Sergey Shulgin/iStock via Getty Images

Maybe the difference between first marriage and second marriage is that the second time at least you know you are gambling."― Elizabeth Gilbert

Today, we take our first in-depth look at a small cap concern targeting the emerging online gambling sector. The stock is off sharply from its IPO price, and its price to sales ratio has shrunk hugely since the company became public. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is a Chicago-based online gaming and sports betting concern with operations in the U.S. and Colombia, with a robust online gaming presence in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It currently operates online casinos in four states and sports books in 12 states under the BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands, as well as retail sports books at brick-and-mortar locations in six states.

Rush Street was founded in 2012, initiated social gaming activities in 2015, and began accepting real-money wagers in 2016 with the opening of an online casino in New Jersey. It went public in December 2020, raising net proceeds of $239.8 million when it merged into special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group. Its first trade transacted at $23.01 a share. The SPAC went public in 2020 at $10 per unit, with each unit consisting of a share of common stock and one-half a warrant to purchase an additional share at $11.50. Rush Street stock currently trades just below six bucks a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $1.25 billion.

The company is capitalized by two classes of stock: the 61.2 million publicly traded Class A shares confer economic interest and one vote per; whereas the 158.7 million privately held Class V shares bestow no economic interest and one vote per share but are convertible into Class A shares.

Approach

Rush Street's proprietary online gaming platform allows it to emphasize speed-to-market. The rationale behind being first to market in a newly legalized state is simple: it allows the company to acquire customers at a lower cost, as opposed to launching into a mature market - important, considering the never-ending irrational spend to acquire customers currently plaguing the industry. To that end, Rush Street was the first online sports book in four states (Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, and Illinois) and the first with a retail sports book presence at physical casinos in two states (Illinois and New York).

That said, RSI has enjoyed success muscling into New Jersey's established online gaming space, entering three years after the market opened yet achieving the fourth largest share of the 19 licensed operators. This, despite not having a retail presence in any casino in that jurisdiction.

March Company Presentation

It continues to grow geographically, launching sports books in Connecticut, Arizona, New York, and Louisiana over the past six months. It is ready to enter Ohio, Maryland, Missouri, and Texas, subject to regulatory and/or legislative developments. The company is also expanding beyond Colombia internationally, introducing iGaming and a sports book to Ontario, Canada on April 4, 2022, with the same anticipated for Mexico later this year.

May Company Presentation

Online Betting Marketplace

The need for Rush Street's strategy stems from the fact that it operates in a commoditized marketplace, which from a sports book standpoint is somewhat dominated by Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel and its ~45% market share. Additionally, DraftKings (DKNG) and MGM Resorts International's (MGM) JV Roar Digital (BetMGM) collectively control another ~40% of the domestic market. The online casino subvertical is a little flatter with BetMGM (~30%) and DraftKings (~20%) controlling the largest portions. These oligopolistic arrangements leave little space for the other ~25 operators in the U.S. However, it should be noted that Rush Street boasts a near-top share collectively in the four states in which it operates an online casino, with approximately one-sixth of the market, while FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM also garner double-digit shares.

Also positive for Rush Street and others is that the domestic online casino and sports book markets - currently permitted in seven and 22 states, respectively - are growing significantly. For example, in New Jersey, one of the more mature online casino markets, revenues surged 67% from $277.3 million in 2018 to $461.8 million in 2019. Still aided somewhat by the pandemic in 2021, this metric rose to $1.34 billion, while New Jersey land-based casino revenue was essentially flat 2021 versus 2019 ($2.55 billion vs $2.69 billion). Casino games are certainly more social, whereas sports betting is a male-dominated stay-at-home or watch-at-the-bar (not typically at-the-casino) activity. As such, 97% of New Jersey's sports book revenue came from online wagering. With only 41% of the population having access to online betting, the sports betting pie is sure to increase as more states legalize. According to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, if every state legalized both online gaming and sports betting, the total addressable markets would be $29 billion and $22 billion, respectively.

Both online gaming and sports books are relatively new businesses, with the latter birthed when the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 in 2018, and the former supercharged by the pandemic. As the budding online gaming vertical's participants fight for customers, a proven method for increasing share is via acquisition. Case in point, the other half of the BetMGM JV is owned by UK gaming conglomerate Entain Plc (OTCPK:GMVHF), which has been the target of two failed takeover attempts: an $11.0 billion overture from MGM in January 2021 and a $22.5 billion offer from DraftKings in October 2021. DraftKings is expected to close on an all-stock purchase of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) - initially valued at $1.56 billion when announced in August 2021 and now valued at under ~$300 million - in the near future. Furthermore, Apollo Global Management (APO) is trying to merge its Yahoo! Sports asset with an existing sports betting concern.

Ubiquitous advertising is another way to acquire customers, with DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM seemingly sponsoring every sporting event. They are not the only ones, as European concern Bet365, Wynn (WYNN), and most notably Caesars Entertainment (CZR), are attempting to muscle in with the latter having employed a considerable TV ad spend (that included Halle Berry and the Manning family) to support its $1 billion (NET) purchase of London-based bookmaker William Hill's U.S. operations in 2021.

Recent Quarterly Earnings

With this increasingly competitive, crowded, and commoditized online gaming landscape as a backdrop, Rush Street announced a 4Q21 loss of $0.15 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of negative $31.2 million on revenue of $130.6 million versus a loss of $0.34 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of negative $1.3 million on revenue of $100.0 million in the prior year period. Earnings were $0.01 light of expectations while revenue was $5.9 million shy.

March Company Presentation

Also not helping matters was management's revenue outlook for FY22, which at $605 million (based on a range midpoint) was approximately $8.3 million shy of Street consensus. And with all the markets Rush Street is entering or began launching in the prior six months, the 4Q21 Adj. EBITDA figure served as a reminder that 2022 will not be a profitable one.

March Company Presentation

Not surprisingly, shares of RSI, which were having difficulty maintaining $10, sold off 20% to $8.13 in the subsequent trading session and have since traded [temporarily] below $7.

May Company Presentation

At the start of this month, Rush Street reported first quarter results. They were mixed. The company lost 22 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis during the quarter, a bit better than the consensus. Revenues rose just over 20% on a year-over-year basis to nearly $135, a big light of expectations. Leadership did raise full year 2022 sales guidance by $20 million to a range of $600 million to $650 million it should be noted. Real-Money Monthly Active Users ("MAUs") in the United States for the first quarter of 2022 grew 32% year-over-year to over 150,000 with average revenue per MAU ("ARPMAU") of $265 during the first quarter of 2022.

May Company Presentation

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

To finance its forays into additional markets, Rush Street held cash of $232.2 million and no debt as of the end of the first quarter

Street analysts still lean positive on the company, featuring six buy or outperform versus two holds. Collectively, they expect Rush Street to lose $0.55 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $623 million in FY22, followed by a loss of $0.21 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $779 million in FY23, representing sales growth in the mid-20s each year. Approximately 16% of the overall float is currently short.

Verdict

Unlike many publicly traded concerns birthed by SPACs over the past three years, Rush Street has under-promised and overdelivered. On its road show conducted in late 2020, it projected FY21 revenue of $320 million and delivered $488.1 million. Despite besting its own estimate by 53%, its stock is off 69% from its opening trade as the market has shunned unprofitable high-growth names. More to the point, when Rush Street went public, it was trading at 15.7x FY21E revenue, an absurd valuation for a company operating in a commoditized environment, conjuring a return to the late-1999, early-2000 internet boom. It is now trading at approximately two times price-to-FY22E sales ratio. An argument can be proffered that this multiple is still too high for all but the biggest players in the space.

Although its top-line growth is impressive and its price-to-sales multiple has massively compressed, Rush Street is going to be outspent by DraftKings ($2.2 billion cash at YE21), FanDuel (FY21 free cash flow of ~$813 million), and BetMGM (amongst others) to gain market share - its strategy to be first to market notwithstanding. For all the talk of user acquisition spend rationalization coming to the group, it won't happen until a monopoly or cartel-like oligopoly emerges.

Rush Street is between a rock and a hard place. The business is well run, but it is still meaningfully unprofitable. It is not big enough to dictate when the brakes are applied to irrational marketing spend. It will benefit from a buyout, which is its best outcome. However, with DraftKings-GNOG deal as instructive, all-stock transactions won't be appealing or acceptable to the acquiree.

That epilogue aside, Rush Street options have significant premium, providing reasonable downside protection via covered call orders if the knife continues to fall. That is the only way I would "bet" on this name at the moment.