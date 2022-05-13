Phiwath Jittamas/iStock via Getty Images

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) reports a significant amount of cash, which management could use to invest in marketing efforts. With operating for many decades in the same industry, I assumed that The Buckle will be able to predict fashion trends, and successfully manage its inventory. Besides, if The Buckle continues to invest in new technological innovations to assess its need for inventory, sales will likely remain relatively stable. I expect some risks due to the origin of the merchandise and the fact that The Buckle has only one distribution center. New politics, tariffs, or regulations in other countries could be detrimental for the free cash flow margin. However, the current valuation does seem too low considering my expectations of free cash flow.

The Buckle: A Stable Business Model With A Significant Amount Of Expertise In The Apparel Industry

Incorporated in Nebraska in 1948, The Buckle is a retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel and footwear for both young men and women. Among the most successful merchandise sold by The Buckle, there are denims, tops, and other accessories:

10-K

As of January 29, 2022, the company has 440 retail stores in 42 states, but in 2016, the company achieved a total store count of 468 stores. In my view, the number of stores has been really stable in the last ten years. I believe that the business model appears stable.

10-K

I Don't Like That The Buckle Does Not Deliver A Lot Of Guidance, But Estimates Appear Optimistic

I don't like the fact that management does not usually offer a lot of information about the future. In one of the most recent quarterly releases, I could read that management does not offer guidance on the next quarterly sales:

It is our Company policy not to provide any guidance on current sales or to project results for the next quarter. Source: Press Release

With that, If you don't mind the lack of guidance, analysts believe that the company will likely perform in the future. Estimates include a median sales growth of around 4%-5%, and an average sales growth of 1% from 2020 to 2024. The median EBITDA margin should also be close to 24%. Also, The Buckle is expected to report net income of $226 million and $263 million in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

marketscreener.com

Most analysts didn't give information about the company's free cash flow, but I expect it to be positive like in 2019:

During fiscal 2021, 2020, and 2019 The Buckle's cash flow from operations was $311.8 million, $227.4 million, and $130.7 million, respectively. Source: 10-K

marketscreener.com

The Buckle's Balance Sheet Includes Cash In Hand And A Healthy Asset/Liability Ratio

As of January 29, 2022, The Buckle reported $253 million in cash and cash equivalents, and an asset/liability ratio close to 2x. In my view, The Buckle's financial situation appears quite healthy and ready to enhance business growth.

10-K

The Buckle does not report financial debt. It finances its balance sheet through operating leases, which are equal to around $289 million.

10-K

With A Sufficient Amount Of Marketing Expenditures, My DCF Model Implied A Valuation Of $42-$53

In my view, after operating for many decades in the same industry, management knows well how to invest in marketing efforts. In 2021, The Buckle invested close to 1.3% of the total amount of revenue in digital marketing efforts. With cash in hand, I expect that further investments in marketing will likely bring revenue.

In fiscal 2021, the Company spent $16.9 million, or 1.3% of net sales, on targeted seasonal marketing campaigns, digital marketing efforts, and in-store point-of-sale materials. A coordinated effort to amplify value and relevance through brand image, voice, and experience is presented through store window displays, seasonal and product-level signage throughout the store, and on digital commerce and experience platforms. Source: 10-K

Under this case scenario, I would also expect that management will be able to select and identify new trends, and sign collaboration agreements with manufacturers. It is very relevant noting that The Buckle does not sign long-term agreements with suppliers or private label manufacturers. As a result, management can walk away from non-performing manufacturers if necessary:

The Company's merchandising team shops and monitors fashion to stay abreast of the latest trends. The Company continually monitors styles, quality, and delivery schedules. The Company has not experienced any material difficulties with merchandise manufactured in foreign countries. The Company does not have long-term or exclusive contracts with any brand name manufacturer, private label manufacturer, or supplier. Source: 10-K

Finally, under this scenario, I expect that management will be able to achieve new technological innovations. For instance, in the last annual report, The Buckle announced digital video monitoring for inventory management. New innovations could help management push the free cash flow margin up.

The Company's network is also structured so that it can support additional functionality such as digital video monitoring and digital music content programming at each store location. Source: 10-K

Under a conservative case scenario, I assumed a median sales growth of 4.9%, an EBITDA margin of 2.4.4%, and 2026 EBIAT of $271 million.

Hohaf Investments

Also, with conservative changes in working capital, capital expenditures, and depreciation and amortization, the free cash flow would stand at around $216-$295 million.

Hohaf Investments

In the past, The Buckle has traded at around 4x and 5.8x forward EBITDA, so I believe that the exit multiple in 2026 wouldn't be far from this figure. Also, with a discount of 8.96% and an exit multiple of 5.8x, the implied price would be close to $53.3. If we are more pessimistic, with a multiple of 4x, the implied price would be $42.7.

Hohaf Investments

Hohaf Investments

The Buckle Could Be Trading At $25 If Foreign Sources Of Production Fail

Under the worst case that can happen to The Buckle, there would be issues with foreign producers of merchandise. Political issues, taxes, new tariffs, or regulatory changes could increase The Buckle's operating expenses, and push the company's EBITDA margins down. As a result, if the media does notice the decline in free cash flow expectations, it could bring the total valuation down:

The Buckle faces a variety of risks associated with doing business overseas including competition for facilities and quotas, political instability, possible new legislation relating to imports that could limit the quantity of merchandise that may be imported, imposition of tariffs, duties, taxes, and other charges on imports, and local business practice and political issues which may result in adverse publicity. The Company's inability to rely on foreign sources of production due to these or other causes could reduce the amount of inventory the Company is able to purchase, hold up the timing on the receipt of new merchandise, and reduce merchandise margins if comparable inventory is purchased from branded sources. Source: 10-K

The Buckle has a single facility in Kearney, Nebraska, for the distribution of merchandise. In the last annual report, management offered a list of issues, which could ruin Buckle's supply chain. As a result, the failure of inventory management could lead to fewer net sales:

The distribution function for all of the Company's stores is handled from a single facility in Kearney, Nebraska. Any significant interruption in the operation of the distribution facility due to natural disasters, system failures, or other unforeseen causes would impede the distribution of merchandise to the stores, causing a decline in store inventory, a reduction in store sales, and a reduction in Company profitability. Source: 10-K

I assumed net sales growth of -20% in 2023, -5% in 2024, and 5% in 2026. I also believe that the company's EBITDA margin could decline to around 20% in 2025.

YCharts

In 2025, with changes in working capital of 25 million and capex around $22.1 million, the free cash flow would stand at $107.2 million.

Hohaf Investments

If we assume a discount of 10%, the implied equity would stand at almost $1.25 billion, and the implied price would be $25.

Hohaf Investments

The Buckle Is Not Repurchasing Shares, But The Company Did So In The Past

Buckle is currently not acquiring its own shares, but I wonder whether the company could do so in the near future. In the past, the board decided to acquire shares at around $14 per share. However, let's point out that the company has a stock repurchase plan that was approved in 2008. If the Board considers the acquisition of stock necessary, it could do so:

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during fiscal 2021. During fiscal 2020, the Company repurchased 25,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $14.83 per share. During fiscal 2019, the Company repurchased 4,552 shares of its common stock at an average price of $14.92 per share. As of January 29, 2022, 410,655 shares remained available under the Company's current 1,000,000 share repurchase plan that was approved by the Board of Directors on November 20, 2008. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

The Buckle has experience of operating for a lot of years in the apparel industry. Management has access to a significant amount of cash in hand, which could be invested in digital marketing efforts and new technological developments for inventory management. In my view, if The Buckle does not suffer from any issues with manufacturers or foreign producers, the stock price should be larger than its current figure. Even considering substantial operational risks, the upside potential in the stock price is larger than the downside potential.