft Defender for Cloud on Azure and benefiting from large governmental contracts, there should be significant cost synergies for the software giant. Here, Microsoft's extensive sales channel should easily propagate SentinelOne's products throughout the world through cross-selling opportunities in an efficient manner, resulting in fewer operating expenses. This said any acquisition will have to be approved by regulatory agencies.

Finally, this thesis highlights how product strength and differentiation have enabled SentinelOne to grow at a phenomenal rate of above 100%, but, this remains a loss-making company that generates most of its cash through the selling of equities. Thus, this business model may prove unsustainable as economic conditions become tighter, but, with cybersecurity concerns accentuating and valuations being compressed, it constitutes an attractive acquisition target. Since there have been no concrete interests shown by any potential acquirer yet, I have a hold position on the stock.