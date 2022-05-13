Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nex Invest as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Unity Software (NYSE:U) and the difficulty in coming up with an accurate price for its stock, I believe the new post-earnings lows represent a very enticing new entry point. For those of us who have waited patiently for this time to come, an opportunity has come to invest in this stock at around the $30 per share price point. I plan to initiate a new position around these new lows looking for consistent long-term gains for years to come. For those looking to buy, I suggest starting a position around the $30 mark, or even waiting for possible prices in the $20s if they come. At these levels, I believe Unity Software to be a much safer investment than before, and represents a promising option for the more speculative part of your portfolio.

Avoiding Dreadful Losses

In Benjamin Graham's seminal work The Intelligent Investor, one of the most obvious yet recurring mantras he tries to instill in his readers is summarized in the following quote:

The really dreadful losses [always occur after] the buyer forgot to ask 'How much?'

After reporting Q1 2022 earnings, investors have reacted with a massive sell-off of Unity Software, resulting in a 35% drop at the time of this writing. This comes after the evaporation of a sky-high IPO which led into multiple years of enormous gains on top. Those of us who have remained patient are left remembering Benjamin Graham's words as well as the similar Graham/Buffett mantra of requiring a margin of safety. This week's earnings call reported temporary setbacks with a $110M impact that have revealed what many of us expected, which is that the previous stock price's lack of a margin of safety meant the stock never had a leg to stand on in the first place.

Highflier Mania

Unity Software's IPO on Sept. 17, 2020, came at a time of highly priced speculative stock mania. At that time, it seemed like every week there was a batch of new "highfliers" coming out onto the market with high-flying stock prices representing equally high-flying price-to-sales ratios. Unity Software saw a staggering ~$70 stock price on its first day, representing a nearly 35% increase over its original IPO price of $52, which had already valued the company at $13.7B on 2019 revenue of $541M. This came after only a year before the company had been valued at $6B, following a $2.6B valuation as recently as 2017.

This remarkable Cinderella story only got better, as a few short months later the stock had already doubled once again. In a less speculative world, one might begin to wonder, how many yearly doublings is too many yearly doublings? A year later the stock price had tripled.

These moves did not, however, come in isolation. The major pandemic stock dip, shown occurring in the chart shortly after the beginning of 2020, was followed by an almost irrational boom in valuations for high-flying tech and innovation stocks like Unity Software. In fact, when we visualize Unity Software's price movements alongside Cathie Wood's all too well known ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), we see that the ETF and Unity Software moved nearly in lockstep with one another for all but Unity's second short lived stock price spike.

Of note, Unity Software is one of ARK Innovation ETF's largest holdings, currently representing almost 5% of the ETF's holdings. For perspective, that is nearly half of ARK Innovation's largest holding Tesla (TSLA) representing almost 10% of the fund. Even in Schwab's generic U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) we see the more subtle high level trends of an ebb and flow out of higher priced tech and generally more speculative highfliers in the broader market.

This upwards trend in growth and high multiple stocks did have some basis in reality, as people were forced indoors and increased time on phones and computers led to a flurry of stellar earnings reports from tech giants like Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and other related members of the FAANG cohort. But now, in an environment of inflation, rising interest rates, and general stock market fear and exit, we see the very same batch of stocks beginning to plummet, and Unity Software has been no exception. Once again, some of this decline has been based in reality, with investors recently getting sticker shock on the very same stocks they had fallen in love with like Amazon and Meta Platforms after they were extremely disappointed in recent quarters. Meta Platforms recent quarterly earnings reaction was so strong, even, that it led to the single largest shrink in market cap for a stock in history.

As the general mania over high-flying, exorbitantly priced tech and generally speculative growth stocks has come to end, so too has Unity's astronomic stock price. In recent weeks we saw the stock climbing down to new all-time lows, even before the massive move today of 35% after earnings were reported.

Hitting The "Cramer Point"

When Unity Software's IPO was just on the horizon, "Mad Money" host and eternal stock market bull Jim Cramer actually covered it in a segment on his show. Amazingly, despite his seemingly unceasing bull tendencies, and the excellent track record and growth of Unity Software at the time, Cramer issued a word of caution. He said it was a "good company at too high of a price!" He indicated that Unity Software was simply not a 20 or 18 or even 15 times sales company. So what was his price? For the forever bull Jim Cramer, Unity would be "enticing" at what I will call the "Cramer Point" of around $50 or less per share. When Cramer issues a rare word of caution related to price on a company that is otherwise performing spectacularly, you know it is worth taking note of.

At the time, I agreed. Watching the IPO start at a staggering $70+ a share entry point I forced myself to watch from the sidelines as the stock had doubled within months and tripled in a year. But, both times the stock surged, shortly after there were signs that the prices were ephemeral and that the patient investor would surely win out.

For the first time, this week, Unity Software hit the "Cramer Point" and descended below $50 a share.

Going Beyond "Enticing"

I have used Unity Software's offerings. I have made video games. I have followed the incredible tutorials they put out on all the amazing features of their software. I have watched the software continually grow and evolve to meet the demands of rapidly evolving technology. I have checked out Unity's competitors. I have used GameMaker Studio. I have used Unreal Engine. In my opinion, Unreal Engine represents Unity Software's primary software competition for their own Unity Engine, at least in the primary gaming space. This marketplace status lends itself to a current duopoly.

For me, despite Unreal being an admittedly very close second best, the choice is clear. That's why I am not surprised to watch Unity's game engine slow but steady rise in adoption, as evidenced by its user and revenue growth. It is a fabulous product that I proudly advertise in my own personal life for no other reason than my belief in the superiority of the product. When you combine a product I fully believe in, in a not particularly crowded market, in a growing industry, in a company that has had steady sustained revenue growth, you have a stock that interests me. However, this good company has to come at a justifiable price.

Forget the $70 range from the IPO, the $150 range from the first surge, or even the $210 range we briefly witnessed mere months ago. Today, patient investors are being rewarded as we look at a stock that has just cratered well below the "Cramer Point" price of $50 to a major new all-time low. At the time of this writing, Unity Software is hovering in the low $30s.

How Much?

For those of us who are enticed enough by Unity to be looking for a good entry point for a long-term position, we must finally face the question: How much? In my personal opinion, even with the publicly available data we have access to, this question is too difficult for the average investor to answer with a high degree of certainty. Evidence of this abounds over the last two years of analysis and stock purchases. Unity Software is just as susceptible to competition, broader market shifts, and simple plain randomness of the future as any other company out there. And this is without even addressing the fact that, quoting from Unity Software's own Form S-1, "We have a history of losses and may not achieve or sustain profitability in the future." We have experienced net losses in each period since inception." But for those of us believers, we must still face the question: How much? Instead of equivocating, I will offer an extremely over simplified approach that can operate as a simple starting point and basis for brainstorming a fair price for Unity Software.

I will use the approach of anchoring the price to a P/S multiple, assuming a relatively fixed growth rate for the foreseeable future, and assuming correct pricing of the company in the past. If we use July 2019's valuation, which saw a significant influx of over $500M of outside capital, as a starting point, we start with a valuation of approximately $6B. This was midyear, so we will be conservative in our initial P/S and tie this valuation to the reported $541M of year end revenue, yielding a fairly even 12x P/S ratio. The good news is, if this metric turns out to hold up for the long term, Unity has, perhaps until today, been yielding stellar revenue growth. December 2020's $772M revenue saw a whopping 43% YoY growth, followed by another 44% YoY growth to December 2021's $1,110M sales. Looking backwards to previous valuations even before the 2019 capital inflow, we see that 2017's $2.6B valuation and 2016's $1.5B valuation seem to roughly reflect a similar ~50% YoY growth rate of valuation.

The only issue we are left with is that Unity Software may no longer be a 40%+ YoY growth company for the foreseeable future. Slightly slowing growth after an incredible story of a growth explosion should not be particularly shocking. After all, Unity has already seen an almost exactly 100x valuation increase from its Series A a little over only a decade ago. This week's earnings call reported a 36% revenue increase over the past year's quarter at $320M. However, this came alongside the announcement of a few revenue issues impacting growth.

In a somewhat cryptic description that I could only describe as a series of bugs, or just plain stupid mistakes, the CEO described "a fault in our platform that resulted in reduced accuracy for our Audience PinPointer tool" and "ingesting bad data from a large customer." These were expensive mistakes, with an estimated impact of $110M in 2022, though the issues are expected to be resolved and the impact negated by 2023. Despite these setbacks, CEO John Riccitiello extolled the virtues of in game monetization as a worthy focus for the business with enormous potential, which is a sentiment I personally agree with. After explaining many very exciting innovations and customer projects completed or in the works, the following statement by CEO Riccitiello acts as likely the most important from the transcript:

I want to reiterate my expectation that Unity will sustainably grow revenue at or above 30% per year over the long term, even as we gain scale. I say this in full recognition that we are presently experiencing a self-inflicted challenge with our Monetization business, that we expect to correct, learn from, and build a more resilient platform for the future. And we expect to drive over 30% revenue growth while achieving strong levels of profitability.

This will act as a benchmark going forward, and I feel could represent a growth rate that may not justify the full historical 12x P/S, though does still represent an incredibly successful future if realized. Another incredible piece of news from Unity's CFO is that profitability is believed to be able to occur by the fourth quarter. This would be a massive shift and an incredible signal for investors. Gone would be the days of no signs of profitability, that I had just quoted and that was mentioned in Unity's S-1 only two short years ago. I believe this shift, once realized, will begin to put Unity into an entirely new category of investment all together and usher in a new era for the company.

The company reported 348 million shares in the earnings transcript, with 356 expected by the end of the year. Today's new lows put us in a new territory for new valuation multiples. If we use a realistic $30 per share, and a rounded and soon to be slightly outdated 350 million shares, we are looking at a valuation of $10.5B. Using the middle of the new impacted year-end guidance of $1.39B of revenue, we are now in 7.5x P/S territory.

For me, a nearly 50% off discount from the "Cramer Point" is beyond enticing. Though this is entirely subjective, and very loose at that, I will declare that a drop from 12x P/S to 10x enters the stock price into significant interest territory. But a full drop to 8x, given reasonable but perhaps slightly diminished long-term guidance vs. prior growth, puts us into possible margin of safety territory.

Category Price to Sales Approximate Stock Price Deep Discounts Territory 5x $20 Potential, Small Margin of Safety 8x $30 Very Little Margin of Safety 10x $37.50 Unsustainably High 12x $45

Source: Created by author.

My Plan

Given the current prices, I plan to initiate a somewhat sizable position around the $30 per share price. I will plan to hold with the expectation of 10%+ gains per year, coming alongside the CEO's projected 30% YoY revenue growth for the foreseeable future, and will happily sell into any future manic periods that return the stock to unsustainable $100-150+ levels. Further declines to territories around 5x P/S I will regard as a deep discount, and plan to further increase my position, likely doubling it. Though declines this large seem highly unlikely to me, they are always possible. For those entering a position in Unity Software, I would not expect significant price swings to occur until a realization of a surprise profitability quarter and the end of the current $110M headwinds, which are expected to occur six to 12 months from now.

Risks To Watch

In the coming months and years, there are two notable risks I would like to keep a close eye on, plus the new risk pointed out in the quarterly earnings call. Starting with the new risk, there is the obvious concern surrounding the two bugs or errors that caused the estimated $110M drop in revenue. The risk here would be that the problem's duration is longer than expected and has a greater impact on revenue growth than forecast. This will be easy to watch for in the year's revenue and in the CEO's comments in the future, which we will have to assume will follow along with the current forecasting.

The two more notable risks to me are executive compensation and share dilution. I am not alone in my concern on these issues, and personally wish the company would shed more light on their stance towards these issues. As far as executive compensation goes, as long as growth continues as we bulls believe it will, the potential issue will ideally work itself out. But shareholders should rightfully expect that the company's earnings are not simply for rewarding executives but also for rewarding the invested owners.

Similarly, outstanding shares, as pointed out in the quarterly report, have already jumped to 348 million, with expected future increases to 350 million next quarter and 356 million by the end of the year. This erosion of existing investments should be factored in, though it represents a modest ~2%-3% increase from current levels by year-end. Going forward, investors will want to keep an eye on further dilution as a potential risk for eroding the value of their investment.