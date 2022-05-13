Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TTWO) shares stays a Hold. I previously analyzed TTWO's proposed acquisition of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) in my earlier article for Take-Two published on January 21, 2022.

The Zynga takeover transaction appears to be on track for completion in the next few months based on a review of the relevant regulatory disclosures. Besides this, another key catalyst for TTWO is the release of the sixth installment in the Grand Theft Auto gaming series.

However, the near-term growth prospects for the video gaming industry aren't appealing based on an analysis of industry data. This has also led analysts to take a more pessimistic view of Take-Two's upcoming earnings announcement as evidenced by the lower consensus Q4 FY 2022 (YE March 31) EPS estimate now as compared to a few months ago.

TTWO Stock Key Metrics

There are two categories of key metrics for TTWO that should draw attention from investors.

The first category is industry-specific metrics.

A May 12, 2022 Seeking Alpha News article cited data from NPD Group which highlighted that "consumer videogame spending fell 8%" YoY to $13.9 billion in Q1 2022. It is no surprise that people in general are devoting less money and time to games, as the economy reopens and more people return to work or school.

On the positive side of things, NPD's research referred to earlier found that TTWO had three games, namely "Grand Theft Auto V", "NBA 2K22", and "WWE 2K22" , that were among the top 20 most popular games played in the first quarter of this year.

The second category is company-specific metrics.

Take-Two revised the company's full-year FY 2022 (YE March 31) guidance upwards when it reported its Q3 FY 2022 earnings on February 7, 2022. According to its most recent third-quarter financial results media release, TTWO increased its net bookings guidance for FY 22 from $3.30-$3.40 billion to $3.37-$3.42 billion. Take-Two also raised its GAAP EPS guidance for the current fiscal year by +9.6% (at the mid-point) as per its Q3 FY 2022 earnings presentation slides.

At its most recent quarterly earnings briefing on February 7, 2022, TTWO credited the improved fiscal 2022 guidance to "third quarter outperformance (+11% non-GAAP earnings beat), along with our updated forecast for the balance of the year."

While there were good reasons for Take-Two to be optimistic about its Q4 and full-year FY 2022 financial performance in early-February 2022 (the time of the Q3 earnings call), the market environment for the gaming industry has obviously changed quite a bit in the past few months.

One indicator is the decrease in videogame spending in Q1 2022 (calendar year) which I made reference to above. Another indicator is that Zynga, which TTWO is in the process of acquiring, saw its Q1 2022 bookings decrease by -3.5% to $695 million, which was also -4.8% below the market's consensus projections. Although Zynga is more focused on the mobile gaming market as compared to TTWO, ZNGA's below-expectations first-quarter bookings are another sign of a slowdown in the overall games market.

After reviewing key metrics that are relevant for Take-Two, I look at expectations of TTWO's upcoming Q4 FY 2022 earnings in the next section of my article.

What To Expect From Upcoming Earnings

Take-Two revealed previously on April 18, 2022 that the company will release its Q4 FY 2022 earnings on May 16, 2022 after trading hours.

In the preceding section, I mentioned that there are metrics implying that the video games market is witnessing normalized demand similar to other sectors or industries (e.g. video-conferencing, at-home fitness etc) benefiting from Work-From-Home tailwinds driven by COVID-19. This points to the risk of lower-than-expected earnings for Take-Two in the upcoming quarterly financial results announcement, and this is seen with the reduction in the sell-side's consensus fourth-quarter bottom line forecasts for TTWO.

Expectations of Take-Two's upcoming Q4 FY 2022 earnings have been lowered in recent months. In the past three months, Wall Street analysts have cut TTWO's fourth-quarter non-GAAP adjusted EPS by a substantial -9.9%. The current market consensus Q4 FY 2022 non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 for TTWO translate into a -27.9% YoY drop. This is far worse than the company's -4.5% YoY earnings decline for Q4 FY 2021 and a +5.7% YoY bottom line growth for Q3 FY 2022 as per S&P Capital IQ.

With investors anticipating that Take-Two's financial performance for the Q4 FY 2022 is likely to be worse than expected (reflected in the reduced consensus numbers), TTWO's shares have taken a beating in 2022. TTWO's stock has fallen by -40% since the start of this year as compared with a -17% correction for the S&P 500 over this period.

Take-Two's 2022 Year-to-date Stock Price Performance

In the subsequent section, I highlight a number of catalysts which could possibly help to bring about a positive re-rating of Take-Two's shares.

What Are Take-Two's Catalysts?

Take-Two's catalysts are the launch of the next version of its flagship game series, Grand Theft Auto, and the completion of the Zynga deal.

The first catalyst is the introduction of Grand Theft Auto VI to the market.

An earlier February 4, 2022 Seeking Alpha News article noted that the "Grand Theft Auto series has sold hundreds of millions of copies over the years" and mentioned that "the next version of the cash-cow videogame franchise Grand Theft Auto" is in the works based on a tweet from TTWO's subsidiary Rockstar Games.

While Take-Two has yet to provide any official guidance for the launch date for Grand Theft Auto VI, the sell-side analysts' consensus is that this might happen in FY 2024, or between April 2023 and March 2024.

In my prior January 2022 article for TTWO, I also mentioned about Take-Two's guidance that "the combined entity (after TTWO finishes up with the M&A deal for Zynga) is forecasted to deliver a decent +14% net bookings CAGR for the period between fiscal 2021 and 2024." This has formed the basis for the market's expectations of Grand Theft Auto VI being released by end of fiscal 2024, as a major game launch is probably needed to support the bullish mid-teens annualized rate for bookings that the company expects to achieve. I think this is a reasonable assumption.

The second catalyst is TTWO concluding the takeover of mobile games company Zynga, which should be realized much sooner than the Grand Theft Auto VI launch catalyst.

Based on an S-4 filing issued by Take-Two on March 11, 2022, it is guided that the company's acquisition of Zynga should be completed by the first quarter of fiscal 2023, or between April 1, 2022. and June 30, 2022. Prior to this, it was disclosed in late-February 2022 that the "U.S. antitrust period for" the TTWO-ZNGA deal had "expired."

This suggests that Take-Two's buyout of Zynga is going to be completed soon, which will help to mitigate the risk of TTWO not having meaningful exposure (under 10% of bookings as I highlighted in my January 21, 2022 article) to the mobile gaming segment prior to this planned deal.

Is Take-Two Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Take-Two stock is a Hold. TTWO is expected to see a substantial YoY fall in the company's Q4 FY 2022 earnings, and the normalization of gaming demand going forward suggests its financial performance in the near future will be sluggish. At the same time, TTWO does have critical catalysts that could provide a boost to its share price in time to come, namely the Grand Theft Auto VI game release and the Zynga M&A deal.