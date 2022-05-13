oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Seeks Growth & Capital Preservation (Performance (%) as of 3-31-2022)

Qtr YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr Inception International Small Company Growth (Gross) -22.48 -22.48 -12.27 8.54 - 12.98 International Small Company Growth (Net) -22.73 -22.73 -13.20 7.44 - 11.84 MSCI ACWI Ex-US Small Cap Net -6.51 -6.51 0.04 10.21 - 12.74

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher. Periods over one-year are annualized. Please reference the GIPS Report which accompanies this commentary.

The commentary is not intended as a guarantee of profitable outcomes. Any forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions that are susceptible to changes in circumstances.

Commentary

The year started with a generally favorable backdrop for global economic activity. However, ongoing pandemic-related supply chain issues, higher inflation, and fears that tighter-than- expected monetary policies by global central banks would slow economic growth worldwide sparked an equity market selloff over the first quarter of 2022. With a rising interest rate environment becoming more of a possibility, investors turned from growth stocks to cyclical and value stocks. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated financial market volatility and investors turned away from long-duration assets to the “safety” of commodity and utility companies, which performed relatively well.

Despite the heightened equity market uncertainty of the first quarter, we remain confident that our Portfolio holdings are performing at a very high level. We believe the notable divergence between underlying business fundamentals and stock prices that occurred over the quarter will not persist over our multi-year investment horizon.

We believe a company’s earnings growth – not short-term fluctuations in stock prices – is a critical factor that dictates long-term stock returns.

We target a mid-teens earnings growth rate or higher for any company we invest in. This growth threshold provides a potential cushion during periods of market and multiple contraction. To illustrate this concept for our clients, we created the Polen Heat Map, which serves to depict the relationship between earnings growth and changes in P/E multiples, and how this potentially influences long-term returns.

Portfolio Performance & Attribution

Over the first quarter, the Portfolio returned -22.48% gross and -22.73% net of fees, respectively, versus the -6.51% return for the MSCI ACWI ex-US Small Capitalization Index (the “Index”). The Portfolio’s underweight in energy, materials and industrials sectors detracted from performance, as these sectors were favored by investors over the quarter. We tend to underweight these sectors as the companies within them do not typically meet our investment criteria. The Portfolio’s positions in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors detracted from performance. From a style perspective, an investor preference for value-oriented equities over the types of growth-oriented equities the Portfolio tends to own detracted from its performance over the quarter.

Our most significant absolute contributors to performance over the first quarter were Cochlear (OTCPK:CHEOF), TMX Group (OTCPK:TMXXF), and Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF).

Cochlear, which is the global leader in implantable hearing devices, continues to experience robust demand for its products and services. The business was negatively impacted in 2020 and 2021 as COVID-19-related restrictions led to surgery deferrals but unit volumes have since recovered in most parts of the world and now exceed pre-COVID-19 levels. Importantly, we believe Cochlear has continued to expand its leadership position over the past few years through continued investments in innovation and market growth activities.

TMX Group is the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Montreal Exchange. The company reported robust fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results and has been exceeding our growth expectations. We believe TMX has a powerful business model with its two-tiered public company ecosystem. With its venture exchange, expansion in its data and analytics business, as well as its strategic acquisitions, TMX continues to be very skilled at reinvestment to create value.

Euronext, which offers various trading services and post-trade services (like clearing, custody, and settlement), benefited from additional trading activity during the period.

Our most significant absolute detractors from performance over the quarter were premium drink-mixer company Fevertree (OTCPK:FQVTF), information technology consultancy Netcompany, and outdoor and lifestyle branded products company Thule (OTC:THLPF). Our view on the long-term prospects of all three remains positive.

Portfolio Activity

During the quarter, we initiated positions in Keywords Studios (OTC:KYYWF), and Euronext, while exiting Cybozu and Smaregi.

We initiated a position in Keywords Studios, the global leader in outsourced video game production services. No competitor can match Keywords in terms of its scale or revenue generation, and we believe the company still has an incredibly long runway of attractive growth opportunities. Management has continually made strategic acquisitions to expand the business and deepen talent, service offerings, and geographic capabilities. Since we started following the company in 2019, we have come to increasingly appreciate its competitive advantages and the important role it plays in the video game industry.

We initiated a position in Amsterdam-based Euronext, a leading exchange operator with exposure to capital markets across Europe. This is a company that we have studied for years and have come to admire for both its attractive underlying businesses and management’s reinvestment of capital to acquire strategic assets throughout Europe. We capitalized on the recent market volatility and year-to-date decline in Euronext's stock price to opportunistically initiate a position in what we view as a best-in- class company.

We sold Cybozu in favor of Euronext, which we believe will be a more attractive investment opportunity over the next three to five years.

We exited the Portfolio’s position in cloud-based, point-of-sale (POS) systems company Smaregi. While we continue to believe in the potential of this company, our confidence in management's ability to drive value creation has waned. We used the capital from this sale to invest in what we believed to be better investment opportunities.

Outlook

While we are “macro aware” and monitor the impact of short- term market conditions on the companies we own (or seek to own), we base our investment decisions on a business’s underlying fundamentals and future growth prospects.

Regardless of a given quarter’s market behavior, we will continue to adhere to our bottom-up investment approach when finding attractive companies that offer enduring long-term growth potential and seek to deliver our clients a compelling return.

We wrote about how the market can operate as a short-term voting machine and a long-term weighing machine in our recent PoV, “Tale of Two Market Machines.”

We take a long-term view and engage the market as a weighing machine, identifying leaders of secular growth that we believe have durable competitive advantages, robust balance sheets, talented management teams, and attractive reinvestment opportunities.

We believe our Portfolio companies are well-equipped to not just survive, but thrive, during challenging periods.

Thank you for your interest in Polen Capital and the International Small Company Growth strategy. Please contact us with any questions.

Sincerely,

Rob Forker, Portfolio Manager & Analyst

Troy Renauld, Portfolio Manager & Analyst

GIPS Report

Polen Capital Management International Small Company Growth Composite—GIPS Composite Report

UMA Firm CompositeAssets Annual PerformanceResults 3 YearStandard Deviation1 Year End Total ($Millions) Assets ($Millions) Assets ($Millions) U.S.Dollars ($Millions) Numberof Accounts Composite Gross(%) CompositeNet (%) MSCI ACWI ex USA SmallCap (%) Composite Dispersion (%) Polen Gross(%) MSCI ACWI ex USA SmallCap (%) 2021 82,789 28,884 53,905 1.92 1 10.87 9.78 12.92 N/A 18.58 19.86 2020 59,161 20,662 38,499 1.73 1 21.10 19.92 14.24 N/A N/A 21.28 2019 34,784 12,681 22,104 1.43 1 42.80 41.40 22.42 N/A N/A 11.77

1A 3 Year Standard Deviation is not available for 2019 due to 36 monthly returns are not available. Total assets and UMA assets are supplemental information to the GIPS Composite Report. N/A - There are five or fewer accounts in the composite the entire year.

While pitch books are updated quarterly to include composite performance through the most recent quarter, we use the GIPS Report that includes annual returns only. To minimize the risk of error we update the GIPS Report annually. This is typically updated by the end of the first quarter.

