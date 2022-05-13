piola666/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Olink Holding

Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $353 million in gross proceeds for the company and selling shareholders in an IPO.

The firm sells a platform of products and services which assists biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions studying proteomics approaches to drug treatments.

Over the near term, my outlook on OLK is a Hold until it can demonstrate a consistent path to operating breakeven.

Olink Overview

Uppsala, Sweden-based Olink was founded to develop its Proximity Extension Assay technology enabling researchers "to use one platform from discovery to clinical trials to diagnostic applications utilizing a significant, established infrastructure of labs and installed instrumentation."

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Jon Heimer, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously a partner at Nexttobe AB, a family office and investment company focused on Swedish biopharma firm investment.

The company's primary offerings include:

Explore

Target

Focus

The company pursues clients in the research and biopharmaceutical industries via a direct sales model across all of its regions, which it divides between the Americas, EMEA and JAPAC.

Olink's Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by BCC Research, the global proteomics market was an estimated $7.9 billion in 2017 and is forecast to reach $16.8 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 16.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing demand from biopharmaceutical companies for personalized medicine approaches to developing treatments for a variety of diseases.

Also, greater progress in proteomics tool development will also increase throughput of research efforts likely leading to additional investment in the sector.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Quanterix (QTRX)

Meso Scale Diagnostics

Luminex (LMNX)

SomaLogic (SLGC)

ELISA (OTCPK:ELMUF)

Seer (SEER)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)

Olink's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has risen unevenly in the past 5 quarters:

Gross profit by quarter has followed roughly the same trajectory as topline revenue:

Operating income by quarter has been largely negative over the past 5 quarters:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been negative as the chart shows below:

In the past 12 months, OLK's stock price has dropped 60.1 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' fall of 1.3 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Valuation Metrics For Olink

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,320,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,190,000,000 Price/Sales 11.43 Enterprise Value/Sales 11.90 Enterprise Value/EBITDA -41.69 Operating Cash Flow (TTM) -$53,690,000 Revenue Growth Rate (TTM) 75.66% Earnings Per Share -$0.31

Commentary On Olink

In its last earnings presentation, covering Q1 2021's results, management highlighted the market acceptance of its PEA technology and related reagent kit strategy.

Senior management intends to continue scaling the organization to pursue growth even as its financial operating results worsen with increasing operating losses.

This is a negative for the stock in the current market environment of rising interest rates which increases the cost of capital, weighing heavily on money-losing companies.

As to its financial results, the company is increasing its customer count across the major geographic areas of the U.S., EU and Asia Pacific, driving a growing customer base and customer spend, as the chart of customer growth shows below:

However, management is also increasing its operating spend, with the chart below showing the growth in spend in Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021:

Gross profit margin is also dropping significantly as the firm seeks to grow, perhaps because of pricing pressures or inflation in costs.

Looking ahead, management has guided to topline revenue growth for 2022 at a midpoint of 49%, with growth decelerating from its 2020 - 2021 growth results.

Regarding valuation, the market is currently valuing Olink at an EV/Revenue multiple of around 12x, which is probably somewhat low given its high growth prospects.

However, the company's results have been lumpy and management has provided no credible path to consistent operating breakeven.

The stock market is punishing firms with poor operating results in a rising interest rate environment and I see no change to that situation in the coming months as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to project further interest rate hikes.

Over the near term, my outlook on OLK is Hold until it can demonstrate a consistent path to operating breakeven.