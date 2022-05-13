Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Why Write About Platinum?

Recently I was listening to Emil Kalinowski's podcast "Platinum, A Good Investment?" featuring Wilma Swartz and Daniel Wants and I began to get curious about the space. I had very little knowledge about the sector going in but the podcast peaked my interest and I decided to do some research and share what I discovered.

In Emil Kalinowski's Podcast, they talked about the fundamental demand and supply dynamics behind the industry. One of the reoccurring themes was that this was an overlooked industry that investors were not interested in. This brought me to think of one of the main ways I choose good investments. You want to find what no one else is looking at so that you can pick it up at a good price. Then when the investment begins to take off and everyone else begins to drive up the price you can benefit as they drive up the multiples.

Demand

To get a more complete picture of the demand and supply dynamics of the platinum markets I suggest listening to Mr. Kalinowski's podcast which goes into more depth than this article. I'm going to give a summary of trends and which companies are primarily affected. To start one has to look at what the different uses of metals in the Platinum Group Elements (PGEs).

Platinum Uses (NRCAN)

Platinum is divided into 4 broad categories:

Autocatalyst (60%), Industrial (27%), Jewelry (9%), Investment (4%)

Autocatalysts include catalytic converters and cold start engines. Demand should continually increase as demand for hybridization and electric vehicles continues to rise. In the short term, there is a continued decline in the production of vehicles, and as a result demand for PGEs will continue to be reduced. As production comes back online and manufacturers continue to make less carbon-intensive vehicles the demand for platinum should increase.

Industrial platinum has many industrial uses from healthcare to petrochemicals. To get a comprehensive view of platinum uses this report has plenty of details. Due to the many industrial uses, I'm expecting that when industrial demand begins to increase, we should see a rebound in platinum prices. I believe that currently, the US Federal Reserve alongside central banks is attempting to suppress demand to dampen inflation. I'm watching for a switch in the policy for a catalyst for increased platinum demand.

The demand for platinum in jewelry and as an investment is forecasted to increase. This is difficult to forecast and nothing I have read has given me any strong convictions. One participant in the North American jewelry market did remark that right now platinum is an easier sell due to the depressed prices so there may be cyclicality there. This goes well with what Daniel Want said in the podcast where he talked about contrasting capital flows between platinum and palladium. Platinum was seeing a large amount of patient money buying in size whenever the price dropped towards $750 - $800. He also commented on how the market appears to be adding depth. On the opposite side palladiums' recent size has been marked by low volume. This is a sign that if the trend were to reverse there may be a sharp correction to the downside as there aren't many buyers there to buy weakness. I've added the price charts below for context.

Palladium Price Chart (Trading View)

Platinum Price Chart (Trading View)

Supply

Platinum Group of Elements Mine Production by Country (NRCAN)

As you can see from the graph above South Africa is the largest producer of PGEs in total, while Russia is the largest producer of Palladium. Canada and other producing companies take up a very small fraction of total production and usually only as a by-product. This leads to the issue that most platinum comes from high to medium risk investing areas which can make most investors unable or unwilling to participate. To highlight the risk, Wilma reported in the podcast that due to the war in Ukraine that all existing PGE contracts with Russia will only be fulfilled until April and any business with Russia after that will not be met by western companies. An important caveat is that South Africa has not sanctioned Russia. This may lead to an interesting dynamic of South African companies acting as a middle man for Russian PGE to sell to other markets but there is currently no evidence for this.

The lack of reliable supply leads me to be concerned about future supplies. This in turn makes me interested in PGE recyclers and those who operate in good jurisdictions. I find recycling to be one of the promising business lines as they are typically set up in the region where they are getting the supplies. If a company is recycling American PGE supplies then they have a recycler in America which reduces many of the concerns of a business in the developing world. This also leads me to believe that an added premium will be put onto "Western PGEs" suppliers. This will be due to two reasons. The first is that they will be much less prone to disruptions leading to more predictable cash flows. The second is that they will be more likely to be ESG compliant leading to larger inflows of capital.

Recycling Production (NRCAN)

As inflation increases, one can also expect there to be greater costs in CAPEX in operating, developing, and exploration bringing the all-in sustained cost (AISC) higher for producers. One will have to keep a close eye on PGE exploratory and development mine projects. Projects such as IAMGOLD's (IAG) Cote mine coming in well above budget is a trend that many miners should be expected to follow until inflation comes under control. I believe that as new mines become more expensive, the AISC will be increased. From a supply perspective, I believe this will lead to one of two outcomes, either compressing the margins for producers, or it will make new mines uneconomical which will reduce the amount of future supply.

Platinum production in Tons (NRCAN)

As one can see in the chart above, platinum production stays roughly the same year over year. If new mines aren't developed we may see a reduction in supplies leading to an increase in prices.

Market Back Drop

As a final consideration before examining which stocks to look at, I took a look at the broad macro picture to check where commodities are in the cycle when compared to stocks.

Commodities Performance Relative to Stocks(The Daily Shot)

As you can see commodities are still very cheap when compared to the S&P.

Miners

Now we'll be looking at which of the miners are the most attractive in the group and for which purpose. It's important to know that I'm writing this from the perspective of a North American. All of these companies except PLG which is listed on the NYSE would be bought through their ADRs.

I started by looking at

Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY)

Sibanye Stillwater ( NYSE: SBSW

Platinum Group (PLG)

Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY)

Northam Platinum Limited (OTCPK:NMPNF)

Norilsk (OTCPK:NILSY)

Major Platinum Metals Miners (Seeking Alpha)

Filters

Right away I took Northam Platinum Limited out as they discontinued their ADRs in 2015 and are only traded on the South African Stock Exchange.

After Trading Filter (Seeking Alpha)

I then looked at the location of each company and removed the ones with too much political and jurisdictional risk. This removed Norilsk from the list as they are a Russian company which puts them outside of my acceptable risk tolerance.

Geographical Risk Table (Seeking Alpha, Author)

I then had 4 companies, which I broke down by profitability, growth, valuation, and risk.

Profitability

Platinum Companies Profitability (Seeking Alpha, Author)

Growth

Platinum Companies Growth (Seeking Alpha, Author)

Looking at future growth potential Impala is the leader followed by Anglo-American Platinum. Anglo American has had a breakout year in growth but Sibanye Stillwater appears to have had the most growth over the past 5 years.

Valuation

Valuation of Platinum Companies (Seeking Alpha, Author)

On a valuation metric, Sibanye Stillwater is clearly the cheapest.

Risk

Risk of Platinum Companies (Seeking Alpha, Author)

When examining the companies Altman-z they all appear to be exempt from bankruptcy risk except PLG which was not rated. When determining risk through beta, PLG is the riskiest.

When considering all of the information in the charts, the fundamentals of all of the companies appear strong except for PLG. As PLG had weak fundamentals, I decided to remove them from consideration.

Advanced Filters

This leaves Impala Platinum, Sibanye Stillwater, and Anglo American Platinum

To determine which of the miners is the best investment I looked at where they are listed, then I looked at the risks of where their mines are located prioritizing jurisdictional risk and swap lines with the United States.

Impala Platinum

Jurisdiction South Africa Swap Lines No Region Stability Unstable Platinum Mines Canada, Zimbabwe, South Africa Other Mines / Facilities No

Revenue Distribution (Impala 2021 Annual Statement) Production Distribution (Impala 2021 Annual Statements)

Sibanye Stillwater

Jurisdiction South Africa Swap Lines No Region Stability Unstable Platinum Mines Canada, United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe Other Mines / Facilities South Africa, United States, Argentina, France, Finland* and Australia*

*Minority Stakes

The largest producer of platinum in the world.

SBSW Revenue breakdown (SBSW 2021 Annual Statement) SBSW Production Breakdown (2021 Annual Statement)

Anglo American Platinum

Jurisdiction South Africa Swap Lines No Region Stability Unstable Platinum Mines South Africa, and Finland Other Mines / Facilities Canada, Chile, Brazil, UK, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Finland, India, China, Singapore, and Australia

Anglo American Revenue Breakdown (Anglo American 2021 Annual Statement) Anglo American Production (Anglo American Platinum 2021 Annual Report)

After examining the production you want to consider two things. Who has the best jurisdiction for their mines and who makes the most platinum? To examine by production Impala Platinum is the clear leader, followed by Anglo American Platinum and then Sibanye Stillwater. Keep in mind this does not factor in geopolitical risk.

Mining Jurisdiction

When looking through the lens of nationalization and geopolitical risk I examined the companies according to where they produce their platinum.

Impala

Impala Platinum Revenue by Country (Impala Platinum 2021 Annual Report)

Anglo American

Anglo American Revenue by Country (Anglo American 2021 Annual Report)

Sibanye Stillwater

SBSW Production by Country (SBSW 2021 Annual Report)

South Africa and Zimbabwe both have similar risks, which include energy shortages, worker unrest, and nationalization. Rule of law in both nations is lacking. Canada, Finland, and the United States all are developed nations that are considered safe and have strong rule of law. Currently, the vast majority of operations in Canada and Finland are in exploration and development.

If you examine the mining landscape, companies that operate in safe jurisdictions trade at a premium to those in dangerous jurisdictions. Therefore, companies that operate in safe jurisdictions should trade at a premium to their peers. When taking these into account Sibanye Stillwater comes out as the leader due to being the only producer with significant exposure to the first world. Sibanye Stillwater has the United States only PGE dedicated mine (Stillwater and East Boulder) and a large PGE recycling center. The United States will likely look to keep this mine and recycling center operational to secure a supply for the country's internal needs.

Conclusion

To reiterate, if one is comfortable taking a geopolitical risk then Impala Platinum is the most attractive. If an investor is looking to minimize jurisdictional risk, then the clear choice is Sibanye Stillwater. Platinum as a metal appears to have a strong-bullish tailwind while both palladium and rhodium demand appears to be waning over time. The overall market is currently firmly bearish so please take caution.

This is not financial advice nor should it be considered financial advice. Investors and speculators should speak to a registered advisor before making financial decisions.