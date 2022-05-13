ErikMandre/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

One of my readers recently suggested I should take another look at what's going on with Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG). Considering that the company released its Q1 2022 financial results on May 10, I think it's a suitable time to see what's been happening lately. Overall, I think that Lightwave Logic has made negligible progress towards the commercialization of products over the past several months. Yet, expenses and director salaries are increasing, and the company could run out of cash by early 2024. I continue to be bearish, and I don't know what is keeping the share price at the current elevated levels. Let's jump right in.

Overview of the recent developments

Lightwave Logic describes itself as a technology platform company that is developing next-generation electro-optic polymers. The focus is on the conversion of data from electrical into optical signals with the aim of resolving data traffic jams, thus scaling up internet structure by providing transmission of data at higher speeds with less power.

According to Lightwave Logic, the photonics components markets are growing fast as demand for fiber optic transceivers and modules increases over the next several years.

Lightwave Logic

However, I have doubts about the reliability of the data in the chart above considering that the listed source in the company's presentation is Oculi. The website of the latter doesn't work, and data from Apollo.io shows that it has just 3 employees. In addition, Lightwave Logic CEO Michael Lebby is the President and CEO of Oculi according to his own LinkedIn page. Even if we accept that the photonics components market will grow exponentially over the next decade, I doubt that Lightwave Logic is likely to gain a significant piece of it. You see, the company says in its Q1 2022 financial report that it believes that its Polymer Stack ridge waveguide modulator is its first commercially viable device. Back in 2017, Lightwave Logic said that modulators created using its polymer system demonstrated performance consistent with data center requirements. Almost five years later, this product is still produced only as prototype packages and there is no timeline for commercialization. Additionally, Lightwave Logic still hasn't announced any grants and partners, or the names of the foundries it says it has been in talks for several months to implement its electro-optic polymers into accepted PDKs by the foundries. Furthermore, I'm not convinced that Lightwave Logic has the capabilities to develop any groundbreaking or world-changing products. First, I can't think of a single major technology company that doesn't have its own building for a cleanroom. Lightwave Logic's Englewood location houses its office, laboratory, and research and development space, and seems the company shares the building with at least two other businesses. According to the company's website:

The Englewood, CO location is outfitted for synthesis, fabrication and testing facilities, including a class 100 cleanroom. - source

Google Maps

Second, I have concerns about the quality of the lab equipment. Looking at the Q1 2022 balance sheet, its book value has barely moved over the past few months despite the company's significant cash reserves. Considering the accumulated depreciation is over $3 million, we are talking about some old equipment here.

Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic had $24.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March and said in its Q1 2022 financial report that it expects to have monthly expenses of about $1.16 million over the following 12 months. This means that it can finance its operations through January 2024 in the absence of any fresh funding. Well, average monthly research and development and general and administrative expenses in Q1 2022 stood at $1.17 million which suggests that Lightwave Logic isn't planning to accelerate the development of its products in the near future. Speaking of the expenses, the invitation to the annual meeting of shareholders revealed that the base salaries of Lebby and President and COO Jim Marcelli have increased significantly in January 2022. Their combined amount now stands at $0.75 million per year and the two of them can also receive $0.34 million in bonuses.

Lightwave Logic

In my view, Lightwave Logic hasn't accomplished much over the past several years, and taking into account the size of the expenses forecast this year, I think that this isn't likely to change in the near future. So, why is this company still valued at over $1 billion?

Seeking Alpha

I'm sorry, I'm not sure. Back in February, I thought it could be due to high retail investor interest. However, trading volumes have remained high and the share price has been holding relatively well in light of the sharp selloff of technology stocks as well as the decreasing coverage of Lightwave Logic on social media websites like Twitter and YouTube. Overall, I think that the share price will go back to the levels of around $1.50 from a year ago, but I find it impossible to find a catalyst for the start of this move. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate stands at 8.16% as of the time of writing. This isn't high but I'm concerned that it currently takes over 10 days to cover which means that a short squeeze is a possibility. And both put and call options look expensive at the moment.

Seeking Alpha

Investor takeaway

I think that Lightwave Logic hasn't made a major step in advancing to the commercialization stage over the past few months, and I don't expect this to change in the near future as the company plans to keep its expenses at just $1.16 million per month.

Looking at the track record of Lightwave Logic, it seems that not much has changed compared to a year ago when the share price was $1.50. I expect the company's shares to go back to those levels eventually, but I can't produce a timeline for this to happen considering there are no clear catalysts, and I can't think of a reason the market valuation is this high in the first place.

I think that risk-averse investors could be better off avoiding this stock.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading my analysis. Please note that I will be launching a marketplace service named Bears and Resources soon. I plan to share my live portfolio and my shortlist and discuss exclusive investment ideas. Early subscribers will receive a legacy discount. Stay tuned for more details.