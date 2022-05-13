Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is not only a prominent social media company, it might be one of the world's uniquely valuable businesses. Elon Musk recently offered to buy out the company for $54.20 per share, but the news that the deal could be on hold sent shares as low as $38 pre-market today. This turbulence represents what could be the "last chance" to buy shares of Twitter at a discount before the deal closes, or a good entry point for long-term shareholders if it doesn't close. For the reasons discussed below, I'll try to buy shares later today for $38.00.

The plotline twists and turns of Elon Musk's buy-out of Twitter

"Chaos is a ladder" is a famous quote from Game of Thrones character Peter Beilish. Beilish was known for starting from humble circumstances, acquiring wealth and influence, and scheming his way almost to the top of the fictional kingdom - before ultimately being killed at the end of the series.

This quote was honestly one of the first things that came to mind as I read the news that Elon Musk tweeted the following:

Musk Says Twitter Buy out on Hold (Twitter)

Barely one month ago, Must offered to buy out Twitter for $54.20 per share. At the time, I wrote that if you were bullish enough to own Twitter stock in the first place, you should value it at more than $54.20 per share. Since the announcement, Twitter filed another quarterly report, and a number of people announced that they're joining Musk's buyout group, including noted venture capitalists Andreessen Horowitz and Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal. Twitter's CEO also fired two executives in what may be seen as his move to appease Musk ahead of the buy-out.

A lot of public attention has focused on the idea of Musk buying out Twitter, and some are concerned about Musk's plans for "free speech" that may undo Twitter's limits on who can post what on Twitter. The most prominent one of those limits would, of course, be Twitter's ban on Donald Trump.

All of this is water under the bridge, as many (but not everyone!) was surprised by this morning's news that the buy-out is on hold.

Theory 1: Musk is renegotiating for a better deal

This has been a great couple of years for short-seller and researcher Nate Anderson of Hindenburg Research. In my eyes, his takedown of Nikola (NKLA) is one of the greatest write-ups of all time, but he's had plenty of other great ones. As if that weren't enough, he predicted that Musk would try to back out of his agreement to buy Twitter, primarily in order to negotiate a better deal at a lower price. I can't recommend Anderson's work highly enough, and everyone should read what he wrote.

In a development for the social media age, Musk replied to Anderson on Twitter:

Hindenburg is Short Twitter (Twitter)

Anderson's argument is basically that with lower stock prices, tighter financial conditions, and a corporate and ownership structure that means no one is in a position to stop him, Musk would try to get a lower price. Anderson and others then used a valuable insight in order to decide to short Twitter stock - if they were wrong and the merger went through, their "downside" would be capped at the difference between the share price and the sale price of $54.20, but if they were right, the "upside" of being short Twitter (through shares or options) could be much greater.

The first thing to do is appreciate what a great job Anderson did developing this idea. The second thing to do is to congratulate him for what should be a nice payday. But third, for the reasons below, I have a different theory about why Musk announced the buyout is on hold.

Theory 2: Musk v. SEC, round II

Elon Musk has had a long-running feud with the SEC stemming from his now famous Tweet about buying out Tesla (TSLA) for $420 per share:

Funding Secured Tweet (Twitter)

Litigation around this Tweet resulted in a settlement requiring Musk to pay $40 million ($20 million on his own, and he paid another $20 million on behalf of the company), step down as Chairman of Tesla, and agree not to Tweet things that would be material to Tesla's stock price without supervision. Musk has been critical of the SEC for suing him - to say the least.

Even though Musk settled with the SEC years ago, there has been ongoing private litigation about him making the false statement about Tesla stock having "funding secured." A recent court ruling held that this was knowingly false, which could subject Musk and Tesla to liability and attract negative attention. One line of thinking is that Musk's entire move to first buy Twitter shares, then negotiate for a board seat, and then offer to buy out the company may be to attract attention or distract from his other legal problems.

This extensive background casts a different light on reports that the SEC may be investigating Musk again, this time for failing to disclose that he bought 5% of shares in Twitter. Why would that make a difference in the buy-out now?

Musk's stated reason for delaying the buyout is that he wants to evaluate what Twitter said, that up to 5% of users could be fake. If he finds that more than 5% are fake, that could be good legal argument to either back out of the deal or demand a lower price. The problem I have with that idea is that the 5% number was included in Twitter's quarterly report on May 2, and Musk didn't talk about it until March 13. Moreover, this has been a well-known issue for a long time, and you can even find websites that will check for bots for your account.

The bot issue being "old news" makes me think the real reason lies elsewhere. I suspect that Musk is stating that as a pretense so that he can later "gaslight" or blame the SEC and others, arguing, in essence, "These hostile regulators have made it too hard for me to do business! All I wanted was to evaluate what the company said, but now that they're investigating me I can't go forward with the deal!""

I'll admit that what I've proposed means taking a dim view of Musk, but I think it's supported by his history of talking about things that weren't exactly born out by the facts, such as the buyout of SolarCity (which went nowhere), statements about full self-driving and robo-taxis no later than 2019, and others. That being said, he's clearly had outstanding success with Tesla, Starlink, and other endeavors.

So while I'm quite skeptical of Musk's dealings with other people, I'm not quite as sour on what he's doing with the Twitter buy out as Anderson is. I don't think he's doing this to buy the stock at a lower price because it is my estimation that behavior might subject him to private suits for damages above and beyond what he's obligated to pay as a break-up fee. I think his goal here will ultimately be to put the SEC in a bad light.

There's still a great long-term opportunity to invest in Twitter

As I said in my previous article, I'm a regular Twitter user and I see the value created for users every day. The company has been doing a better and better job of figuring out how to capture some of that value for shareholders.

Twitter's recent quarterly results were seen as weak, and the company has historically lost money even though it's becoming marginally profitable. In my view, as long as the platform remains vital, the current numbers actually don't make a big difference to valuation! Buying a stock means having a share of all of the company's future earnings from now until the end of time. If our timeframe runs from now until 30-100 years from now, it's OK if we don't make the numbers in years 1, 2 or 3 as long as someone figures out how to make the company profitable eventually.

I'll refer readers to my previous article for some thoughts about financial metrics. For this article, let me point to Twitter's role in the market to think about valuation. Twitter recently reported that the company has 229 million "daily active users." If we said the time and attention of each one was worth an average of lifetime value of $100, that's already a valuation of $22.9 billion, or $26.26 per share (only half of the current buyout). All we have to do to equal the price Musk originally offered is to either say that the average user is worth $200 per year and usership never grows, or assume a modest growth rate and some number slightly above $100.

For context, total ad spending in the whole world was $780 billion just last year. If we assume that spending was concentrated on the top 50% of the world's earners and divide $780 billion by $3 billion, we see that ad spending could be worth $260 per person just in any one year! If a profitable Twitter took 10% of that spending per user, and earned 10% margins on that ad spend, that means advertisers could be willing to spend $26 to reach Twitter users and Twitter would earn $2.60 per user every year. That's $595 million in earnings under some very conservative assumptions (i.e., the number of users doesn't grow and the value of advertising doesn't increase). If Musk bought out Twitter at $44 billion, that might seem like 73 times earnings of $595 million which could be quite a high price.

But remember, we assumed users don't grow, ad spend doesn't grow and margins are only 10%. All we have to do is increase the number of users by 10%, the total ad spend by 10%, Twitter's share of ad spend from 10% to 11%, and Twitter's margins from 10% to 11%, and we get earnings of $871 million. A buyout price of forty-four billion dollars is 50 times that earnings number. And we can keep going over time. I expect the company to far exceed these numbers within ten years.

Conclusion

Remember, buying at $38 per share actually means getting this earnings power at just over $33 billion. I think that's a conservative valuation for substantial upside. I think the stock is a buy at that price because if the deal goes through, you earn $16 on a $38 investment (42%) and if it doesn't go through, you own a great asset at a great price.

There are many reasons this could work out well. It's possible that Twitter's numbers really are worse than previous estimates would indicate. It's also possible that if Musk backs out of the deal that the stock could be down for an extended period. Similarly, one might buy at $38-$40/share and then learn that Musk offers a lower price, the offer is accepted, and you only get a small return that didn't make it worth the risk or a buyout below your purchase price.

With all that being said, I still think this is one time to take Lord Beilish's advice and think "chaos is a ladder." Use this "chaos" to buy Twitter.