DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Markets became very complacent towards the end of last year, and many market participants became too comfortable with stocks going up all the time. So, on November ninth, 2021, I put out a comprehensive cautionary note outlining several specific companies, the general stock market, and why they were overvalued and overbought. Back then, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) was at $400, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) was at $150, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) was above $300, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) was coming off the $1,250 level, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) was trading at about $340.

QQQ - 1-Year Chart

QQQ (StockCharts.com)

Since then, QQQ has declined by about 30%, AMD by 43%, Nvidia by 50%, Tesla by 44%, and Microsoft by 26%. The tech-wreck has been brutal, and it has lasted for about six months. Many high-quality tech names are significantly oversold and are much more attractive from a fundamental perspective now. However, while a countertrend rally is highly probable soon, high-quality tech stocks can still go lower with a possible recession approaching. Therefore, I've taken specific steps to recession-proof my portfolio, optimizing returns in a declining market.

Looking Back - Before The Crash

First, I want to emphasize that big-tech stocks are priced much more attractively now. In November of last year, growth and big tech valuations went wild, but many have come back down to earth.

Back in November, TTM P/E multiples looked like this:

The Financial Prophet (SeekingAlpha.com)

These statistics are from my November ninth article, but let us see how TTM valuations appear now. Also, back then, I said that Microsoft would be much more attractive at $270. Well, it was at $250 yesterday.

Here are some TTM P/E ratios from yesterday (May 12th):

Microsoft: EPS for the last four quarters - $9.14, TTM P/E - 27.4

Apple: EPS for the last four quarters - $6.16, TTM P/E - 22.7

Nvidia: EPS for the last four quarters - $4.45, TTM P/E - 35

Tesla: EPS for the last four quarters - $9.07, TTM P/E - 77

AMD: EPS for the last four quarters - $3.41, TTM P/E - 25

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID): N/A

The Takeaway

We see that many valuations have decreased significantly since the November tech-top. However, despite the probability of a robust countertrend rally in the near term, we could see stock prices hit new lows before this bear market is over.

Apple

AAPL (StockCharts.com)

If Apple's anemic growth persists, a 22.7 P/E ratio may still be too high. I would look at this stock with a P/E ratio closer to 20 or the $120 level, possibly even $100 on an overshoot lower (bearish case scenario).

Microsoft

MSFT (StockCharts.com)

In November, I said that I would look at Microsoft at $270, but that was before the economy looked like it was heading for a recession. While $250 is probably a good entry for a short-term rally, this stock could fall further before achieving a true bottom. Therefore, I will wait for a 25 P/E or lower, implying a possible entry point at about $220 and closer to $200 (bearish case scenario) on an overshoot lower.

Nvidia

NVDA (StockCharts.com )

Nvidia's TTM P/E ratio has fallen by 60%. As the growth rate remains robust, I like this stock at 35 times trailing earnings. Therefore, if its growth rate is maintained through this slowdown, Nvidia could be a good buy. However, if the company starts slashing expectations, look out below, as we could see this one at $120 or lower before the declines are done.

Tesla

TSLA (StockCharts.com)

Tesla's valuation has decreased by almost 70% now, and the stock is much more attractive here. If revenue growth and earnings projections are achieved, Tesla could be a good buy here. However, there are increased risks with buying Tesla now. The EV industry's valuations are under pressure, and the company's P/E ratio could continue coming down. Nevertheless, the stock put in a bullish reversal in yesterday's session, increasing the probability of a near-term rally.

AMD

AMD (StockCharts.com)

AMD's valuation has dropped hard, to 25, below Microsoft's even. AMD is the only stock on this list that I own right now. The company is priced very attractively here, and unless its earnings decline unexpectedly, the stock likely has a limited downside. We also see AMD holding $85 support exceptionally well here, and there is a high probability for a rally here in the near term.

Lucid

LCID (StockCharts.com)

Lucid did not have a P/E in November, does not have one now, nor will it have one soon. However, the company's stock is down by about 75% since my cautionary note. Lucid remains a high-risk investment until the company can prove itself. Nevertheless, we saw a sharp reversal in yesterday's session, implying a high probability for near-term gains.

Why I am Using TTM Earnings

Some readers may wonder why I use TTM P/E ratios instead of the forward ones. The problem with the forward P/E ratios is that they are based on projections. When the economy is in a clear uptrend, the forward P/E ratios are reliable (for the most part). However, when the economy is turbulent or in a downturn, many projections no longer apply. In economic downturns, recessions, and bear markets, companies face unexpected drops in demand, higher costs materialize, margin pressure occurs, and lower profits emerge. Therefore, earnings often decline, and forward P/E ratios cannot be relied on to make investment decisions. This dynamic is why we've seen such a bloodbath in growth tech. Growth projections got obliterated, multiples contracted, and many stock prices dropped by significant amounts.

Why A Recession Is More Likely Soon

I am skeptical of the forward P/E ratios because a recession seems increasingly probable. In a recession, growth should slow or reverse for many companies. Moreover, many companies could go through periods of significant earnings declines. Several factors continue to trouble me about the economy, but inflation remains at the top of my list. Inflation is the highest in decades, and there is no reason to expect an immediate decline.

CPI Inflation

CPI (TradingEconomics.com)

We saw an 8.5% CPI print for March, and now April's inflation number came in at 8.3%, well above estimates. Inflation is not dropping off just because the Fed increased interest rates a couple of times. The last time we saw similar inflation levels was in the 1970s and 80s. However, the Fed jacked up the benchmark rate to 10% and higher back then, but it cannot afford to do anything similar now. The national debt load is too high. We're approaching 130% debt to GDP, and in 1980 the debt to GDP ratio was only 35%. The economy is addicted to low rates, and even a marginal increase can stall growth and cause a recession.

Last quarter, GDP unexpectedly dropped by 1.4% when consensus forecasts were for a 1.1% increase. Many analysts predict growth, but if the high inflation/rising interest rate dynamic persists, the U.S. economy could fall into a recession within the next 12-months.

The Fed's Tightening

The Fed (CMEGroup.com)

The market anticipates the benchmark will be around 3% at the start of next year. Now, that's a funds rate about 200 basis points higher than we have now. The last time the market saw a similar benchmark was in 2018, right before the economy started to slow substantially and almost fell into a recession before the Fed switched its stance. To avoid a recession and a bear market in stocks, the Fed did an unprecedented 180-degree turn on monetary policy and started to ease again instead of raising.

However, this time, the Fed probably won't switch because of the high inflation dynamic. If the Fed switched to easing now, inflation could spike well above 10%, resulting in abnormally high inflation for the U.S., possibly leading to dollar debasement or hyperinflation down the line. Therefore, as high inflation persists, the Fed will likely continue raising the benchmark, leading to higher borrowing costs and slower growth for the economy. This dynamic should continue pressuring consumer spending, leading to decreased profits for corporate America. Therefore, we could see lower EPS and more downward EPS adjustments, leading to multiple compression and lower stock prices while the downturn persists.

The Five Steps - Recession-Proofing My Portfolio

Step One - Raise Cash: I raised my portfolio's cash position to more than 30% around the start of the year. The AWP's cash position was around 20-22% of holdings more recently. I've been deploying some dry powder around the lows, but my cash position is now at approximately 12%.

Step Two - Drop The High-Risk Holdings: Step two goes hand in hand with step one, as de-risking has been an essential process. I began dropping high-risk holdings last fall and continued into the new year. I recently exited the Bitcoin/digital asset segment entirely and will reduce more equity holdings if necessary.

Step Three - Trade (Sell) The Rallies: Whether we are entering a bear market in the S&P 500 remains debatable, but the tech sector has been in a bear market for six months now. One of the best strategies in a bear market is trading or selling the rallies. I bought or increased positions around the lows several times, and I reduced tech and other holdings near the highs. I will continue buying and adding specific positions at the lows, and until the economy turns the corner, I will continue reducing specific stocks around the highs.

Step Four - Hedge Effectively: Hedging is an essential part of investing during heightened volatility and market declines. I began hedging the tech declines early on, optimizing my portfolio's returns through late last year and early parts of this year. While I hedged some positions during the latest move lower, I admit that I should have hedged more. Nevertheless, hedging has enabled the AWP to increase returns substantially over the last six months.

Step Five - Diversify, Diversify, Diversify: Diversification remains crucial. You never want to keep all of your investment eggs in one growth tech stock basket. We've seen many popular stocks decline by 70-80% from their highs during these last six months. Keeping a healthy balance of metals, industrials, materials, healthcare, and stocks in other segments has enabled the AWP to outperform substantially during this troubled time. Additionally, we must consider rotation, and rotating in and out of specific sectors during volatile periods optimizes returns.

The All-Weather Portfolio

While Q2 has been difficult for my All-Weather Portfolio, returns remain positive for the year. YTD, the AWP is up by 1.5%. While this is not a stellar figure, it is much better than the 17.5% decline in the SPX or the Nasdaq's drop of 27% this year. Moreover, my five-step plan should continue powering returns higher through this year and beyond, recession or no recession.