Investment Thesis

Despite SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ:SOFI) excellent Q1'22 performance and raised guidance for Q2'22, the needle barely moved, given that its stock only recovered by 7.8% with an absolute number of $0.41 in the past two days. It is still a far, far cry from its 52-week high of $24.95, given the massive market correction of high-growth tech stocks in the past six months. As a result, though SOFI remains a solid stock for a long-term hold, we expect its valuations to remain on a downward slide given the impending recession.

SOFI Historical Stock Price

Hence, only aggressive investors should take advantage of this opportunity, given SOFI's massive potential in the coming decade. However, we would also advise them to size their portfolio accordingly based on their risk/return comfort level, given the recent freefall of SOFI's stock prices.

SOFI Showed It Prowess In Q1'22 Despite Macro Issues

SOFI Revenue, Net Income, and Net Income Margin

SOFI reported revenues of $317.38M in Q1'22, representing an impressive increase of 12.9% QoQ and 61.9% YoY. In addition, its net income and net income margin also improved, from -$177.56M and -90.6% in Q1'21 to -$110.36M and -34.8% in Q1'22. The company has also been steadily improving its operating margins YoY, from -90% in Q1'21 to -29.3% in Q2'22. As a result, it is evident that SOFI has reached an inflection point in its Financial Services Productivity Loop, improving its operational efficiencies moving forward.

Growth in SOFI Members and Product Adoption

For Q1'22, it is also apparent that adoption of SOFI's products steadily increased, despite the macro issues such as inflation and rising interest rates. The company reported that it added 408K new members, representing 70% YoY growth to a total of 3.86M for the quarter-end. In addition, SOFI also had an excellent new product adoption of 689K, representing an increase of 84% YoY to a total of 5.86M.

Growth in SOFI Lending and Financial Services Product Adoption

Furthermore, it is evident that SOFI's financial services products continue to report exponential growth at 111% YoY to a total of 4.72M in Q1'22. As a result, it is evident that the extended student loan moratorium is not as big a concern as many originally thought, given SOFI's aggressive marketing and strong branding.

SOFI FCF and FCF Margin

Nonetheless, it is also apparent from the chart that SOFI has yet to achieve positive Free Cash Flow (FCF), given the company reported FCF of -$1.03B and an FCF margin of -326.5% in Q1'22. As a result, we would expect SOFI to continue relying on share-based compensation and share dilution for expansion ( Technisys ) moving forward, with previous guidance of SBC expenses of $340M in FY2022.

SOFI Share Dilution and Cash & Equivalents

However, the extra capital from the SoFi Bank also boosted its balance sheet by $900M, consequently increasing its cash and equivalents to $1.2B by Q1'22. Therefore, the company is still well poised for growth and expansion moving forward, especially through its expanded personal, B2B, and SMB financial offerings, while also diversifying its partnership base moving forward.

SOFI Projected Revenue and Net Income

SOFI is expected to grow its revenue at a CAGR of 36.84% over the next two years. In addition, the company also raised its FY2022 guidance from the previous $1.47B to $1.51B, representing an increase of 2.7% though it is a slight fall from its previous guidance of $1.57B. Furthermore, SOFI expects to achieve Q2'22 revenues in the range of $330M to $340M, representing an increase of 7.1% QoQ and 43% YoY.

SOFI may also achieve net income break-even by FY2024 and profitability from FY2025 onwards, though we admit that the future is uncertain given the impending recession. As a result, SOFI remains a speculative buy for long-term tech investors, who have the patience and capital to wait it out, since things will get much worse before it gets better.

In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous article on SOFI, which would help you better understand its position and market opportunities.

So, Is SOFI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SOFI Historical EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

SOFI is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 3.1x and NTM P/E of -18.19x, lower than its historical mean of 9.74x and -60.67x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $5.66 on 12 May 2022, down 77% from its 52 weeks high of $24.95. It is apparent that the stock is being punished by the market, led by the negative sentiments surrounding financial services. Its peer, Upstart (UPST) was also battered and fell hard to near pandemic levels.

Nonetheless, we believe that these are unusual times, given the post-reopening cadence, the ongoing Ukraine war, and rising interest rates potentially leading to a global recession. As a result, the headwinds are temporary at best, since recessions normally only last for 11 months, and the previous recession only last for 2 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, we believe that these conditions have created the perfect storm for aggressive investors looking for bottom fishing stocks. SOFI's current valuation presents an excellent entry point, given its massive user base and growing adoption. However, we would also like to remind investors of its lack of profitability for the next two years.

Therefore, we rate SOFI stock as a Buy but only for speculative investors.