Seeks Growth & Capital Preservation (Performance (%) as of 03-31-2022)

Qtr Inception Global SMID Company Growth (Gross) -22.37 -19.17 Global SMID Company Growth (NET) -22.48 -19.68 MSCI ACWI SMID Cap -6.41 -4.47

Portfolio inception date is 07-01-2021.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and profitable results cannot be guaranteed.

Returns are presented gross and net of management fees and have been calculated after the deduction of all transaction costs and commissions, and include the reinvestment of all income. Net of fee performance was calculated using actual management fees. Current performance may be lower or higher. Periods over one-year are annualized. Please reference the GIPS Report which accompanies this commentary.

The commentary is not intended as a guarantee of profitable outcomes. Any forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions that are susceptible to changes in circumstances.

Commentary

The year started with a generally favorable backdrop for global economic activity. However, ongoing pandemic-related supply chain issues, higher inflation, and fears that tighter-than- expected monetary policies by global central banks would slow economic growth worldwide sparked an equity market selloff over the first quarter of 2022. With a rising interest rate environment becoming more of a possibility, investors turned from growth stocks to cyclical and value stocks. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated financial market volatility and investors turned away from long-duration assets to the “safety” of commodity and utility companies, which performed relatively well.

Despite the heightened equity market uncertainty of the first quarter, we remain confident that our Portfolio holdings are performing at a very high level.

We believe the notable divergence between underlying business fundamentals and stock prices that occurred over the quarter will not persist over our multi-year investment horizon. We believe a company’s earnings growth – not short-term fluctuations in stock prices – is a critical factor that dictates long-term stock returns.

We target a mid-teens earnings growth rate or higher for any company we invest in. This growth threshold provides a potential cushion during periods of market and multiple contraction.

To illustrate this concept for our clients, we created the Polen Heat Map, which serves to depict the relationship between earnings growth and changes in P/E multiples, and how this potentially influences long-term returns.

Portfolio Performance & Attribution

Over the first quarter, the Portfolio returned -22.37% gross and - 22.48% net of fees, respectively, versus the -6.41% return for the ACWI SMID Capitalization Index (the “Index”). The Portfolio’s underweight positions in the energy, materials, and industrials sectors detracted from performance, as these sectors were favored by investors over the quarter. We tend to underweight these sectors as the companies within them do not typically meet our investment criteria. The Portfolio’s positions in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors detracted from performance. From a style perspective, an investor preference for value-oriented equities over the types of growth-oriented equities the Portfolio tends to own detracted from its performance over the quarter.

Our most significant absolute contributors to performance over the first quarter were Cochlear (OTCPK:CHEOF), FICO (FICO), and Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF).

Cochlear, which is the global leader in implantable hearing devices, continues to experience robust demand for its products and services. The business was negatively impacted in 2020 and 2021 as COVID-19-related restrictions led to surgery deferrals, but unit volumes have since recovered in most parts of the world and now exceed pre-COVID-19 levels. Importantly, we believe Cochlear has continued to expand its leadership position over the past few years through continued investments in innovation and market growth activities. We believe the company is well positioned going forward.

FICO, which is the leading credit decision making solutions provider, reported robust results during the quarter. In recent years, FICO has successfully leveraged its dominant credit scoring business to thoughtfully expand into software solutions that financial institutions use for insights and decision making. The company's solutions are mission critical for its customers, giving FICO attractive competitive advantages and pricing power that we believe are durable and likely to expand further.

Euronext, which offers various trading services and post-trade services (like clearing, custody, and settlement), benefited from additional trading activity during the period.

Our most significant absolute detractors from performance included Etsy (ETSY), Floor & Decor (FND), and Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK:FQVTF).

E-commerce company Etsy has experienced challenges from the return to “normal” after the pandemic. Management made a point of lowering expectations for 2022, sounding more cautious in areas like home furnishings. We are monitoring the situation, but broadly speaking, we believe the long-term potential for the business remains unchanged. In our opinion, Etsy has done a good job retaining the customers it gained during the pandemic and driving repeat purchases within this customer segment.

Floor & Decor is a specialty retail company that we own across multiple Polen Capital strategies. We believe the company offers an attractive customer value proposition in the form of low prices on the widest, in-stock assortment of hard-surface flooring.

Despite the recent sell-off in the company’s share price, we believe the long-term prospects for Floor & Decor remain attractive given the long runway of store expansion we expect over the next few years.

Fevertree Drinks, according to our research, has continued to make thoughtful, value-creating investments and innovations to expand its leadership position in the premium mixer market globally. As an example, Fevertree now has the number one tonic brand at retail in the U.S. market, displacing the longtime competitor Schweppes.

Portfolio Activity

During the quarter, we initiated a position in Euronext, while exiting Cybozu and Blackline (BL).

We initiated a position in Amsterdam-based Euronext, a leading exchange operator with exposure to capital markets across Europe. This is a company that we have studied for years and have come to admire for both its attractive underlying businesses and management’s reinvestment of capital to acquire strategic assets throughout Europe. We capitalized on the recent market volatility and year-to-date decline in Euronext's stock price to opportunistically initiate a position in what we consider a best-in-class company.

We exited the Portfolio’s position in software company Cybozu and Blackline in favor of Euronext, which we believe will be a more attractive investment opportunity over the next three to five years.

Outlook

While we are “macro aware” and monitor the impact of short-term market conditions on the companies we own (or seek to own), we base our investment decisions on a business’s underlying fundamentals and future growth prospects.

Regardless of a given quarter’s market behavior, we will continue to adhere to our bottom-up investment approach when finding attractive companies that offer enduring long-term growth potential and seek to deliver our clients a compelling return. We wrote about how the market can operate as a short-term voting machine and a long-term weighing machine in our recent PoV, “Tale of Two Market Machines.”

We take a long-term view and engage the market as a weighing machine, identifying leaders of secular growth that have clean balance sheets and talented management teams. We believe our Portfolio companies are better equipped than their competitors to not just survive, but to thrive, during challenging periods.

Thank you for your interest in Polen Capital and the Global SMID Company Growth strategy.

Sincerely,

Rob Forker, Portfolio Manager & Analyst

