Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking for additional dividend growth opportunities. Sometimes I add to my existing positions, while other times I start new positions in dividend-paying companies. The goal is to create a long-term growing income stream. With the recent market pullback and higher uncertainty, I am constantly on the lookout.

One of my favorite holdings in my dividend growth portfolio is Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM). I have been holding the shares and adding to my position throughout the last decade. Recently, the shares have enjoyed a significant run, and shares are up almost 25% year-to-date while the broad market is down. In this article, I will take another look at the company.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Fundamentals

Revenues of Archer-Daniels-Midland have grown significantly over the last five years. Most growth came in the last twelve months. Sales increase when ADM sells more, or when the volumes grow. Volumes grow modestly over time, and pricing is very volatile as it is affected by the prices of commodities. Therefore, the company tends to be cyclical. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Archer-Daniels-Midland to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~3% in the medium term.

The company's EPS (earnings per share) has grown at a much faster pace. ADM more than doubled its EPS in the last five years. The reason for that is that in addition to the sales growth we see significant margin increases that accompany price increases. The cherry on top is the company's buybacks which also assist the bottom line. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Archer-Daniels-Midland to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~1% in the medium term.

The company is a dividend aristocrat that has increased its annual dividend for over 45 years. Over the last decade, the company has kept increasing the dividend while maintaining a safe payout. The payout ratio is another example of how cyclical the business is. At the moment the company pays a safe 1.8% dividend with a payout ratio below 30%.

The number of shares outstanding has been decreasing steadily over the last decade. The company has bought back almost 15% of its shares in the last decade, and you can see that buybacks have slowed significantly over the last five years. I expect the company to use some of its excess cash flow as its payout ratio is low, for additional buybacks.

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio stands at 13.5. This is higher than the average we have seen over the past twelve months, but it is still similar to the valuation we have seen a year ago. Paying less than 14 times earnings for a dividend aristocrat makes sense, and the company has just suffered a pullback which made its price even more attractive.

The graph below from FAST Graphs shows how cyclical the business is, and that despite the cyclicality there is significant long-term growth. The company's average P/E ratio over the last two decades was 15 which is higher than the current valuation. However, on average the company has grown at a faster pace. Therefore, the current valuation seems adequate as the current commodities prices may not stay as high.

To conclude, Archer-Daniels-Midland enjoys solid fundamentals as the company grows revenues and EPS, and in turn, it fuels dividend growth and buybacks. These solid fundamentals are accompanied by what I believe to be a fair valuation as it is lower than the average valuation, yet it is in line with my expectations as the growth forecast is lower than the average in the past 20 years.

Opportunities

The first growth opportunity is the current price of commodities. Archer-Daniels-Midland has significant exposure to the price of commodities, and as they peaked lately, the company's income increases significantly. As long as the prices of commodities stay high, the company will keep enjoying excess cash flow and higher margins. In turn, the cash can be used for buybacks, investments, and M&A activities.

The prices of commodities may keep increasing in the short term due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. As part of its invasion, Russia is blocking Ukraine's exports of grains from the Black Sea. This blockade limits Ukraine, a leading exporter of grains, from accessing its clients, and pushes the price of grains even higher.

The first two opportunities were focused on short-term prices of commodities and grains in particular. This opportunity is more of a long-term opportunity. The company's nutrition segment is growing rapidly and is expected to grow by 20% more this year, faster than the overall growth of the company. The company is riding long-term trends like plant-based diets to fulfill the demand for high-quality vegan protein.

Earnings Report

Risks

Analysts believe that the increase in commodities prices has peaked. When looking at Seeking Alpha's analysts' expectations, there is an expectation for sales and EPS to decline in 2023 and 2024. The current combination of war in Europe and higher than average inflation has affected prices. If analysts are correct, and commodities prices have peaked, in the short and medium-term, lower EPS will lead to a lower share price.

Competition is another risk. While the company's core business is less sensitive to competition as Archer-Daniels-Midland enjoys a significant scale, its nutrition business is much more sensitive. The business is more of an end product, and many companies are focusing on both animal nutrition as well as human nutrition especially plant-based proteins which enjoy high demand.

Conclusions

Archer-Daniels-Midland is a great company with extremely solid fundamentals. Investors can build confidence in the company's dividend payments as well as the buybacks. The valuation is fair at the current price, and several growth prospects can serve the company going into the future, especially in the nutrition business.

However, there are also several short-term risks. The company is enjoying higher than average commodity prices. Cyclicality leads to the fact that analysts predict lower EPS in the short-term and multiple expansions. Therefore, I believe that at the moment ADM is a hold, and investors should wait for a pullback to around $70 before they buy in the current environment.