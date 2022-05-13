Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

In the 18 months or so since I took profits on Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), the shares have returned about 19% against a gain of ~15% for the S&P 500. The shares have come under pressure recently, so I thought I'd look at the company once again to see if it makes sense to buy at current prices. I'll make this determination by looking at the updated financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Also, because I'm becoming generally skeptical of stocks as an asset class at the moment, I'll compare this company to what might be considered a safer alternative.

It's Spring in the northern hemisphere, it's nearly the weekend, and we're all busy. For instance, I'm sure you're busily making plans for a dream vacation, or you're trying to work out which supermodel to take out tomorrow night. I too have exciting plans. I don't want to brag, but I'll be scrubbing the grout in my shower AND catching up on episodes of "The Young and The Restless." So, we're all living rich, fulfilling lives. Anyway, because we're all busy I'm going to give you the "gist" of my thinking in this "thesis statement" paragraph so you may be spared the need to wade into the article proper. While I think the financial history has been quite impressive in many ways, I'm nervous about buying this stock at current prices. In particular, I'm worried about the relative merits of this stock relative to the much less risky 10-year treasury note. I don't think the cash flows from the dividend are sufficiently greater than the 10-year treasury to justify the risk. I am of the view that not losing money is of critical importance in the domain of investing, and I think investors should keep that in mind before buying Sonoco at current prices.

Financial Snapshot

I'd say that the financial performance has recently been quite good in many ways. Specifically, revenue and net income in the first quarter of 2022 were up by 31% and an eye watering 60% respectively, relative to the same period in 2021. You may remember, though, that the global economy has been beset by this pandemic recently, and so you may be worried that such comparisons are invalid because 2022 is up against a very weak first quarter of 2021. If that's your worry, fret no further. I took the liberty of comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the same period in 2019, and results are similar. Revenue and net income in Q1 of 2022 were 31%, and 57% higher respectively. A reasonable argument could be made to suggest that the company is going through a growth spurt, which obviously benefits owners.

It's not all smiles and sunshine at Sonoco Products, though. The capital structure has deteriorated materially of late as a consequence of the Ball Metalpack acquisition, with long-term debt up by 87% relative to the same period a year ago. One of the consequences of this is the fact that interest expenses are up by about 7.5%. While I'm not too worried about interest expenses crowding out dividend growth anytime soon, I'm of the view that additional debt increases risk. The acquisition may be adding $141 million to the topline and $49 million of operating profit at the moment, but I remain skeptical because acquisitions have a poor record for creating shareholder wealth. All of that said, I think the dividend is poised to continue to grow, and I'd be willing to buy back in at the right price.

Sonoco Financial History (Sonoco investor relations)

The Stock

Some of my regulars know that it's at this point in the article where I turn into a "total downer", because I make the point that a great company like this one can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. It's a mathematical truism that we often seem to forget, but the more an investor pays for a given investment, the lower will be their future returns. I also think we need to remember that "businesses" and "stocks" are quite distinct, different categories of things. In the final analysis, a business is nothing more than an organisation that buys a number of inputs, performs value adding activities to those, and sells the results at a profit. That's it. The stock, on the other hand, is a traded instrument that reflects the crowd's aggregate belief about the long-term prospects for a given business. The crowd changes its views very frequently which is what drives the share price up and down at a much faster pace than should be justified by changes at the firm. In other words, I'm of the view that the stock is often a poor proxy for the performance of the underlying business. I think it's generally the case that the lower the price paid for a given stock, the greater the investor's future returns. In order to buy at these cheap prices, you need to buy when the crowd is feeling particularly down in the dumps about a given name. This is easier said than done.

If you were hoping that I was going to simply make this point and move on, prepare to have your hopes dashed. I'll demonstrate the fact that stocks and businesses are quite distinct from each other by using Sonoco as an example. The company only recently reported its Q1 results, so I'll have to return to the period between the release of annual results on February 10th, and first quarter results on April 21st. If an investor bought the day after annual results were posted, they'd be up about 3.8% since. If they bought the day before Q1 2022 results were posted, they'd be down about 11.7% since. Not enough changed in that three-month period to justify a 15%+ variance in investor returns. The lessons are plain in my view. First, stock investors are capricious as a rule. Second, the investor who buys virtually identical shares more cheaply does far better.

My regulars know that I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. Once again, cheaper wins.

In the previous article on this name, I became nervous when the price to earnings ratio hit 19.86. The company doesn't have trailing twelve-month earnings to speak of at the moment, but when last they did, things looked bad in my view, per the following:

In fairness, though, the recent price weakness has meant that the dividend yield is relatively high, per the following:

Additionally, a reasonable argument could be made to suggest that the shares are more reasonably priced on a price to sales basis.

I conclude from the above that it might be a worthwhile investment when compared to the previous version of this stock. I need to now compare it to a much safer alternative. If this stock offers sufficiently greater income than a 10-year treasury note, I'd be happy to buy.

Let's Get Ready to Rumble: Sonoco Vs. Uncle Sam!

In the domain of investing, everything is relative. If we buy "X", by definition we're eschewing countless "Y"s. This dynamic applies, whether you're talking about different stocks or different asset classes. If you buy stocks, for instance, you're not buying gold bars. I think it's helpful to sometimes review the relative merits of our favourite asset classes and to check our assumptions to see if they are still valid.

For instance, for years I've heard the argument that investors must buy stocks because the returns from government bonds are paltry. When the 10-year Treasury note was yielding 1.1% only one year ago, why would you lock in for such a pittance? Now that the 10-year note is banging on the door of 3%, I think it makes sense to review the relative merits of stocks versus bonds.

In the following analysis, I'm going to compare the cash flows from the dividend to the cash flows from the treasury note. While this analysis won't answer whether it's preferable to buy this stock or a 10-year note, I think it'll go some way toward defining for us what growth we need from the stock to be indifferent between owning that stock or treasury.

In the following spreadsheet, I'm going to compare the cash flows an investor would receive from a $20,000 treasury note investment relative to Sonoco stock. I'm going to compare the treasury to two future states: one in which the dividend remains constant, and one in which the dividend grows at the same rate as it did between 2018-2021 (i.e. CAGR of 2%).

Here's what I found:

If the dividend continues to grow over the next decade at the same rate it grew between 2018 and 2021, the investor will receive about $1,570 more from dividend cash flows relative to the income received from the treasury note. This may be an optimistic forecast, given that cash may be required to knock down debt. If the dividend does not grow, the stock investor will finish the decade with an extra $910 on their $20,000 investment, which is about 4.5% of the original investment.

So, even if the dividend doesn't grow, the stock investor has a "cash margin of safety" of between 5-8%. Whether or not this is sufficient depends on the investor. Because I'm rather gun shy at the moment, it's not enough for me, but it's good to have put some numbers to this "stock vs. treasury" analysis.

Finally, I want to make two conclusion points, so I'm going to make two concluding points. There are obviously many other variables at play when we review the relative merits of bonds and stocks. For instance, investors sometimes forget for some reason that bonds, too, can make capital gains. For instance, if the yield on the 10-year note drops to its lows of the past year, the treasury will appreciate by about 28%. So, bonds rise in price, too.

Additionally, I think there's the "sleep at night" value you get from knowing that in 10 years, your bond investment will be repaid exactly 100 cents on the dollar. When I've mentioned this strong positive for bonds to people in the past, I've invariably heard some variation of "yes, but bonds are subject to inflation." It's as if in some people's minds, dividends are magically immune to inflation? Or that the public companies that stocks supposedly represent suffer no ill effects from rising input costs? In my view, these conversations highlighted the fact that investors remain more ignorant about the dynamics of bonds than they are of stocks. I'm sure this has nothing to do with the fact that the financial services industry makes much more money selling stocks than bonds.

Anyway, for my part, I'm going to continue to eschew the shares until the delta between the treasury cash flows and the dividend cash flows rises even higher. This may come from falling rates, falling stock prices, or some combination of the two. At this moment, I'm much more concerned about capital preservation, and so I'll remain on the sidelines here. I am taking this defensive stance because I remember the two cardinal rules of investing. In case you've forgotten, I'll remind you. Rule number one is "don't lose money." Rule two is "don't forget rule number one."

Forecasted cash flows from dividend v treasury note (Author calculations from public sources)

Conclusion

I think Sonoco is a fine business, and I think the dividend is reasonably secure, in spite of the growing debt level here. The problem is the stock. It's not cheap enough in my view, and the delta between dividend cash flows and treasury cash flows isn't sufficiently large to get me excited here. If yields on the much safer treasury note fall, or if the stock price falls, I'll reconsider, but for the moment I'm inclined to sit on the sidelines.