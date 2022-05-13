Sector Valuations: Buyer Beware

Summary

  • Safety sectors like Health Care, Staples, and Utilities are quite pricey right now as investors seek a haven from volatility.
  • Large-cap value stocks have turned more expensive vs their 20-year average.
  • Long-term investors should temper return expectations on big-cap blue chip names.

They say that it's not a stock market, but rather a market of stocks. The same can be said regarding the sector composition of the S&P 500. It is not so much the market's P/E as a whole, but the valuations of the 11 sectors that can drive returns. Consider that the U.S. market is concentrated in naturally high-growth (high P/E) areas like Information Technology (XLK) and some TMT (tech, media, telecom) stocks in other sectors. Think Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (FB) in Communications Services (XLC) and Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) in Consumer Discretionary (XLY). The ex-U.S. market is more evenly distributed in its market cap among sectors.

Sector Multiple Contractions and Expansions

Let's dig into the sector valuations right now. I like to look at Ed Yardeni's charts to see P/E multiple changes across these groups of stocks. The charts below illustrate that many once-hot sectors have seen multiple contraction. Meanwhile, low-volatility sectors like Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV), Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), and Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) have turned historically pricey (the latter two have particularly high forward P/E ratios).

S&P 500 Sector Valuations (Forward P/E)

Sector valuations

Yardeni.com

Sector Valuations

Yardeni.com

In fact, according to FactSet, the high-growth Information Technology sector and the steady-eddy Consumer Staples group feature identical forward P/Es!

I also prefer J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Guide to the Market report to view valuations by style. In the April 30th update, notice how all large-cap stocks are overvalued vs the 20-year average. What I find interesting here is that large-cap value (in addition to the widely recognized overvaluation among mega-cap growth stocks) is above 100%, according to JP Morgan's report using FactSet data.

U.S. Stock Market Valuations by Style

valuations by style

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Guide to the Markets April 2022

Beware Bigly-Valued Blue Chips

Driving relative lofty valuations are some key stocks. Of course, Amazon and Tesla feature remarkably high forward P/E ratios. But also look at what's going on in the safety sectors of Consumer Staples, Health Care, and Utilities. We see some red in those niches: Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Eli Lilly (LLY), Abbott Labs (ABT), and NextEra (NEE) are just a few stocks richly priced. Of course, there's always uncertainty regarding the "E" in a forward P/E ratio, I concede.

S&P 500 Heat Map: Forward P/E Ratios

S&P 500 P/E ratios

Finviz

The Bottom Line

Many "safe haven" stocks that can weather the recessionary storm well are overvalued. Don't expect huge returns from these companies over the coming decade. Still, history shows that high-priced staples/health care/utilities stocks can become even more highly valued during market turmoil. I would advise not parking a ton of your equity exposure to these names despite them feeling like a warm blanket during this period of high uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

