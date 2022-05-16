Riccardo Savi/Getty Images Entertainment

Calamos Investments currently offers seven Closed-End Funds ("CEFs") that offer varying mixes of stocks, convertibles, other fixed income assets, and maybe option writing. The firm manages about 20 mutual funds plus the seven CEFs briefly discussed here along with an in-depth analysis of the Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ). For investors looking for a CEF that invests like an actively-managed Balanced Fund, CSQ should be in your look-to-buy list.

Understanding The Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It primarily invests in common and preferred stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds with an average credit rating of BB as rated by S&P. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a combination of bottom-up and top-down security picking approaches to create its portfolio. CSQ was formed on December 31, 2003.

CSQ has $2.5b in assets and generates a 8% yield for investors. Due to a drastic reduction in Other Expense costs, the Fees & Expenses went from 203bps last fall to 147bps as of April'22.

calamos.com CSQ

As of the above date, leverage was 32.55%. The current leverage fee is down slightly from last fall, despite overall interest rates jumping since then.

Calamos provides the following guidance for their fund's goals, strategy, and investment fit.

calamos.com CSQ

CSQ Holdings Review

CSQ currently hold over 800 assets, allocated into 59% equities and 41% various classes of fixed-income assets.

morningstar.com Holdings

CSQ's allocation by market-cap size trends to the larger stocks compared to its category and index used by Morningstar. Based on the various price ratios, CSQ appears to lean toward growth stocks over value ones. The growth data supports that, too.

calamos.com calamos.com

Readers with sharp eyes will notice that the above weights only total to near 93%; don't know why. The allocation is heavily weighted to stocks Morningstar classifies as Sensitive, with about equal weightings in Cyclical and Defensive stocks. While all sectors feel some effect when interest rates climb, direct exposure sectors like Financials, Real Estate, and Utilities are under 14% of the equity exposure.

calamos.com

While permitted up to 15% to Emerging Market assets, there is very little there currently. Over 19% of the debt rates as Investment-Grade; under 3% in the very high risk ratings of "CCC" or lower. The unrated level is about normal, as some high-quality issues forego the process to save costs, and smaller issues do not see the advantage. The weighted average duration is 3.1 years; with the WAM (weighted average maturity) at 4.4 years.

calamos.com

The Top 10 reads like a "who's who" of the S&P 500 Index, which is not surprising, since CSQ uses that Index as its benchmark. The "View All holdings" link referred to data from the end of the first quarter for those interested in seeing a complete listing. I did glance at the report and did not see any contracts that indicated CSQ was hedging their non-USD currency exposure.

CSQ Distribution Review

seekingalpha.com CSQ DVDs

Seeking Alpha shows a 4.44% dividend growth rate over the past five years. As shown in the chart below, most of the recent distributions have been funded from Long-term Capital Gains; none from Return of Capital. Data from the last fiscal year shows the same allocations.

calamos.com

CSQ Price And NAV review

Data by YCharts

CSQ's price has followed the NAV down every time there was a major correction in the market (GFC, COVID, recent). That said, the NAV is slightly above the opening value of $14.31. The next charts show the Price/NAV relationship in better context.

CEFConnect.com

Except for most of 2021, CSQ has sold for a discount since inception. For a better picture of recent history, I restricted the data to 2022.

CEFConnect.com

At almost a 5% discount, CSQ is at a reasonable level for an investor to consider, though hitting 10% or more is common for extended periods. The Z-scores are all very favorable as to the current Price/NAV relationship.

Calamos CEF Offerings

Here is a list of all the CEFs offered by Calamos; most follow a different strategy than CSQ does, so keep that in mind, but all have some level of fixed income assets.

calamos.com/funds/closed-end calamos.com CEF snapshot PDF

Competitive yields is one of the features Calamos "pushes" in why investors would consider their CEFs. The next chart shows CSQ as the best performer over the last 10 years, though the Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD), which I recently covered, was tops until the past year. The newest CEF, the Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust Fund (CPZ), has done the best over the past year, but it has limited history.

calamos.com CEF snapshot PDF

Portfolio Strategy

As one would expect, even in the limited universe of Total Return/Balanced Funds, there are execution differences that require an investor to decide how much risk do they want. I compared CSQ against a popular balanced mutual fund, the Fidelity® Balanced Fund No Load (FBALX) and the Vanguard Balanced Index provided by the software.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Coming off the COVID bottom, CSQ has provided the best return. Investors then need to realize they might be taking greater risks, as the StdDev from when CSQ started is much higher than FBALX or the Vanguard index. CSQ comes in last in both risk ratios, too. Since no holding should be evaluated outside an investor's total portfolio, the higher risk CSQ has could be offset elsewhere. Income seekers will like CSQ's yield being 7% more than FBALX, so that factor comes into play too.

