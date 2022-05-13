Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

On one hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is down by more than 30% from its 52-week high, reached in Q1 2022. On the other hand, the firm has presented record revenues for 2021, reaching $20 billion, while achieving its lowest leverage ratio in 12 years. Not only do the financials make the stock an attractive option, but also its extensive product mix, the high forecasted demand for its products, and last but not least their independence from Russia and Ukraine.

Additionally, we will take a look at the risks, valuations and ESG initiatives as well.

Let's start with CLF's operations and products.

Operations and products

Cleveland-Cliffs is the market leader in flat-rolled steel production in North America, and the single US flat-rolled steel producer, which has no dependency on imported pig iron and slabs. We believe that in light of the current geopolitical situation in the Eastern European region, the independence from Russian and Ukrainian raw materials puts CLF into a favorable position. Many other firms are severely impacted by the sanctions imposed on Russia and are struggling with supply chain issues. In contrast, Cleveland-Cliffs can count on the stability of its domestic operations and remain relatively unaffected from the crisis.

Moreover, CLF has a vertically integrated and differentiated business model, which also helps it to remain versatile in a volatile market. The firm sources its ferrous raw materials from its own operations located in N. America. These materials include pellets, HBI and prime scrap. Cleveland-Cliffs is involved in steel-making and rolling, finishing and coating, and last but not least downstream operations too.

This integrated business allows CLF to have an extensive product mix and a large end market mix. Based on Q1 2022 results, in terms of product mix, coated and hot rolled products represent the largest segments accounting for 60% of the mix, combined. In terms of end markets, distributors & converters is the leading segment, closely followed by auto and infrastructure & manufacturing.

Product mix, End market mix 2021 (Cleveland-Cliffs)

By being able to provide a wide range of products to different markets, CLF has achieved strong financial performance in 2021, reaching $20 billion in revenue and shipping as much as 15.9 million tons of finished steel. This is a significant volume, considering that in 2019 the firm had not shipped any finished steel. We need to recognize that elevated steel prices in 2021 also helped the firm achieving the strong financial results.

CLF's financial performance (Cleveland-Cliffs)

This strong financial performance in 2021 made it possible for the firm to reduce its leverage ratio significantly, reaching a 12-year low.

In our view, CLF's fully-integrated business has been proven to work and has delivered strong results, while its independence from imported materials put the firm in a favorable position to accommodate increasing demand without the threat of disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions.

Now, let's look at the demand side of the argumentation.

High demand

Automotive

Cleveland-Cliffs expects the automotive industry to be one of the key drivers of demand for their products. Their expectation is based on a significant increase in projected new vehicle builds in the upcoming few years. This increase is foreseen due to the easing of Covid-19 impacts and the easing of semiconductor shortages. Further, the low dealer inventories are signaling high demand for cars.

N. America Light Vehicle Production and Dealer Inventory Trend (IHS Markit)

Moreover, the Biden administration is aiming for 50% of all vehicles to be electric vehicles by 2030. To support this initiative and to build out an extensive electric vehicle charging network, the infrastructure bill provides $7.5 billion.

Projected North America EV market share growth (Cleveland-Cliffs)

CLF looks to capitalize on this ongoing expansion of the electric vehicle market. Cliffs' AHSS products are suitable for the lightweight bodies of electric vehicles and battery support. Further, it is not only the car components that require steel, but also the charging stations. Cliffs' electrical steel could potentially accommodate this need.

In our opinion, the market share increase of EVs is inevitable. Therefore, a suitable infrastructure needs to be created to accommodate this expansion. CLF has the potential to play an important role in providing the materials for such an expansion.

Energy transition

We believe, the energy transition and the inclusion of more renewable energy sources in the energy mix will create further demand for steel in the years to come. The demand is expected to come from three different segments: wind energy, solar power and electric grid. CLF's diversified products are well-situated to meet the demand.

Reasonable valuation

Cleveland-Cliffs has a current price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1, which is more than 75% below the sector median of 13.02.

We believe these multiples may be misleading and the comparison may be slightly distorted as CLF had exceptionally good financial performance in 2021. Going forward we need to understand, whether the results achieved in 2021 are sustainable in the long term or not.

Analysts expect the earnings to fall during 2022 and 2023. The earnings are estimated to be in the range of $4.66 to $6.98 per share in the upcoming four quarters. But even after this potential drop in earnings, the P/E of the firm remain to be significantly lower than the sector median.

Further in our view, if demand keeps growing as expected by CLF, and other firms face challenges meeting demand due to their reliance on imported materials, Cleveland-Cliffs may even have the chance to gain market share. Also, we believe analyst estimates may be slightly pessimistic, in light of the strong demand expected by the firm.

Because of these factors, we believe CLF stock is attractive at these valuations.

ESG

ESG focus is becoming more and more popular among investors. Therefore, we find it important to point out CLF's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. The firm aims to reduce their scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions by 25% until 2030, compared to 2017 emissions, reaching 33 CO2e MMT per year. They foresee this achievement by, for example, the use of HBI, the use of clean energy sources and the implementation carbon capture technologies.

GHG emissions (Cleveland-Cliffs)

In our opinion, the target set by CLF is reasonable and achievable, as Cleveland-Cliffs' operating blast furnaces are already one of the lower GHG-intensive integrated operations around the globe.

Risks

We highlight some of the risks we believe could have significant monetary impact on CLF's business. This list is not exhaustive, the complete list of risk can be found in CLF's annual report published in February 2022.

Commodity prices

Commodity prices play a significant role in the profitability of the firm. Even though strong demand for steel is forecasted, in reality it is unpredictable and uncertain how steel, iron ore and other metal prices will fluctuate. We believe any investor planning to invest in firms dependent on commodities need to understand that the individual firms have no control over these factors.

2. Reliance on automotive industry

CLF mentions the reliance on the automotive industry as a risk, as this segment, together with distributors and converters, account for a more than 50% concentration of sales. Changing demand can significantly impact CLF's results.

Also, in our view, other disruptions impacting the auto industry, such as semiconductor shortages or Covid-19 outbreaks could result in a decreased amount of vehicles manufactured, eventually resulting in less demand for CLF's steel.

3. Overcapacity

In our opinion, one of the most significant risks is the steelmaking overcapacity worldwide. As commodity prices are mainly driven by supply and demand, if supply significantly exceeds demand, prices are destined to drop.

Share buybacks

Although CLF does not currently pay dividends and also does not have a long track record of share buyback programs, in 2021 the firm reduced its diluted share count by 9%. Meaning, all outstanding preferred shares have been repurchased for $1.3 billion, paid in cash.

Share count (Cleveland-Cliffs)

Further, CLF announced a $1 billion share buyback program in 2022. In the first quarter, the firm has already bought back 1 million of its shares. As the current market cap of the company is about $12.7 billion, this buyback program is a relatively substantial one.

Conclusions

Strong steel market fundamentals create opportunities for Cleveland-Cliffs.

The energy transition and the inclusion of renewable energy sources in the energy mix can significantly increase demand for CLF's products.

The independence of CLF from Russian and Ukrainian raw materials make it an attractive player in the industry.

Valuation is significantly below the sector median, but understand commodity price implications and the supply-demand impact on prices, before you start a position.