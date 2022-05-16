gresei/iStock via Getty Images

Just a few years ago, Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was on top of the REIT world. On October 30, 2019, the share price sat at $40.12 and the company was earning $1.19 per share in FFO (funds from operations). From $17.77 on January 19, 2018, the share price had climbed 125% in just 21 months.

Like most REITs, COLD sold off sharply during the Spring of 2020, because of COVID, and like most, it bounced right back, reaching a new high of $40.96 by August 5. That would prove to be the apex. Many food service workers prior to COVID did not come back to work after the pandemic, and the labor shortage, supply chain problems, and inflation hit Americold hard. In the roughly 21 months since that peak, Americold shares have steadily lost 38.7% of their value, resting at $25.12 as I write this article.

In 2021, which was a banner year for REIT's, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF's (VNQ) shares gained 36.6%, but Americold shares lost 12.2%, thus lagging the REIT sector as a whole by a whopping 48.8%. Now, Americold is underperforming the average REIT in 2022. Its YTD return of (-23.12%), as of this writing, lags even the VNQ's (-18.60%) tailspin.

Americold Realty share price performance (Seeking Alpha Premium)

What is going on with this company, and how much longer is this melt-away going to last?

Meet The Company

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust (COLD), founded in 1931, is headquartered in Atlanta, and became a publicly traded REIT in 2018. It is the only public REIT in the business of temperature-controlled supply chain logistics, with 250 warehouses. They own and operate 190 of those, lease 51 more, and manage 9 as a third party. Of those, 201 are in the U.S., 27 in Europe, 19 in Australia and New Zealand, and 3 in South America.

Geographic Distribution of COLD Properties (Americold Realty investor presentation)

Warehouse operations contribute the bulk of both revenue and NOI (net operating income).

Americold Revenue and NOI Breakdown by Segment (Americold Realty investor presentation)

The transportation segment provides movement of goods, mostly to enhance customer retention, drive occupancy, and take advantage of efficiencies of scale.

For a more granular, close-up description of Americold's business structure, see this February article on the company.

Management is candid and forthcoming about the challenges facing Americold. CEO George Chappelle summed it up this way in last week's earnings call.

End-consumer demand for temperature controlled food remains strong, but COVID related supply chain and labor disruptions continue to impact the global food supply chain. Throughout the first quarter, our customers' production was impacted by absenteeism due to the Omicron surge. But even after the Omicron wave receded, the labor market remains very challenged and continues to strain our customers' ability to produce at pre-COVID levels.

Chappelle then articulated four near-term priorities to address the situation:

Repricing the warehouse business to offset inflationary pressures. Optimizing the mix of permanent and temporary employees. Providing best-in-class customer service, by relying less on temporary employees. This should ultimately lead to increased market share. Ensuring that development projects are delivered on time, on budget, and at the appropriate returns.

Raising prices is no simple matter for Americold. About 70% of the company's warehouse revenue comes from their top 100 customers. About 50 of those top 100 have contracts with formulaic mechanisms that allow COLD to raise prices, as long as there has been a demonstrable increase in costs. The other 50 have "come to the table" clauses requiring good faith negotiation to increase price. For these top 100 customers, COLD usually needs to see elevated costs for at least 60 days before they can either increase prices or begin negotiations. That obviously has a negative impact on cash flow.

Despite the company's efforts thus far, the labor situation has not gotten better, and the shortage is affecting Americold's tenants as well as Americold's own workforce. The people who made their living as food service workers before the pandemic just did not come back out when the crisis lifted. That left COLD scrambling for temporary workers and running higher recruitment and training costs. Temporary employees cost more per labor hour, are less productive than permanent employees, and provide poorer customer service. Staffing shortages caused the permanent:temporary ratio to slide to about 60:40 in 2021. The company's goal is to get to 80:20.

Outside of labor, power is the company's second largest expense. During the first quarter, power increased by approximately 18%, most of which is occurring in COLD's European portfolio, driven by a spike in the cost of energy due to the conflict in Ukraine. In response, the company is instituting power and utility surcharges.

For Q1 2022, COLD reported:

Total revenue increased 11.2% to $705.7 million.

Total NOI increased only 0.6% to $158.3 million.

Core EBITDA decreased 5.9% on an actual basis to $110.9 million.

Net loss of $17.4 million, or $0.06 loss per diluted common share.

Core FFO of $46.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share.

AFFO of $68.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share.

Global Warehouse segment revenue increased 11.4% to $540.9 million.

Global Warehouse segment NOI increased just 0.1% to $146.3 million.

Global Warehouse segment same store revenue increased 4.5%.

Global Warehouse segment same store NOI decreased by 4.7%.

Across virtually every segment of the company, the story was the same: an increase in revenue, offset by higher labor and energy costs and inflation, resulting in flat to slightly declining NOI and compressed margins.

Corporate SG&A totaled $58 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $45 million for the prior year. Some of this is due to increases in COLD's annual performance-based cash compensation and a one-time stock grant in the fourth quarter, aimed at retaining key employees.

According to Chief Financial Officer Marc Smernoff,

We expect food manufacturing to continue to be challenged for the remainder of the year, primarily driven by labor constraints. We expect to continue to see inflationary pressures in the near-term. Given this inflationary environment, our ongoing pricing initiatives and the embedded lag for the full year on a constant currency basis, we expect same-store revenue growth will exceed our previous guidance. We now expect it to be zero to 2% positive. However, this higher revenue growth is being offset by higher inflationary costs. And as a result, we are not changing our NOI contribution dollar expectations.

Growth Metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO, TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $175 $220 $256 $233 -- FFO Growth % -- 25.7 16.4 (-9.0) 10.0 FFO per share na $1.19 $1.24 $0.89 -- FFO per share Growth % -- -- 4.2 (-28.3) (-13.5) TCFO (millions) $188 $236 $294 $273 -- TCFO Growth % -- 26.9 24.6 (-7.1) 13.2 Market Cap (billions) $3.78 $6.72 $7.64 $8.74 -- Market Cap Growth % -- 77.7 13.7 14.4 32.2

Source: TD Ameritrade, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

The revenue growth figures for Americold are healthy, in double digits, but notice two things:

FFO per share has seriously lagged FFO in growth rate for the last two years, due to sharply increased costs, and Market cap growth vastly outstripped revenue growth in 2021, despite falling share prices over the past 2 years, meaning the company has issued an unusual number of new shares.

Balance Sheet Metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating COLD 1.96 27% 8.3 --

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

The company reports total liquidity of $657 million consisting of cash on hand and revolver availability. The Liquidity and Debt Ratios appear pretty ordinary, but the Debt/EBITDA is too high, at 8.3x, despite improved revenues.

Dividend Metrics

For an Industrial REIT, Americold is a pretty good payer at 3.50%, but its payout ratio has soared into the danger zone. Thus the dividend is in real danger of being cut. If that happens, it would only make matters worse for the share price.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety COLD 3.50% 2.4% 3.76 112.8% D-

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

Valuation Metrics

Strangely, even after a 21-month selloff, COLD shares are still trading at a lofty 35.4x FFO, which speaks volumes about the decline in FFO per share, and even at that high revenue multiple, the company still trades at a hefty (-13.2)% discount to NAV.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO Premium to NAV COLD 3.76 35.4 (-13.2)%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Investor's Bottom Line

This company is in a jam. Its revenues are declining, its dividend is in danger of a cut, debt is a high multiple of earnings, and there is a definite risk of more pain to come, before the dawn breaks. This is a cool company (no pun intended), and I am rooting for them. However, if I had shares, I would be selling (I closed my position in COLD last December 31, at $32.79).

TipRanks, Zacks, and Ford Equity Research are neutral on COLD, while The Street rates it a Sell. Barclays similarly rates it Underweight with a price target of $27, while RBC Capital thinks it will Outperform, and sets the target at $34.

The Seeking Alpha Quant ratings rate the company a Strong Sell, but the 13 Wall Street analysts who have rated the company over the past 90 days average out to a Buy, with 5 Strong Buy recommendations. Go figure.