Let's begin with the obvious. The markets are in trouble. Facing serious risk factors including inflation, geopolitical risk, and rising rates, there are almost too many considerations to count. While each of these independently present unique risk factors to different asset classes, they consistently point towards a possible slowdown of the global economy. The momentum coming out of the pandemic was fueled largely by unsustainable government stimulus and investor optimism. Today, we want to check in on the PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY), a fan favorite closed end fund which has been punished severely over the past twelve months.

Let's review the fund and see where we stand today.

Introduction

PIMCO is a famous Newport Beach based asset manager co-founded by Bill Gross, the legendary fixed income manager. The firm is notorious for their performance in the credit sphere, dating back to the legendary total return fund. As an indication of their results, 85% of PIMCO assets have outperformed their respective benchmark, net of management fees, over the past five years. PIMCO manages over $2 trillion in assets spread across a variety of income producing assets.

PTY was established in 2002 and has been a steady performer for the past two decades. Over 20 years, shareholders have collected a strong monthly distribution as well as some special capital gains distributions at year end. PIMCO has proven their ability to use derivatives and leverage to produce outsized returns. At the time of writing, the fund had approximately $1.6 billion under management.

The fund is fixed income-oriented holding a diversified portfolio of bonds and securitized credit investments, including mortgage-backed securities. As with many PIMCO offerings, PTY is highly leveraged. The fund's construction has remained steady over the past year with small changes to the overall allocation. High yield bonds still account for the largest portion of the portfolio at over 38%.

PIMCO has proven their ability to construct strong portfolios and look ahead to navigate challenges. We note that the fund has a leverage adjusted duration of just three years despite an effective maturity of nearly nine years. This spread is beneficial to shareholders today as it will help absorb the impact of rising rates, protecting the fund's NAV. Total leverage is hovering just over 50%, which is standard for PIMCO's lineup of CEFs.

Performance Recap

Although PTY's distributions are steady, share price is not. Given the high risk, high leverage strategy of PTY, the fund is sensitive to economic outlook and sentiment. PTY has become famous for its wide fluctuations in share price despite a relatively stable NAV. Over the past two years, PTY has an interesting story to tell.

At the onset of the pandemic, the fund's net asset value and share price plummeted along with nearly every asset class. PTY even briefly priced at a discount as investors panicked and withdrew capital. As the pandemic raged on, governments and institutions were able to navigate stressed credit markets to produce stability and reinforce a strong economic foundation. As a result, the economic turnaround happened faster than many expected, and investors displayed their enthusiasm with a voracious outlook. This enthusiasm covered every asset class and the recovery during the second half of 2020 was monumental. For this fund in particular, the result was an expanding valuation which defied gravity as well as all expectations. Displayed in the graph above, investors purchased shares at a rapid rate causing share price to dramatically digress from net asset value. At its peak, the fund's premium to NAV reached over 40%.

As investors ignored warning signals, shares of the fund continued to be bought higher eventually crossing the $20 per share mark and reaching an all-time high. However, it's important to note that during this time net asset value was relatively steady which caused us to exercise caution. Many investors are willing to broadly overlook the valuations of closed end funds, instead arguing that the sum is greater than the whole of its parts. By this way of thinking, the yield of the fund should be analyzed separately as a risk adjusted investment of its own. While there are certainly components of this thought process that hold water, it overlooks an important concept. Over time, it's unlikely that an efficient market will permit pricing that sustains this wide of a discrepancy. In the case of PTY, this meant the fund's holdings either needed to somehow appreciate substantially or share price would be forced to decline.

In a dramatic turn of events, this reversal happened more rapidly than expected. PTY's management elected to cut its distribution near the end of last year. Despite strong earnings throughout the year, PIMCO made a strategic decision to get ahead of a difficult outlook and reduce the fund's dividend by approximately 10%. As with any income-oriented fund, there is almost nothing positive which comes out of a dividend cut (aside from alleviating NAV pressure). The extreme enthusiasm which had propelled the fund's valuation had now reversed. It seemed at this point, shareholders had lost interest. Share price declined rapidly despite the fund's distribution remaining around 90% of previous levels. As a result, shareholders lost a significant portion of their return despite the underlying portfolio remaining strong. For those who purchased at the top, these losses have been substantial, highlighting the importance of purchasing closed end funds at reasonable valuations.

Since the cut, the fund's share price and net asset value have begun trending lower due to the emerging risk factors. Premium to NAV has been reduced considerably and today hovers around 15%, a significantly better opportunity than was presented roughly nine months ago. Despite the fund's strong historical performance and the manager's capabilities, share prices continue to fall and the fund's valuation continues to compress.

We believe that the fund now looks much different than just 12 months ago, offering a yield higher than inflation at a more reasonable valuation. The short-term outlook is not for the faint of heart, as troubling risk factors appear to show no signs of alleviating. However, for those along for the ride, we know opportunities to purchase PTY in a double-digit dividend yield are few and far between. As share prices dip below $14.00 per share, shareholders now have an opportunity to purchase shares of the fund at a double-digit dividend yield, even after the recent cut to the distribution. Let's dive further into the dividend.

Dividend and Coverage

As a leveraged closed end fund, PTY has historically delivered a generous yield which powers the bulk of the fund's return. At current share prices, PTY has a yield of over 10% dramatically outperforming most income investments including investment grade bonds, high yield debt, and REITs. Additionally, investors benefit from the steady distributions which do not deviate on a monthly basis.

Market turmoil has led to declining share price. In turn, downward share price movement has improved the fund's current distribution yield. Around the third quarter of last year, PTY was trading with a dividend yield of between 7% and 8%. At that point, the fund's premium was over 40% meaning the yield of NAV was over 10%. For shareholders, this meant losing out on a generous portion of the distribution. Today, this is no longer the case.

Right now, PTY has the best yield of the past twelve months. Remember, this yield also accounts for the dividend cut which was announced in September, meaning the yield is higher despite it requiring a smaller portion of earnings.

Another area of critical importance is dividend coverage. As we mentioned, PTY was recently forced to cut its dividend. The move was part of an effort to maintain the long-term health of the fund at we approach rising rates which could hurt PIMCO's ability to generate earnings through active trading. So, having taken the cut into account, how is PTY performing relative to the dividend? PIMCO publishes quarterly coverage of undistributed net investment income for its lineup.

PIMCO

PTY has performed well, covering its dividend on a rolling three-, six-, and twelve-month basis. Additionally, the coverage ratios are high enough to indicate a special distribution could be in the cards, however it is early in the year to make that determination. In any event, the fund's new dividend seems safe for the near term, meaning the double-digit yield is likely sustainable.

Structural Protection

Before concluding, we want to take a brief opportunity to highlight the benefit of closed end funds specifically during times of market stress. Market sell offs are inevitably interesting and colorful times. Distress creates interesting opportunities as capital moves quickly and usually in one direction. These sell offs create chaos across the market. Closed end funds are protected from some of this chaos due to their structure.

During periods of turmoil such as sell offs, open end funds (typical mutual funds) are forced to sell underlying investments as investor redemptions are received. As a result, the fund is forced to sell holdings all the way down to the bottom until shareholders stop redeeming shares. Keep in mind, the fund is literally forced to sell no matter how irrationally low the value of their holdings. Closed end funds do not operate this way. Their shares are not redeemed and thus the fund is not forced to liquidate positions to cover shareholder action. Shareholders can purchase these shares up and down without management needing to touch the portfolio. During periods of market stress, deep discounts can appear and managers are able to purchase and reinvest positions into mispriced assets. This provides an element of stability to closed end funds given it reduces redemption and liquidation risk. It provides a degree of survivability and durability which other structures do not.

For investment environments such as today and highly leveraged fund such as PTY, structure as a closed end fund is almost essential.

Conclusion

With the market in turmoil, this strong performer has been punished on account of reversing sentiment. As investors sell shares, the fund's share price continues to decline and the valuation continues to compress. The outlook remains stressed given the numerous risk factors that remain, however, PTY is a battle tested fund which has survived more than one crisis.

Given these markets leave nowhere to hide, with negative performance touching essentially every asset class at this point, we should compare the fund against other opportunities. PTY has been able to outperform competing categories such as investment grade bonds, high yield bonds, and business development companies over long time periods. However, this year has proven especially painful for PTY shareholders, recording one of the largest drops in the fund's history. Despite strains on share price, the fund's strong distribution has been able to float total return to remain consistent with broad based bond funds.

We remain enthusiastic about the long-term outlook of the fund. At 15%, the premium remains high to truly earn exuberance. However, a steady, covered yield that is still able to outpace inflation is always worth considering.