Last time, we updated our readers on the megatrend which Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) (OTCQX:IFNNF) was part of, whereas today, we will comment on its Q1 numbers and provide a deeper analysis.

The global shortage of semiconductors has benefited Infineon which for the second time has revised its annual revenue guidance upwards, now top-line sales are expected to be €13.5bn against the previous €13bn. What we really appreciated in the press release comment was that the CEO reported the following "demand for our products and solutions continues to exceed supply significantly".

Despite the growing accounts and the upward revision of the revenue guidance, Infineon shares have slumped. Many Wall Street analysts are wondering "why Infineon's operating leverage is not like that of its competitors"?

Q1 Results

Looking at the quarterly numbers, the company reported revenues of €3.30 billion in the period, up 22% on an annual basis and beyond consensus estimates of €3.21 billion. In the three months, adjusted EBIT increased by 62% to €761 million, also higher than the consensus which estimated €712 million and net profit stood at €469 million, more than double compared to the corresponding period of 2021 (€203 million). On the other hand, the operating margin was higher than expected (23% against 22%), but looking at the guidance for the next three months and the second half of the fiscal year, they seem destined to decrease (21-22% against a consensus above 22%), despite more favourable conditions such as better FX (€/$), an increase in sales, and unchanged CAPEX. The main reason for this is due to supply constraints.

Infineon results

A piece of sweet news came from Infineon's order backlog which increased from €31 billion in December 2021 to €37 billion at the end of March. The data, which implies more than 9 billion in orders in the quarter and a 2.8-fold book to bill indicates short and long-term demand for Infineon's products.

Q&A Key takeaways

The key pieces of information were the following:

The company announced two new SiC designs with two Chinese automotive companies Infineon is in advanced talks with a few boule suppliers to save supply The company aims to be more profitable and will rationalise its product offering 75% of Infineon's order backlog is from the automotive sector (not great exposure at the moment) Chinese lockdowns will have a double-digit million euro impact on revenue.

Conclusion and Valuation

Infineon Technologies AG is currently trading at a 2023 adjusted P/E of 15x but our internal teams believe that it is not the real intrinsic value. Looking at the company's order backlog and having checked inventory levels still below the historical average, we continue to value the German chip manufacturer with a P/E of 25x based on 2023 results and we rate the company with a buy, giving it a target price of 48 EUR per share.

Infineon guidance

