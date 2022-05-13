VBR: Looking For Value In A Cheap Small-Cap Fund

syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

There has been a lot of research done over the years on the small-firm effect, which claims that there are two types of equities (big and small) and that small and mid-sized firms generate greater gains for shareholders over long periods of time. The main reason behind the outperformance is the fact that in general, large-cap firms are less likely to enjoy massive growth, while small-caps have a greater possibility of experiencing rapid growth. However, small caps are not always outperforming large firms. If we look at the chart below which shows the ratio of large caps/small caps performance, it is interesting to see that small firms tend to do better when the economy is in a good shape. As the risk of a recession in the US has increased dramatically over the last couple of months, I expect small-cap stocks to be more volatile. As a result, volatility is likely to create attractive investment opportunities for the patient investor. In this article, I will review the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR), which provides exposure to a basket of US small-cap value stocks.

Strategy Details

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF tracks the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Value Index. The index invests in a basket of US-listed small-cap stocks. The portfolio screens for securities using value characteristics such as a low price-to-earnings ratio.

Portfolio Composition

The index places a high weight on Financials (representing around 21% of the index) followed by Industrials (accounting for 19%) and the Real Estate sector (representing around 11.5%). The largest three sectors have a combined allocation of approximately 51%. In terms of geographical allocation, this ETF invests exclusively in the US.

~31% of the portfolio is invested in small-cap value issuers, characterized as small-sized companies where value characteristics predominate. Small-cap issuers are generally defined as companies with a market capitalization below $2 billion. Unsurprisingly, VBR allocates ~56% of total assets to small caps, with the remaining funds invested in mid-cap stocks. Historically, small and mid-cap stocks have outperformed large caps since they generally have better growth opportunities ahead of them. However, investing in these 2 categories comes with unique risks. Small and mid-cap equities have been more volatile in price than large caps in the past since smaller firms are more vulnerable to shifting economic conditions.

The fund is currently invested in 927 different stocks. The top ten holdings account for ~6% of the portfolio, with no single stock weighting more than 1%. All in all, VBR is very well-diversified and has a low level of unsystematic risk as a result. I think VBR is the perfect illustration of what a buy-and-hold equity ETF should look like since you're buying a piece of the American economy and don't have to worry about what a specific issuer is doing.

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is the portfolio's valuation. According to Vanguard, the fund trades at an average price-to-book ratio of 1.9 and has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. I think that VBR offers a good deal at the moment since it is trading at a PEG ratio below 1, assuming earnings grow at the estimated rate of 12.7%. On top of that, the return on equity, which is close to 10%, indicates constituents are earning a good return on capital. Since the fund invests mostly in small caps, I think it has a good chance of outperforming the S&P 500 going forward if these companies are able to reinvest earnings at a 10% rate of return.

Is This ETF Right For Me?

I have compared VBR's price performance against the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over the last 5 years to assess which one was a better investment. Over that period, SPY outperformed VBR by a ~37 percentage points margin.

To put VBR's results into perspective, a $100 investment 5 years ago in this ETF would now be worth ~$126.89. This represents a compound annual growth rate of ~4.9%, excluding dividends, which is a mediocre absolute return in my opinion.

If we take a step back and look at the 10-year price returns, the results don't change much. SPY came on top once again, outperforming VBR since Q3 2018. However, it's interesting to note that VBR was beating the S&P 500 up until early 2017. I think there is a real possibility to see another period of outperformance relative to the S&P 500 in the coming years.

In my opinion, VBR is a long-term investment and it isn't suitable for short-term speculation. Given how fast rates have increased over the last couple of months in the US, I think you should expect more volatility and downside risk regardless of how cheap the fund is. However, higher volatility can offer unique opportunities to accumulate shares at an even lower valuation for those that want to hold this asset for at least five years.

Key Takeaways

VBR provides exposure to a basket of US small-cap value stocks. The fund is very well-diversified and has a low level of unsystematic risk. Given the fact that VBR allocates over 50% of assets in cyclical industries, this fund might not be the best option to get exposure to small-cap stocks if you believe the risk of the recession is high. That said, VBR offers a good deal compared to the S&P 500 index. The portfolio trades at approximately 11x earnings and has a decent ROE. I think long-term investors should take advantage of the current volatility and accumulate shares at a cheaper price.