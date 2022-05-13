Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is soon to report its Q1 earnings. A perusal of Seeking Alpha, NASDAQ (see the "high Earnings Quality Ranking" below), and other large financial sources give highly optimistic outlooks for this company's coming earnings. I think most of these analysts are wrong and that DKS is more likely to fall on earnings than it is to rise; today I'll explain why.

Quick Take & Statistical Reasoning

Let's start with my quick take:

Stock: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Direction: Short

Earnings type: Black swan (i.e., more likely to fall on earnings, but risk/reward favors long positions)

Bayesian probability of selloff: 69%

Suggested options strategy: Bear call spread, as at the end of the article

Bear Call Spread:

Sell May27 $90 calls

Buy May27 $100 calls

The short leg of this spread is slightly out-of-the money, so we stand to profit even if DKS doesn't move much on earnings. We can tone down the risk by bringing the long call's strike price closer to that of the short call's, at the cost of our potential profit. At present, we are facing a total loss of $1,000 if DKS is above $100 by May27, and our break-even is at $94 - i.e., if DKS is below $94 after earnings, we profit.

The reason we like the bear call spread for this play is due to the "black swan" categorization: We don't see all that much downside in DKS and seek to gain profit simply from predicting the direction of movement, not relying on a large magnitude of movement. Long puts or a short position are unlikely to see large profits because the average downward movement on DKS's Q1 earnings is a mere $2.40. However, DKS does move down on this quarter's earnings nearly 70% of the time, making this trade reasonable from a risk/reward perspective; the expected value of this play is roughly 70%*$400-30%*-$90=$253, where $400 and $90 are the average gain and loss, respectively.

Fundamental Factors

Now that we dealt with the statistical reasoning behind the play, let's take a look at the company itself to see if the fundamental factors justify a short position over earnings. In some cases, they don't, and we find it best to scrap the play, as there are many other fish in the sea. But in this case, we find support for being skeptical of the general optimistic outlook on this stock.

Consider that DKS has 23% short interest in spite of analysts holding a bullish bias. Those with skin-in-the-game clearly have a different outlook on this stock. I interpret this as being entirely earnings-based: DKS saw strong earnings due to the pandemic, and now with the country re-opening, those numbers should naturally fall back. Hence, I would expect weakening EPS surprises and less optimistic guidance going into 2023.

Moreover, DKS is not employing its cash. Twenty percent of the company's market capitalization is constituted by cash. The fact that this cash is not being used for investment but rather being hoarder and used for stock buybacks hints at stagnation in the business. Were the company to have significant developments, we'd see so in cash usage. The earnings implication here is that the company has fewer cards in its hand to use in justifying strong guidance in upcoming earnings calls - and it is almost exclusively improved guidance that has led to the earnings rallies we saw over the past couple years.

In the previous earnings call, UBS's Michael Lasser made a salient point:

"The debate on the stock is not really about what's going to happen to DICK'S Sporting Goods this year. It's really more about what's going to happen next year in 2023 and beyond. So if you're starting to see some giveback of the categories that have done really well during the pandemic and experienced in order demand and maybe that even extends the footwear apparel, given that consumers have been at home and shifted their wardrobe to more casualwear, why wouldn't sales be down again in 2023 as this return to normalcy?"

DICK'S is not an industry innovator; it is merely an industry leader. That is, DKS is subject to the ebb and flow of the economy. If you believe as I do, that the US has begun to see the first signs of an economic recession, you cannot be bullish on DKS in spite of the market outlook.

Overall, Dicks is a company that looks good on paper, until you look at the trends. The company is near its peak cash flow and earnings on back of the pandemic benefits. This means that going forward, the company will be facing stagnation and forced to fight against the coming economic downturn.

No matter what this quarter's EPS is, the future outlook is not nearly as good as the company's mid-pandemic outlook. Seeing as guidance is a major driver of this company's post-earnings performance, I expect a pullback in the stock.

Significant upside risk still exists, in part due to DKS truly having strong fundamental numbers but more due to the large amount of short interest, implying the possibility of a short squeeze. For this reason, I do not suggest an outright short position but recommend the aforementioned bear call spread or some other form of option strategy that hedges for risk.

Let me know what you think.