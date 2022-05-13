lovro77/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

Considering the explosive move shares of Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) (Electrical Building Wire Player) have had over the past 2+ years, one could be forgiven for believing that a slowdown or a period of consolidation may be around the corner for the stock. In fact, the long-term chart may indeed be insinuating this. Since shares topped out in November of last year, we see the moving averages of the long-term MACD technical indicator converging, which is confirmed by the histogram which has been heading towards negative territory. However, this key indicator, which is especially noteworthy on long-term charts, has not crossed over yet, and the 10-month moving average has actually provided solid support during this latest downturn. Encouraging for the bulls, to say the least.

Encore Wire Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

We see on the daily chart that, although shares failed to take out overhead resistance in its latest attempt, Encore Wire has regained its 200-day moving averages on strong volume. Furthermore, it is encouraging to see bullish divergences in the MACD & RSI indicators, which again point to higher prices.

Encore Wire Daily Chart (StockCharts.com)

Trend followers will be well aware of the potential setup in Encore Wire at present. We state this because the most aggressive trending moves actually commence from market highs and not market lows. Furthermore, because there has been no technical damage to Encore Wire over the past 7 months or so, the prominent bullish multi-year trend should more than likely continue rather than reverse.

Profitability

In terms of profitability, Encore Wire recently announced its first-quarter numbers, where the company announced a solid earnings beat ($7.96 per share) on better than expected sales. Due to how global trading conditions have changed significantly in recent months (supply chain, inflation, etc.), Encore has been able to continually take advantage of the new pricing environment, as we witnessed from the rising spreads and margins once more in the first quarter.

Suffice it to say, the company's trends in its main profitability metrics are excellent, to say the least. The company's return on equity over a trailing twelve-month average now comes in at a staggering 57%, which is light years ahead of the 15% average in this sector. Margins are a big key here, with operating and net income margins of 29.7% & 23.04, respectively, once more outperforming the sector by quite some distance. When you couple these trends with the fact that Encore has no debt on its balance sheet, it is easy to see how the company has been able to scale quickly.

All of Encore's upcoming investments to increase manufacturing capacity and reduce costs will be internally funded. The generation of $537 million of operating cash flow over the past four quarters really shows the formidable strength Encore has to keep Capex spending elevated as well as buy back its own stock. Although the dividend will obviously not turn many heads in the present climate, the "total return" potential in Encore remains compelling for the following reason.

Valuation

When one can pick up a highly profitable company at an excellent stock valuation, the odds of a successful investment increase significantly. Valuing a stock can be tricky, though, which is why investors should look at a variety of different metrics before coming to a decision.

For one, when we divide Encore's trailing net profit of $662 million by the company's market cap of $2.46 billion, we get an earnings yield of almost 27%. Although earnings are expected to slide this year, the forward earnings yield still comes in at approximately 17%. Dividend investors in particular should take note of these yields, as they are an estimation of one's return not just over the long-term but also right away through capital appreciation of the share price.

The question then becomes - what causes Encore's earnings to remain elevated? Well, Encore's earnings essentially come from its assets and sales, in that order, so it makes total sense to pick up the company's assets and sales for as cheap as possible. Why? Because the more you can buy, the more earnings will come as a consequence. To this point on assets, the CFO pointed to the fully operational service center and how the former distribution center will transition into a manufacturing asset later this year. Suffice it to say, the more assets can grow from internally funded cash, the more sales & earnings can grow in the long run.

Shares of Encore Wire at present trade with a book multiple of 1.7 and a sales multiple of 0.9. These numbers, surprisingly, are very close to the company's 5-year averages for these multiples, which means the stock does not look expensive in the slightest considering the profitability trends mentioned earlier.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, from delving into Encore Wire's profitability and valuation metrics, we do not believe the monthly MACD technical indicator will give a sell signal by registering a crossover. In fact, Encore could only be getting started here concerning its established multi-year trend. We look forward to continued coverage.