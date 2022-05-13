vovashevchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) is continuing to reduce its debt by paying down its credit facility by $10 million during Q1 2022. Further debt reduction in 2022 may be slower as its capital expenditures ramp up during the remainder of the year, while its hedges are projected to have negative $66 million in value at current strip.

With no hedges in place at the moment for 2023, Ring should be able to pay down its debt more rapidly next year. Having less debt will also give Ring more freedom of action to do things such as potentially add another rig.

Q1 2022 Results

Ring reported solid Q1 2022 results, with production of 8,870 BOEPD (85% oil) exceeding its guidance range of 8,500 to 8,700 BOEPD (also 85% oil). Ring has not changed its full-year production guidance yet, but the strong start to the year should bode well for it to at least hit the upper half of its full-year guidance range for production.

While production looks good, inflationary cost pressure may end up offsetting the effect of stronger production. Ring has not altered its cost guidance for the full year yet, but cost inflation is something to keep an eye on.

Ring paid down its credit facility debt by $10 million in Q1 2022, but may not be able to pay down its debt as quickly during the rest of the year despite expectations for higher production levels and oil prices. Ring's capex ended up at $19.7 million for Q1 2022, but it expects to average around $37 million capex per quarter during the rest of 2022.

Hedges

Ring Energy's hedges continue to negatively affect its near-term results, with a projection that it will end up with $66 million in realized hedging losses in 2022 at current strip prices. Ring is significantly less hedged in 2022 compared to 2021 though, and also does not currently have any hedges for 2023.

Ring rearranged some of its hedges back in June 2021 to improve its 2021 cash flow, but it appears that move may have backfired. Ring improved its 2021 cash flow by $6 million by buying back call options, but added 2022 swaps that now have negative $16 million in estimated value (at current strip).

If Ring had less debt it probably could have just bought back the 2021 call options without adding 2022 swaps to make it a net zero cost transaction.

Potential 2022 Outlook At Current Strip

Ring has maintained its guidance for approximately 9,300 BOEPD (87% oil) in average production in 2022. At current strip of $99 WTI oil, it is projected to generate $314 million in oil and gas revenue, while its hedges have negative $66 million in estimated value.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 2,947,375 $97.50 $287 Natural Gas 3,558,750 $7.50 $27 Hedge Value -$66 Total Revenue $248

Ring is now projected to generate $30 million in positive cash flow in 2022, which would reduce its net debt to around $258 million by the end of 2022. This assumes that Ring's costs are unchanged from guidance, although it has noted some inflationary pressure.

$ Million Production Expenses $45 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $17 Cash G&A $14 Capital Expenditures $130 Cash Interest Expense $12 Total Cash Expenditures $218

Ring should be able to pay its debt down at a faster rate next year since it doesn't currently have any hedges for 2023 and any hedges it does add should be at a much higher average price than its 2022 hedges.

There has been no update on the Delaware Basin asset sales process, but even if that asset does get sold it probably won't have a major impact on Ring's balance sheet.

Ring is unlikely to add a second rig for the time being due to its debt situation, even though the payback times would be quick at $100 oil.

Conclusion

Ring Energy reported solid results in Q1 2022, but its hedges will prevent it from reducing its debt rapidly this year. Ring should be able to make more progress with its debt reduction in 2023 due to its current lack of hedges for next year.

Ring appears fairly priced for a long-term low-to-mid $70s WTI oil scenario at the moment. Ring is constrained by its relatively high debt burden (compared to other upstream companies) and its need to reduce that debt. Ring's debt situation led to it needing to hedge a large proportion of its production and is also preventing it from adding another rig at the moment. As its debt situation improves, it should have more freedom.