Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) is expecting significant synergies from several acquisitions and may announce fresh cash from a divestiture soon. In my view, if management is smart enough, TSE's valuation could trend north soon. In the best-case scenario, I would expect more acquisitions, which could lead to even less EBITDA margin volatility and larger market capitalization. Yes, I see some risks. However, under the current stock price, Trinseo looks undervalued.

Previously owned by Dow Inc. (DOW) and Bain Capital, Trinseo PLC is a global materials solutions provider and a manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. The fact that the company was previously owned by a large private equity firm DOW is quite beneficial. Employees know well how to go through business transformations, and operate at a global scale.

Trinseo's most valuable asset is the fact that the company is well-diversified among different jurisdictions including the United States, Europe, and Asia. It is also quite beneficial that management sells products to different industries including construction, automotive, packaging, consumer electronics, and textile. With this business model, I believe that future revenue line will be less volatile.

10-K

I also believe that checking Trinseo's business model right now is very appropriate. The company is in a process of consolidation and transformation. If more mergers and sales are released, we would most likely see increases in Trinseo's market valuation.

Trinseo Q1 2022 Financial Results

If Trinseo's New Strategy Is Successful, And The Company Sells The Styrenics Businesses, I Expect A Fair Price Of $63

Under normal circumstances, I believe that the company's strategy will be successful. Trinseo intends to invest in high growth and high margin business models. If Trinseo obtained synergies from the PMMA acquisition and Aristech surfaces acquisition, I would expect additional free cash flow:

Trinseo Q1 2022 Financial Results

At the same time, management intends to sell styrenics businesses, so we could expect a certain amount of cash in the balance sheet from the sale in 2022:

We have taken steps toward executing on our publicly-disclosed strategy to transform the Company to a specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider, including the PMMA Acquisition and Aristech Surfaces Acquisition, the sale of our synthetic rubber business, and the plan to explore the divestiture of our styrenics businesses. We plan to continue to prioritize investments in higher growth, higher margin and lower earnings volatility areas such as Engineered Materials and CASE applications, and to deemphasize the more volatile, lower growth assets in our portfolio. In November 2021 we announced our intention to explore the divestiture of our styrenics businesses, which includes our Feedstocks, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics reporting segments, for which we launched a formal sales process in January 2022. Source: 10-K

In my view, if management continues to diversify Trinseo's business activities, the company's financial figures may be less volatile. As a result, in my view, investors will likely perceive less operating risk. The demand for the stock may increase, which could lower the cost of equity and weighted average cost of capital. In sum, I believe that more diversification and less volatility would lead to larger implied capitalization.

Under my base case scenario, I assumed sales growth between 9% and 2% from 2023 to 2026. Also, with an EBITDA margin of 12%-14% and conservative operating margin, 2026 operating profit should stand at around $499 million.

Hohaf Investments

In the past, changes in working capital were close to $49 million and -$23 million, and capex was also equal to $99-$200 million. Finally, the D&A was closer to $51-$167 million. These numbers are relevant because I used them in some of my DCF models.

YCharts

With an effective tax close to 22% and conservative capex and changes in working capital, 2026 free cash flow should stay close to $491 million.

Hohaf Investments

Given that the company traded close to 4.9x EBITDA in the past, I used this figure as my exit multiple. If we also use a cost of capital close to 6.64% like other advisors, the net present value of the terminal value would be $2.7 billion.

Hohaf Investments YCharts

Under the previous conditions, I obtained an implied equity valuation of $2.309 billion and an implied price of $63. Thus, we would be talking about a double-digit IRR.

Hohaf Investments

Failed Strategy And Failed Acquisitions Would Imply A Fair Price Of $28

If Trinseo fails to divest certain business segments because management cannot sell them at an appropriate price, Trinseo's business strategy may fail. The company's most recent acquisitions could also fail because the merger integration is not properly done, or the synergies are not realized. As a result, shareholders may decide to dump their shares, which would lead to stock price volatility. In the worst-case scenario, management may not find cheap financing, and the cost of capital would increase:

We also cannot be certain that we will be successful in identifying opportunities for investments in assets we believe best fit our portfolio transformation, whether such opportunities will be available at a price and at terms acceptable to us, or at all, or whether we will face difficulties due to timing or funding availability. Even if we are able to integrate successfully, this integration may not result in the realization of the cost and revenue synergies and benefits that we currently expect, nor can we give assurances that these benefits will be achieved when expected or at all. Source: 10-K

There are also many risks from the engineering projects that Trinseo undertakes. If management cannot correctly foresee the costs and profits from construction of facilities or manufacturing lines, in my view, future free cash flow would be lower than expected. If equity researchers do notice that profitability declines over time, the company's valuation would decline. As a result, the stock price could decline:

Capital projects and other growth investments may have lengthy deadlines during which market conditions may deteriorate between the capital expenditure's approval date and the conclusion of the project, negatively impacting projected returns. Delays or cost increases related to capital and other spending programs involving engineering, procurement and construction of facilities or manufacturing lines or the development of new technologies could materially adversely affect our ability to achieve forecasted operating results. Source: 10-K

Under the worst-case scenario, I assumed a decline of 30% y/y and a small increase from 2024 to 2026. The median sales growth stands at 4%. Let's note that a decline of around 30% was seen in the past, so it is somewhat likely.

YCharts

Also, with an EBITDA margin of 15%-10% and a median of 10%, 2026 operating profit stands at close to $270. Under my model, the operating margin would decline from around $590 million in 2022.

Hohaf Investments

I also included an effective interest rate of 22%, changes in working capital of $25 million, and capital expenditures close to $105 million. My results include free cash flow of around $305 million in 2026, and a free cash flow margin around 10% and 6.5%.

Hohaf Investments

If we include a cost of capital of 7.55%, the discount of free cash flow would range from almost -$415 million in 2023 to $262 million in 2026. Finally, with an exit multiple of 5x, the terminal value would be around $1860 million.

Hohaf Investments

If we subtract the net debt, the implied market capitalization would be close to $1.72 million, and the implied fair price would be $28.

Hohaf Investments

Best Case Scenario: More Acquisitions After Investing The Company's $448 Million In Cash

With $448 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio of 1x-2x, management will most likely be able to acquire many other competitors. Banks will likely offer financing if the mergers make sense, and the combined company gets much bigger. Keep in mind that you can lend more money to a large organization.

Trinseo Q1 2022 Financial Results

Trinseo reports $2.3 billion in debt, which does not seem a lot of leverage. I assumed 2022 free cash flow of almost $500 million. If the free cash flow's volatility declines, companies will be able to receive more debt.

Trinseo Q1 2022 Financial Results

Under a scenario in which Trinseo acquires a sufficient number of competitors, I envision 15% sales growth in 2023 and 10% sales growth in 2024. If we also assume more EBITDA margin, I believe that Trinseo could reach a free cash flow of more than $1.05 billion.

Hohaf Investments

With the previous assumptions, a cost of capital of 5%, and an exit multiple of 5.55x, the implied price would be $165. I don't believe that this financial model is that unlikely.

Hohaf Investments

Conclusion

Currently expecting to enjoy the outcome of several acquisitions, Trinseo is also expected to report new cash after the sale of its styrenics businesses. Under normal circumstances, I expect earnings to be less volatile, and free cash flow to grow. If the company's strategy is successful, we could really see an increase in the stock price. If we also see even more acquisitions, an increase in EBITDA margin and more sales growth could send the stock price above $100. I do see some risks. However, Trinseo does look undervalued considering my free cash flow expectations.