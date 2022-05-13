jeffbergen/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) have bounced from recent lows following a decent quarterly earnings report. Together with shares having lagged a bit (alongside the wider market), this creates an interesting opportunity to review the investment case.

Back To May 2021

About a year ago, as shares of ZipRecruiter went public, I concluded that the company was no match for me. Note that this was technically not an IPO, as the company went public through a so-called direct listing process.

The company is all about providing great matches between job offerings and jobseekers, with a mission to connect people to their next opportunity. Founded in 2010, the company has become a highly-rated mobile job search application, with technology set to create better matches compared to traditional resumes and job descriptions which each have their limitations.

The potential is huge, as some 40 million Americans change jobs every year, creating huge turnover, certainly as turnover is only on the increase with younger age cohorts. A tight labor markets and high friction costs mean that better matches are more important than ever.

The company went public through a direct listing, which means that no share were sold, and thus no fresh capital was raised. With nearly 87 million shares outstanding, the direct listing took place at a reference price of $18 per share, resulting in a $1.56 billion equity valuation. This includes a roughly $100 million net cash position, giving the company a $1.5 billion operating asset valuation, or $1.7 billion valuation, as shares rose to $21 per share on the first day of trading.

The company generated $430 million in sales in 2019, on which a modest operating loss was reported at $6 million. Revenues fell 3% to $418 million in 2020, yet operating profits exploded to $64 million on the back of lower sales and marketing expenses. At the time of the offering, the company had already posted first quarter results with revenues up 10% to $125 million, as an $11 million operating loss turned into a profit of $16 million. With annualized after-tax profits running at around $50 million, valuations looked more than fair at 34 times annualized earnings.

Of course, the strong operating momentum meant that there might be an upside surprise to the earnings number, but the relatively steep sales and marketing expenses made me a bit hesitant. Promotional activity was high, arguably needed to drive growth and let participants return to the platform. This was a concern of mine, as online matching platforms are tough businesses, with names like Monster and CareerBuilder having seen ups and downs in their past. All of this, including potential changes in Google algorithms and not so great online reviews (by some), meant that I did not get involved with the shares.

What Happened?

Since the direct listing, shares have been trading in a $20-$30 range for most of 2021, as shares rallied to the low thirties in November. Concerns about slower growth and valuations meant that shares fell to the $20 mark in January of this year, and are now trading at $18 after setting a low at $16 in recent days.

In August of last year, the company posted a 105% increase in sales to $183 million, which is very impressive, of course, but the bottom line results were severely distorted by the direct listing. Third quarter sales rose to $212 million as the elevated stock-based compensation expense normalized, and an $18 million operating profit was reported; this was about the time when the shares peaked in the low thirties.

Fourth quarter revenues rose even further on a sequential basis to $220 million, actually a bit stronger than guided for. Moreover, operating earnings were posted at $25 million, at a run rate of $100 million. Assuming a 20% tax rate, that could work down to $80 million, yet the share count rose rapidly to 127 million shares here on a fully diluted basis.

The 127 million shares traded around the $20 mark early this year, for a market value of just over $2.5 billion, or about $2.3 billion if we factor in a quarter of a billion in net cash. With earnings seen at $80 million, the valuation was still high at 30 times earnings. Earnings were stronger than guided for, but the stock count was far higher than I anticipated at the time of the direct listing. Somewhat disappointing is that the company only guided for $885 million in revenues (midpoint) in 2022, in line with the revenue run rate seen in the fourth quarter already.

The full-year adjusted EBITDA of $130 million seen in 2022 is actually much lower than the $48 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. This indicates that the annualized run rate of $80 million in net earnings likely an overestimation, as the company anticipates some kind of normalization.

Bottoming?

Early in March, the company announced a $100 million share buyback program, designed to take advantage of the lower share price, and later in the month the company even upped this number by another fifty million dollars towards the end of the month.

With shares falling to the mid-teens, strong first quarter results were welcomed by investors, of course. In mid-May, the company posted an 81% increase in sales to $227 million, ahead of the guidance and marking another record in terms of sequential revenues. That was about the only good news, as operating profits of $14 million were down a lot from the fourth quarter, and even down from the $16 million number in the first quarter last year, with EBITDA posted at $37 million.

Furthermore, comforting was that the full year revenue guidance was hiked by $30 million to $915 million, with EBITDA hiked by $19 million to a midpoint of $149 million. The 127 million shares are now valued at $18, for a $2.3 billion equity valuation, or $2.1 billion if we back out net cash. This values the business at just over 2 times sales, around 14 times EBITDA and still very steep realistic earnings, in part because stock-based compensation expenses have trended quite a bit higher than of recent and net earnings have fallen substantially.

Concluding Remarks

I must say that I am very impressed with the commercial traction of the firm. While the tight labor market certainly helps the business, we see organic growth rates being impressive as well, hinting at realistic market share gains. While this is comforting, the tightness in the labor market might change rapidly as the economy cools down with the Fed fighting inflation. Other concerns include the lower earnings recently, in part because of quite elevated stock-based compensation, but investments made into the business and platform as well.

So, while the sales multiples are low and the performance is impressive, I am not convinced to get involved here. The near term margin picture looks quite distorted, and I am not keen on a huge debt issue as well, as net cash was very solid from the get-go already. Hence, I am keeping a close eye, being impressed with the commercial traction, but not the bottom line results.