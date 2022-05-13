RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) reported its first-quarter report card yesterday, beating analysts' guidance and guiding for higher than consensus estimates for the third consecutive quarter. Marqeta continues to report strong top-line numbers while operating cash flow positively, excluding two items that were timing specific. This quarter Mike Milotich, Marqeta’s new CFO as of last February, gave investors good insights into the company's revenue for 2022 as well as the growth of Marqeta’s new customers since 2019. This cohort from 2019, now comprises ~20% of Marqeta’s revenues, compared to 10% a year ago, and is growing five times faster compared to customers who partnered with Marqeta prior to 2019, highlighting the company’s strong growth outside of its largest customers, specifically Block (SQ).

Marqeta announced a new bank partnership with Evolve Bank & Trust, which will enable them to support the full realm of Marqeta’s platform while it gives Marqeta its fourth bank partner in the U.S. In addition, Marqeta released a revenue-generating solution, RiskControl, on its platform while risk is always a top priority for its customers. This solution, built in-house, is another demonstration of Marqeta’s ability to launch new products that enable its customers to more securely process and capture transaction volume, while ultimately creating deeper moats and more satisfied customers.

The strong first quarter reflects our continued success in diversifying and growing our business by focusing on 3 critical factors: one, fueling our customers’ success; two, broadening the ways we support our customers; and three, increasing our global platform’s resiliency, reliability and scalability. - Jason Gardner, Marqeta CEO

RiskControl

On April 21st, Marqeta announced the launch of Marqeta RiskControl, for card issuers to combat payment fraud and focus on bringing payment solutions to life.

This is another revenue-generating solution that entices current Marqeta customers to continue to build on the Marqeta platform as it introduces a new, powerful fraud mitigation tool. Klarna, Yonder, and Branch are already using this solution, while Affirm should be rolling it out soon.

Some of the functionality of this solution include:

• KYC (Know-your-customer)

• 3D Secure

• Real-time decisioning

• Disputes

Fraud is one of the top three things that our customers talk about and ask for. It's why we decided to actually build the RiskControl from the ground up and we wanted the ability for them to act very quickly. Fraud can happen pretty fast and furiously in specific areas of the world. It can also be people grouping together and when they see that and the scores tell them what they should be doing, they should be able to act really, really quickly. So it addresses really one of the most common things that customer ask, which is tools to help them scale programs in a risk-aware way. And RiskControl is a certain example of how our managed by customers add that significant value. So it's the end-to-end solution that helps everything from signing up your cardholders and KYC, which is know your customer, protecting them at the point of sale with 3DS or real-time decisioning. And afterwards, it's really an end-to-end solution for them. We just launched it. There is a lot more going to be adding to it, but we feel like it will become one of the market-leading product solutions in the coming years for our customers.” - Jason Gardner

More value-added features leads to more revenue and more satisfied customers for Marqeta, while this ground-up solution could very well become the industry standard for fraud protection when it comes to modern card issuing as Marqeta distributes this feature to its current customers.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Marqeta Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Net revenue increased 54% YoY, rising to $166M

Gross profit increased 50% YoY, rising to $75M

Gross profit margins: 45%

Take rate: 0.454%

Total Processing Volume (TPV) increased by 53% YoY, rising to $37B

Adjusted EBITDA was $(10)M and adjusted EBITDA margin was (6%)

Net loss of $61M for the quarter. This includes a $12M non-cash nonrecurring impairment of an option to purchase a private company that Marqeta invested in last year.

The increase in gross profit contributed to an increase in compensation, benefits, and technology expenses as Marqeta scales investments in its platform. Marqeta’s investments take about two to three years scale before they contribute meaningful revenue, which should pay off for Marqeta by 2025 as it uses 2022 as a major investment year to fuel significant revenue growth as the demand for its platform rises.

Block contributed 66% of net revenues for the quarter, which included two months of the additional revenue collected from Afterpay, who was already a Marqeta customer prior to Block’s acquisition. As a result, Block’s concentration increased from 63% in Q4 of 2021, (which was expected). Block contributed ~$110M to Marqeta’s revenue this quarter, including the contribution from Afterpay, which is ~54% of Block’s Subscription and services-based costs. This cost segment has historically proven an accurate indicator for Marqeta’s revenues.



Jared Simons Jared Simons

The chart above indicates that Marqeta’s revenue growth from customers outside of Block is outpacing the revenue contribution from that of Cash App and the Square Sellers ecosystem. This indicates that Marqeta’s revenue from customers outside of Block is growing quickly and Block concentration would be down if it hadn’t acquired Afterpay who was already a Marqeta customer.

Marqeta Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Other Highlights From The Quarter:

Marqeta's Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Marqeta’s customers since 2019 are scaling and contributing significant revenues as these customers are contributing 20% of revenues now, compared to 10% in the first quarter of 2021.

BNPL doubled and expense management tripled versus the same quarter last year.

Five BNPL customers generated over one million transactions.

Seven expense management customers grew over 100%.

More than half of Marqeta’s top 10 customers and more than a third of its top 20 customers use Marqeta in multiple geographies.

A new customer placed a "large card fulfillment order" which is a positive signal for volume to come from this specific customer.

On-demand delivery (ODD) continues to be the most mature and slowest growing vertical, as Marqeta saw massive growth from this vertical during the pandemic. ODD contributed double digits growth while accelerating by 2% sequentially, which was attributed to the increase in ODD in January due to the Omicron variant.

The financial services vertical is growing quickly - given its relative size, but slower compared to other verticals primarily because this vertical saw tough comps due to it benefiting from stimulus last year as Marqeta supports direct deposit, and the legacy financial institutions typically move much slower when implementing new technologies compared to nimble startups or fintechs. For Marqeta, large financial institutions represent an intriguing opportunity for many years to come, especially as financial institutions look to implement BNPL products.

"We're trying to diversify our product set within BNPL, as I mentioned, like with different -- whether it's a virtual card, physical card. We're getting interest from established card issuers providing BNPL. So I would say we still think this payment capability is attractive to consumers, and we have established financial institutions who are looking to get into this market where we can provide them, again, purpose-built solutions, as Jason just described.” - Mike Milotich

Customers with over $500M in TPV doubled from Q1 of 2021, twice as many as last year.

"Strong performance by customers who are newer to our platform are driving increased diversification of our revenue as I mentioned earlier as a driver of our Q1 upside. Customers who joined our platform since 2019 are now about 20% of our TPV and are growing more than 5x faster than customers who joined the platform prior to 2019. While our top 5 customers continue to drive the majority of our TPV and grew 39% in Q1, the TPV of our remaining customers grew more than 5x – more than 4x that rate.” - Mike Milotich

Overall, these insights in the business are extremely positive and it is reaffirming to see that Marqeta’s growth is stabilizing within Block and the ODD vertical while the BNPL and expense management verticals are in hypergrowth. Given that financial institutions move slowly and that this is a smaller segment of Marqeta’s revenues, I expect that financial institutions will contribute to stronger growth over the next two to five years as Marqeta invests in the necessary infrastructure and programs, like its credit offering.

The Cash Situation

As seen below, Marqeta has over $1.7B in cash and short-term investments, which is mind-boggling considering that the company’s core business barely burns any cash, and today the company trades at $3.8B in market cap with no debt. Theoretically, Marqeta could issue a share repurchase program to buy back shares, thereby decreasing the outstanding float, and increasing the value of Marqeta shares. Theoretically, it could buy back anywhere from 10% to 40% of the outstanding shares today since it has the cash on its balance sheet.

Marqeta Q1 2022 Earnings Release

Marqeta raised $1.2B when it went IPO’d at $27 per share and the company raised this capital because it competes in an industry with tech giants like Stripe who specialize in acquiring are scaling into new products like issuing, while Marqeta also competes with legacy processors like Fiserv. Marqeta plans to use its strong cash position to increase the value of its platform and its competitive differentiation through M&A. Marqeta will look to acquire a company that enables them to expand its product roadmap, whether by bringing additional features to Marqeta’s platform or enabling Marqeta to seamlessly launch its platform in new geographies.

Here’s the CFO’s response to how Marqeta will look to deploy its cash on its balance sheet.

"I mean our first priority is definitely for M&A. And the fact that valuations are coming down is obviously to our benefit. We want to continue to maintain our first mover advantage. And so we’re looking at product expansion capabilities that could really leapfrog our current roadmap so we can bring additional capabilities to market sooner for our customers and a broader range of customers. So that is definitely the first priority for us and the fact that valuations are coming down will hopefully be helpful for us. That really is the area that we’re focused on for the use of our cash. And as you mentioned, even – not even on an adjusted EBITDA basis, even if you just look at our overall operating cash flow. If you exclude two items this quarter that were very timing specific in terms of one is the paying out of bonuses that were accrued last year in the P&L. And one is the paying an upfront amount to – or paying upfront cash to a large partner of ours or a large vendor of ours to get a reduction in the cost, if you remove those two, our operating cash flow for the quarter was actually positive. So we are actually not really burning cash, but we are – we do plan to mostly deploy our cash for M&A purposes. If – as time goes by, if we don’t find that we need that much or with valuations coming down, we have some leftover, then we might consider share buybacks. But for now, our primary focus is M&A.” - Mike Milotich

This excerpt from the earnings call highlights that Marqeta is not burning cash and is disciplined with how it deploys its capital. Now that valuations are down not just for Marqeta but the overall market, Marqeta will look to use its excess capital as an advantage for M&A or repurchasing shares to take advantage of its low valuation.

Marqeta’s Valuation

Based on our most conservative estimates, Marqeta is expected to generate $805M in revenue for 2022, representing 55.7% YoY growth, on 45% gross profit margins. Marqeta’s investing significantly in the expansion of its business, in both products in geographies, while the company expects that its goal of 20%+ adjusted EBITDA is well within reach after it scales its investments and they result in increased revenues.

"The one, I guess benefit that we have is that our unit economics are very attractive, right. So, we have a very low marginal operating cost once we reach a certain level of scale. And our investments are typically going to need to be made 2 years to 3 years prior to meaningful revenue. So, we are balancing those things, making sure we target the right growth areas. But then our underlying economics are quite strong, and that’s where we think we will be on a path to profitability, which we will share more about in the coming quarters as we – and I will finalize our multi-year plans. I mean look, the big bulk of our expenses come in the form of people. And so there are some technology-related expenses, but the bulk of it is people. And so it is something that we could slow down our hiring ramp if we felt we really needed to do that. But we are constantly balancing, as I was mentioning earlier, like what are our priorities 1 year to 2 years from now versus 3-plus years. And so we are going to be watching both. But ultimately, yes, that growth in the headcount is something that we could flex if the macroeconomic picture were to change significantly, then that is something we could slowdown our increase in investment that we are making.” - Mike Milotich

Hence, Marqeta is on track to reach our long-term target free cash margin of 20%-22.5% as Marqeta’s core business is highly profitable and isn't capital intensive as it doesn’t spend much on expenses. Marqeta’s unit economics are very attractive and especially from a long-term perspective as its investments are just temporarily high expenses today. As Marqeta's revenue scales, these investments and costs won't be necessary, which will result in strong free cash flow growth. Marqeta trades at ~2.7x EV to NTM revenues, ~5.9x EV to NTM revenues, and ~3x EV to its revenue for 2022, which implies that the company is in deep value territory.

Now let’s see how much Marqeta is worth today.

Fair Value & Expected Returns

To find Marqeta’s fair value, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital. The model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions). We normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, we arrive at a CAGR using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Assumptions:

2022 Revenue [A] (conservative estimate) $805 million Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 22.5% Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [C] ~550 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.33 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 32% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Marqeta's intrinsic value is ~$38, hence it’s trading at an 80% discount at $7 per share.

To determine the expected returns for Marqeta over the next 10 years, our model calculates a projected FCF per share value in year 10 and multiplies it with an assumed price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2032 price target. Using this price target, the model generates an expected CAGR return for a ten-year investment.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Marqeta’s expected to generate a 37% CAGR over the next 10 years. As Marqeta reported each and every quarter, its fundamental business is growing quickly and it has operated at breakeven, if not better, from an operating cash flow perspective over the past nine months, but the stock continues to go down. On the surface, one might think that Marqeta is going bankrupt by the action of its share price, but the business performance continues to be in line with our expectations and better than management based on their previous commentary. I rate Marqeta a strong buy at $7 and it is an easy 10 bagger over the next 10 years at its current price.

Conclusion

The first quarter of 2022 was another positive quarter for Marqeta and the company continues to generate strong TPV growth in a quarter that it was challenged due to a tough comp, partially due to government disbursements and macro headwinds. I expect that the company will continue to power the innovative payment solutions of tomorrow. Affirm has yet to officially launch its debit card product for everyday use, which represents a significant opportunity for Marqeta to capture more volume, while there's an even greater opportunity for Marqeta amongst its customers outside its top 20 revenue contributors.

In Marqeta's 10K, it reported that it had over 200 customers as of the end of 2021, which was up from 160 the prior year. Outside of Marqeta's top 20 customers, there is little to no differentiation in the distribution of these customers' revenue contributions as this segment of Marqeta's revenue consists of a large number of companies that are growing rapidly in a wide range of verticals. As Marqeta's seen elevated growth from its new customers since 2019, any of the customers outside of Marqeta's top 20 could turn into household names in only a few years and generate Block-like revenues contributions one day.

At ~2.7x EV to NTM revenues, ~5.9x EV to NTM revenues, and ~3x EV to its revenue for 2022, Marqeta trades at an extremely attractive valuation while the underlying business continues to outperform.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!