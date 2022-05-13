U. J. Alexander/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Author's Note: Please note that this was posted on iREIT on Alpha prior to the ex-div date on April 25th, 2022.

My recent pieces of BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) caught a bit of doubtfulness given the company's now-delayed IPO, it's Russian/Nord-stream exposed assets, and a seeming uncertainty about whether the company is even worth investing in given the challenges that the company is facing in Russia.

This article is about allaying some of these fears using facts - clear facts, as to why BASF is probably one of the best chemical investments you could be making today. On a global basis.

Let's get going and let me show you.

BASF - Some worries, but marginal in the greater picture

So, things have gone from good to bad for BASF in the short term. You won't find me arguing this point against the backdrop of the current Russia/Ukraine conflict.

The conflict in addition to the consequences, such as the delay in Nordstream, Wintershall IPO valuation, and other factors have severely impacted the valuation most analysts consider BASF to be trading at. This includes my own. I was previously at over €80/share - I'm going to be adjusting this downward in this article to the background here, and go through clearly where these revisions and impacts are coming from.

But first, let me assure you that BASF is in no way a company that you need to be worried about.

BASF is the largest chemical company in the world. Its CO2 emission ambitions are in no way derailed by this development. The Wintershall DEA IPO continues to be expected, even if the valuation for the IPO is now somewhat in question given that large parts of the value were Russia-related.

However, its core concepts, its production, and its customer base remain the same. Despite the perceived importance of Nordstream, I hasten to remind you that these were segments that the company already wanted to divest. BASF had no plans to keep its natgas assets due to its interest in complying with climate goals.

Its core production is aligned to completely different commodities than the ones affected. While the energy crisis will affect BASF, this is not a unique characteristic for the company when seen to its peers. The energy crisis will impact all of the companies here.

All of the fundamental reasons to invest in BASF are still very much there. The company is expanding in every one of its segments with ambitions, including a new alkylethanolamines plant in Antwerp Verbund, a new site for battery materials and recycling expansion in Canada, more capacity for plastic additives, co-ventures with other companies to focus on renewable raw materials, and other factors.

I will clearly state to you that BASF's current operations are no longer focused on the things that people speak of in Russia. There are indirect components of this, certainly, and there are feedstock impacts and energy impacts - but the company's operational areas are not related to managing natural gas or crude.

BASF 2021 Results (BASF IR)

The Ukraine conflict will without a doubt cause impacts for the company in the near term and maybe even the medium term. The impact will also be somewhat higher initially due to Nordstream and Wintershall DEA - but most of the impact is no different than to any company in a similar business in Europe.

Yet the market is treating BASF as if this is the case, pushing share prices close to or below €50/share.

Some effects

To the background of Ukraine, Wintershall DEA decided to stop paying a dividend (to owners like BASF), as well as heavily impair its Nord Stream 2 asset. It also completely wrote off financing and stopped additional project payments to Russia.

On a high level/model level, the ceased dividend impacts the income from equity associates. Most of my colleagues have impaired Wintershall assets by around €4-€5B - I've put it around €4.6B, which impacts NAV by around 14% and puts BASF NAV/share closer to €70 than to €80. Wintershall has a strong Russian footprint - around 2/3rds of the company's business is located here.

It's also clear that company EPS for 2022 as well as 2023 will be severely impacted by these events. I've adjusted my EPS expectations for BASF accordingly, by 10-15% for a combined Wintershall DEA and Energy impacts. I've also adjusted the company's EBITDA growth rate downward in the DCF side of things.

Overall, I believe it fair to expect the following things for BASF as we move into 2022 and including the Russian conflict:

A GDP Slowdown

€4-€5B impairment on Wintershall DEA, based on its 50-62% dependence on Russia, and the 72.7% BASF Stake, due to dividend postponements, Nordstream 2 financing, no additional Russian projects/transactions

Increased energy cost for all of the company's segments, though primarily for the operations in the EU, lowering my top-line long-term growth rate by 50 bps.

Significantly changed NAV/SOTP valuation multiples for the company's oil/gas business (Wintershall). The value of the reserves is unchanged.

is unchanged. It's also conceivable that finance costs/debt spreads might increase slightly due to the postponed IPO, which nullifies the expected cash injection and may necessitate the green debt market with a somewhat higher debt cost.

However, fundamentally, this is cushioned by the following considerations.

Continued higher multiples for the other, non-legacy oil/gas segments based on increased demand and BASF pricing power due to its market position.

Continued, if muted, GDP growth.

Continued climate/Co2 ambitions, Verbund expansion, and new capacities in battery tech, chemicals, and other segments

If you ask me to put it simply, I will tell you that I'm cutting my target by 12.5%, ending up at around €71/share.

Of course, the details are somewhat more complex than this. The peer-based multiple comparisons remain. I see no reason to, based on this, fundamentally value BASF at lower multiples because the company has no plans to remain in the affected spaces for long. That was the background to the IPO and the climate goals. So, I'm not touching peer averages. I may discount the company somewhat heavier, moving to a 15-20% from a 10-15% to reflect the uncertainty.

DCF gets only marginal adjustments, due to the fact that the effects from IPO and Oil and Gas were largely non-recurring. I've slightly adjusted downward the rate of sales and EBITDA growth due to the background of potential GDP slowdown from the conflict. I've also provisioned for a higher CapEx (0.3%) just to be safe and to negate unpleasant surprises.

Still, at any conservative multiple, DCF still shows us a target of above €60/share.

NAV/SOTP sees the largest change. I'm risk-adjusting my valuation for the segment and cutting it to less than €4B in valuation for the entire BASF stake. For the remaining segments, I use EBITDA multiples ranging from 4.5X (chemicals) to 13.5X (Agri). The adjusted NAV comes to around €59B on a net basis, which comes to a treasury-adjusted NAV/share of €66-€67 on a per-share basis, down from the mid-70s.

So, on a high level and using my averages, we can also look at S&P Global analyst averages. The updates for the company valuation bring current targets. At the end of March, S&P global analysts (24 of them) held ranges of €55 to €108 per share.

This is only a very small adjustment from the pre-war range. The average is down to around €73. The main difference is the analyst stance, where now 11 analysts are either at "BUY" or "Outperform", with 13 at "HOLD" or "Underperform" (one "sell"). The bull camp is therefore down around 3 analysts since the war began, but overall averages have shifted only marginally (around €5-€9 on a per-share basis).

The current view on BASF that I have could therefore be summarized as follows.

On a growth/NAV-specific basis, BASF's previous targets have been significantly cut into due to the valuation uncertainty from the Oil/Gas business, as well as the now-unrealistic windfall of cash from the IPO. This will impact the company's short and medium-term results heavily. However, any realistic set of assumptions still shows us a significant upside from the current share price, even if I wouldn't go as far as targeting over €80 in the near term or in the near future.

I believe a fundamental positive catalyst for BASF as to this would be clarity regarding the IPO date and valuation.

However, it's also important to recall BASF's relative size and market position when it comes to chemicals overall. Aside from energy prices, these remain largely unaffected. Because of this, when looking at the peers to the company, we can suddenly see that even applying a heavier discount, the company's difference to a decent valuation has significantly changed for the positive (for us valuation investors).

BASF now requires a longer period of time to get that 50-100% dividend-inclusive return. I now expect 3-5 years for this to materialize.

My new PT for BASF is €71, though by doing this I'm going somewhat lower than my colleagues because I apply heavier discounts and different weightings to the various methods. I also impact sales/EBITDA growth rates and CapEx, which I don't see any other analysts mentioning.

Wrapping up

On a high level, what's changed for BASF is the way we account for/value the oil/gas assets, as well as some general energy cost expectations. Beyond this, not much has changed for the company. These shifts are meaningful enough by themselves.

I forecast an EPS of $4.5, down from over €5/share for 2022. I also expect a sub-€4/share EPS for 2023.

In this, S&P analysts have either not adjusted their targets (though 2022E suggests they have), or they are in my opinion underestimating potential impacts from these shortfalls.

BASF EPS Forecasts (S&P Global/TIKR)

It might also be that I'm being excessively conservative in my estimates. BASF has a history of showing stronger-than-expected results. Still, I'll stick to these estimates, for now, to be conservative.

However, I don't believe this will impact DGR/Dividend yield.

By that, I mean that the worst I believe could happen would be a dividend freeze at the level of €3.4/share. It's unlikely that the company EPS would drop below this level, and I don't see the company cutting it below this level because of non-recurring lower EPS levels.

BASF has a well-established dividend history. They did cut it, but only slightly back in 2009, from €1.9 to €1.7, only to resume the normal rate to €2.2/share in 2010. I, therefore, consider it very unlikely that BASF would completely eliminate it, even if the dividend would mean a payout ratio of over 80%, given that there have been several years when the payout ratio has been above 75%, and even as high as 91% in 2017.

The writing on this wall is clear. The dividend is important to BASF. They are willing to elevate this ratio for a year or two if it means retaining the dividend growth/dividend yield ratio.

At most, I, therefore, expect the company to freeze increases like in 2019-2020, and that €3.4 is "what we get" for perhaps a year or two.

That's good enough for me.

Thesis

Full disclosure for readers here, I've expanded my position in BASF to over €50,000, or over 4% of my total portfolio, and now am at a cost basis of €52.1, and a superb YoC. I am very pleased with this decline. My target for this investment is full normalization and an eventual valuation/share price of over €80/share once things normalize in a few years or so. Because of the crash, my upside has significantly improved.

Until then, I'm being paid a 6.5%+ dividend to wait things out, with the potential of over 20-30% annually if things do normalize.

For the ADR, we have the following case based on a very conservative, sub-15X P/E multiple.

BASF Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

I've been through the ADR-adjusted assumptions and consider them to be accurate for BASFY, the 0.25X ADR. I would also like to remind readers that we're talking about a company with an A grade credit rating, 120+ year history, and one of the strongest players in the entire world in what it does. There are few companies that can measure themselves with BASF, and the company is now being offered to us at an even steeper discount.

That's why I went ahead and really loaded up my position to the gills here. I could go deeper into the company if it goes lower, but for now, I'm very happy with the position I have.

This is my updated BASF thesis.