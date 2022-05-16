dan_prat/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Last August, we wrote up Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:BIREF) favorably. We thought this mostly gas producer was a buy at $3.81 per share, at a time when gas prices normally peak. In our optimism, we thought it might tag $5.00, a ~50% gain roughly.

It turned out we were a little conservative in our estimate.

Little did we know that the global move toward gas and LNG would surge in the waning months of 2021 and continue unabated so far in 2022. Birchcliff has doubled since our last article, with much of the gain coming since late March as gas prices peaked just below $9.00!

Along with many companies we follow, Birchcliff has given up about 10% of recent gains. This presents a buying opportunity for us, as gas prices have stabilized in the $7.00 range recently. The macro thesis for gas remains strong and underpins the thesis for BIREF.

The company is experiencing record cash flows due to its unhedged market position, and has recently doubled its dividend for the second quarter of 2022, with further increases scheduled for 2023. Comments from management were bullish in this regard, and CEO Jeff Tonken noted:

Our board of directors has declared a doubled quarterly common share dividend of $0.02 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. In addition, we are currently targeting increasing our annual common share dividend in 2023 to at least $0.80 per share ($212 million annually), subject to commodity prices and the approval of our board of directors.

In this article, we will catch up with current events for BIREF and go over the most recent earnings report for further clues as to its investability at current levels. For reference, analysts rate the company as a strong BUY, with price targets ranging from CAN$11-$20, or about $9-$16 in USD. The mid-point is about CAN$12.00 or $10 USD. Any of those figures represent significant price appreciation from the current level.

The macro thesis for gas

The clean energy pivot has hit some "speed bumps" over the last year. One by one, flaws in the thesis for alternative fuels have emerged, leading to fears of shortages and blackouts. In particular, European countries that had planned to wean themselves entirely off any petroleum based fuels have found refuge for energy security in the spot market for gas. This has come at a price, as countries have had to compete with each other for reduced supplies. Spot prices for natural gas have hit nearly 200 Euros per mmbtu in European markets.

There is no quick-fix for this short-sightedness on the part of European countries. Lack of investment in regional supplies has left them dependent on imports. The U.S. has pledged to be a supplier, and Canada is preparing to enter the LNG export market as well.

This export demand benefits companies with long term supply advantages, of which BIREF is one.

The thesis for Birchcliff Energy

The company is a pure-play Montney-Doig producer with a large, connected acreage block in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basis-WCSB. We've discussed the unconventional Montney play in a number of recent articles. The Montney-Doig denotes a second, stacked horizon for drilling as well as the highly crystalline (quartz-y) characteristics of the interval.

Here's a quote from my previous article describing why this is a desirable attribute:

The Montney-Doig is formed of brittle, hard materials that have not undergone extreme diagenesis. (Diagenesis is a geological term describing the rock maturation process.)This reduces a tendency for the dune-front of the frac propagation to be "embedded" with soft-clayey reservoir material. Embedment is associated with reduced permeability in the mixing area and poses a barrier to low pressure flow from the extended reservoir. The goal of a frac is place a highly permeable wedge of sand into the reservoir that will foster a low delta p environment for liquids and gases to flow toward the well bore. The brittleness of the Montney-Doig promotes this type of radial frac in the reservoir, creating more channels for flowing production.

So, a high quality reservoir, and a large connected acreage block, form the core of the thesis for BIREF, against the macro thesis backdrop for gas.

2022 guidance

The 2022 capital program focuses on development in the condensate rich areas of the resource. The Pouce Coupe region will drill and complete 29 primarily gas wells this year. Gordondale will drill 9 wells in 2022 targeting light oil in the Montney-Doig.

The capital program is expected to run between CAN$240-$260 mm for the year. This also accounts for 10-15% cost inflation for the program.

The company is guiding toward 2022 production of 78-80K BOEPD, essentially flat with last year. Plans are for modest annual growth over the next few years to about 90K BOEPD in 2026.

Q1 2022

Quarterly average production was 76,024 boe/d. Quarterly adjusted funds flow of $183.7 million and record first quarter free funds flow of $95.4 million. As a result of the free funds flow that was generated in the quarter, BIREF was able to significantly reduce total debt as of March 31, 2022 by $368.4 million. This was down (47%) from March 31, 2021 and by $90.4 million (18%) from December 31, 2021. CEO Tonken commented in regard to deleveraging:

We expect to reach zero total debt in Q4 2022 and have a surplus(2) of $260 million to $280 million at year-end 2022(3). As a result, we have accelerated our plans for increasing shareholder returns.

Expectations are for full-year 2022 targets for adjusted funds flow to $1.18 billion and free funds flow to $920 million to $940 million. BIREF updated their five year plan for 2022 to 2026. As noted they expect to reach zero total debt in Q4 2022 and have a surplus of $260 million to $280 million at year-end 2022.

The company is living off cash flow, as it has zero cash on the books. Current assets are $73 mm in receivables. Liquidity comes from $448 mm of availability on its recently extended, $850 mm revolver. The new maturity date is May of 2025.

In Q1 2022, Birchcliff purchased 1,303,196 common shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid-NCIB, at an average price of $6.66 per common share for an aggregate gross cost of $8.7 million. Year-to-date, Birchcliff has purchased 4,422,192 common shares pursuant to the NCIB at an average price of $8.58 per common share for an aggregate gross cost of $38.0 million.

This amounts to a share count reduction of about 2% over the course of the year.

A long-term catalyst

As noted, there are a number of LNG terminals underway for the West Coast of Canada. This advantages BIREF's 80% gas-oriented production when it occurs. LNG Canada is the first of these and due to come online in 2025.

There are a number of these plants forecast for Canada's West Coast this decade, building into a supply gap for LNG that will appear later this decade. Longer term, BIREF is a member of a Montney producer Rockies LNG, consortium that is planning to develop its own, dedicated 12 mmt plant toward the end of the decade.

At present, the company's gas is targeted to the U.S. Gulf Coast, as noted in the export slide above.

Your takeaway

I think BIREF presents a solid opportunity for growth at present prices. The cash flow surplus projected enables debt reduction, cash dividend increases along with future share buybacks, and self funded capex.

The company is trading at a low 3X AFF or OCF. On a P/FB, it is trading at $24K USD, which is extremely low given Brent pricing currently in play.

I think investor can enter BIREF at current levels for growth and income, and the recent decline should be regarded as a buying opportunity.