Tech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (TCHQY) CEO Chander Prakash Gurnani on Q4 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

[Starts abruptly] which is basically to be agile to anticipate the future and do it now has worked well. Just to give an example, February leadership did a simultaneous launch of [Indiscernible] in Barcelona as well as in Hyderabad. Again very-very well received and we believe that they are use cases are helping many-many customers who people on e-commerce on NFT, few people who are looking at creativity, few people who are looking at solving business challenges in retail sector or in some cases working on the content again, which is about the teaching platforms or education or simulation for the sports.

So your company will focus on 5G, will focus on the wave 2. Wave 2 as you know is an internal program which looks at data flow from IoT from various devices, from various other sources. And how the data is managed. All the data is not only managed through conventional tools and platforms, but also through AI. How do data goes to edge computing or data centers or the cloud and how we are able to secure the data. But that journey for us is really true. And I think overall [Next Stop] now has resulted in good results and good value creation for our clients.

Company over all chimed more than a $3.3 billion of large deals. We saw some other very big large deals and mainly in CME and BFSI. We are lucky and happy that our 5G investments are now yielding results. Our cloud business is growing very, very healthy. Overall, I can say that FY '22 as Rohit tells me is that it's one of our best years in seven years. So I can only say is so thank you, all of you for supporting us in FY '22, supporting us in the previous years. I know Q4 results take us to almost a $6 billion company, constant currency growth of 5.4% overall deal win, large deal when of billion plus. I mean CME business growing over the last six quarters consistently.

I am only glad that I have a great team and I have this leadership team right on this call. So thank you for your support. The Board recognizes that our capital allocation should continue to reward the shareholders in short term also. So, the board has recommended the final dividend of 30 rupees per share in addition to 15 rupees per share which was earlier given as interim dividend.

My focus for FY '23 and my management team's focus is organic growth, continue to look for improvement in our EBITDA improvement programs, and continue our focus on Wave 2 and Metaverse. Connectivity, Wave 2 and Metaverse will continue to be our focus leading to business transformation. I want to thank you all for attending the call.

Handing over to Milind and Rohit to update us on all the financials. Milind over to you. Thank you guys.

Milind Kulkarni

Good evening and good morning depending on the time zone you are in. Let me cover the company financials for the quarter ended March and for the year in little more details. We ended quarter with a revenue of $16.08 million versus $15.33 million last quarter, the constant currency growth of 5.4% and as CP alluded balance growth with CME vertical growing at around 4.8% and enterprise growing at 5.8%. We had another quarter of a strong deal win with TCB exceeding $1 billion for the second time in last two years. Now, overall increase about 50% plus over the previous year in terms of PCB win.

Revenue in rupee terms was about 12,016 crores versus 11,451 crores which is a 5.8% growth in rupees term. EBIT for the quarter was about $211.5 million versus $228 million in Q3. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 17.2 lower by about 80 basis point compared to Q3 partially on account of lower utilization, which is in view of the recruitment which we have done for the growth and unionization, salary and retention related impact because the cost I mean, the supply side pressures still continue. And there were some one time which were there in last quarter, which obviously are not going too repeated in the current quarter.

Then there was an additional charge of about 80 bips on account of depreciation and amortization. Depreciation because of additional investment in the hardware and software which we have done in the current quarter, and amortization resulting from the acquisition in the quarter four where the impact on the interests of course was for the full quarter. But the benefit we got was for part of the quarter.

So moving below EBIT line, our other income was higher at about 42 million compared to 30 million in the last quarter. And the increase was mainly contributed by the ForEx rate which was about $27.8 million versus 17 million in Q3. We continue to follow the hedge policy with the board has adopted for last many years. And that consistent hedging has helped us to deliver good returns over the period. One redeeming feature for this quarter was the tax rate was about 17.5% as against 27% in Q3 and this was an account of one time reversal of tax provisions related to the season benefits and that is a result of two factors. One is the pickup in the investment in plant and machinery in last year. And our decision to offer new tax regime from FY ‘22 which means the investment that we will do in the next three years will be available for the utilization of a seasoned investment results which till FY ‘22.

Now, we will be in the new regime, as I said from FY ‘22 onwards, and our normalized tax rate for the company would be in the range of over 26%. The net profit margin for the quarter is 12.3% which is an increase of about 30 bips over the last quarter. Free cash flow for the quarter is about $111 million which is 56% of that lower than the last quarter and that was the cash flow and impacted because of the additional hardware investment, hardware and software as well as.

So, as well as some uptick payment which we had to make for the future. So these are some of these benefits you’ll see as we go along in the coming quarters. Our DSO days which have increased last quarter, have improved by about four days to 97. And we hope to continue on that moment.

Moving to full year performance. The revenue per quarter we almost at 6 billion as CP alluded to, we were at 59.98 million a growth of 17.3% during the year, our communication business grew by 17.2% while enterprise business grew by 17.4%. In the enterprise, technology and BFSI were major growth drivers for the current quarter. And coming to CME the 5G revenues helped us to accelerate the growth there. EBIT margin for the full year at 14.5%, which is about 30 bips improvement over the previous year. In absolute term EBIT for the year was 872 million. Our EBITDA for the year was 1,076 million a margin of 17.9%.

In terms of our other income, other income for the year was 149 million significantly higher than the previous year, because of higher ForEx exchange gain. ForEx gain was about 75.5 million this year, as against 12.6 million last quarter. Free cash flow for the year, full year was about $595 million about 80% of [Indiscernible] for the year. As CP said the board has declared a final dividend of 30 rupees per share and with an interim of dividend of 15 rupees a share dividend will be 45 per share, same as last year. Our as I said we continue to follow our hedging policy consistently. Our hedge book was about to $2.2 billion almost similar to last year and MTM gains as on 31st March were about $571 million of which $16 million have come to, have been taken to P&L and 55 million in the balance sheet based on the accounting that we do.

In summary, I would like to reiterate that we are taking the right steps towards the transforming our operation as we continue to focus on growth momentum moving into new fiscal.

With this remark, I will now open the floor for questions.

Thank you very much. We will now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] First question is from the line of Nitin Padmanabhan from Investec. Please go ahead.

Nitin Padmanabhan

Yes, hi, good evening. Thanks for the opportunity. So first is on had couple of customer margins actually. In the last quarter, our SG&A was around 12.1% of revenue. And you had suggested that it could go closer to 13% on a sustainable basis. But this quarter also, it seems to be just about there. Is there any specific one off there or how should we think about this particular cost?

Chander Prakash Gurnani

So Nitin for convenience, I’m going to request Rohit Anand to coordinate all the question answers. So Rohit can you take over please?

Rohit Anand

Yes. CP, sure. Thank you. Yes, so Nitin from a quarter-over-quarter perspective, there is absolute increase of $10 million in the CNS spent, while as a percentage, yes, we’ve not seen that increase so much come through, but nothing from a dramatic one off that we see this time versus last time, which is reflecting from a P&L standpoint.

Nitin Padmanabhan

And well, from our margin perspective, overall, if you look at EBIT, how should we think about it on a going forward basis? I think you mentioned something on deposition to give a broad color on puts and takes on margin and how should we should we think about it on a going forward basis?

Rohit Anand

Yes. Sure. So I think from an EBIT perspective, maybe the way to think about it is from where we are, let’s look at a little bit of recap. I think from the year perspective, we’ve had 14.6% at the neighborhood level, based on some of the charges that came in Tokyo, which I talked about I think barring that we were very close to the range that we had outlined for the year. So we’re in the ballpark. And we look at, as we move forward and where we are from a quarter perspective what has happened to the year is -- sorry, can you guys hear me properly?

Nitin Padmanabhan

Yes. You are clearly audible.

Rohit Anand

So what’s happened to the year is salary, cost and retention based on the supply side pressures has continued. And we’ve also seen in the second half, a little bit of advantage come through the price but that’s lagging the cost increases dramatically. So as we move forward, when you look forward, one of the big levers that we’ll continue to work on with our customers going to be price increase. So that’s one looking forward from a margin standpoint.

Second we’ve invested consciously in the last two quarters for future, which means we’ve invested in juniorization. We’ve done a lot of fresher hiring. And that’s the long term impact we want to get to bring our average cost out. But that gives the short term impacts our utilization has gone down. If you look at that, from a two quarter time standpoint, we were operating at almost 87 plus percent, which has gone down significantly. So as you look at the future, there’s an upside on utilization that will pay out. So that’s the second broad as we look at right.

Third, I think we are continuing our journey on off-shoring. I mentioned that multiple times before as we look forward, I think we see a definite improvement opportunity for us available on doing more and more off-shoring and short term that demand because of travel restrictions, etc, has also been fulfilled onshore and that has the lot of deal wins that we want. The work will start getting transitioned to offshore, that’d be an opportunity that we will see. If you see our sub contracting costs that’s another lever that’s gone up to get the growth that we’ve been able to see it.

But as we stabilize in those programs, as we get maturity, we will continue to work two things one, wherever there is resource is, to be onshore will be replaced by on site, people who are full time headcount. And also there will play the in terms of how do we hire the right fit. That gives us an advantage from a cost benefit by substituting sub count to headcount. But that’s another neighbor that will pay for us. And then we have, this was not mentioned in the past and we are continuing pursuing it, we tend to look very strongly on geographies that are low margin for us countries that are not giving us a return we want.

We’re taking conscious effort on picking those portfolio out which doesn’t fit strategically which is not giving the return one, by organically not focusing on that or second packages, from our perspective so we are seeing that, can we make a better realization to somebody else there versus the fitment to our portfolio. So those efforts, in our perspective will give a better business mix as we look forward and give us upside from a margin perspective. So these are the levers and we look forward, we will continue to work for us. And well right from the supply side perspective, salary costs, travel, coming back, some of the facility costs while we’ll continue to work on a hybrid model, those will be the headwinds for us. But given this and the growth prospects, given how the deal wins have been and what the pipeline looks like, it makes us continue to believe we’ll continue to progress as we go sequentially to the quarters of the year to improve our margin story as we move forward.

Nitin Padmanabhan

So thank you, Rohit. I will fall back in the queue.

Thank you. The next question is from Pankaj Kapoor from CLSA. Please go ahead.

Pankaj Kapoor

Yes. Hi, thanks for the opportunity. So Rohit question on the revenue outlook. If I look at this year, you have added over $712 million of organic revenues. And now for the next year, if I see the data booking this year, of course, has been 50% higher than last year. So how should one think about the incremental revenue addition on organic basis for next year? You think we should sustain this level? Or it could be even better than this?

Rohit Anand

Pankaj as you know I mean, obviously, we don’t give guidance, but I can give you some trends that we’ve seen from a market and our vertical perspective that give a flavor of what the future is. So communication you’ve seen that grow consistently over the last few quarters. So that from our perspective, deal wins that you see in the quarters, almost 600 million plus of the building that we got in the fourth quarter including a significant win that CP also mentioned on the 5G space. So communication with all the levers that we set on 5G are kicking for us. So that will continue to include in the pipeline that I see they’ll continue to fire. So that’s a positive for the years from a momentum standpoint.

Second, if you look at enterprise from the different vertical perspective that we’ve articulated before, technology continues to be a positive momentum for us. While we saw some quarterly fluctuation the last one, but as we look going forward, that’s another area that consistently will grow for us similar to last year, we’re seeing a ton of opportunities in the technology space. So that’s the second area where we’re seeing demand continue. And then you’ve seen BPS. BPS has grown significantly for the year and when we look at the way we are bidding for deals, the way the opportunities are stacking up, that’s another area where we’ll continue to offer better solutions to our customers. And we’ve also done a lot of solution capability as in our BPS segment, including consulting, getting earlier in the cycle from a BPS profits perspective.

So that all from a go-to market perspective is coming together for us to give us better leverage and new deal win. So that’s another area that we continue to see positive momentum and then the whole customer experience area, the XDS pillar that leads, and we’ve been talking about that, that continued to help us a lot on giving the positive side on deal wins, and a lot of deals that we win with gets reported they play a very active role in helping overall solution on customer experience standpoint.

So I think from a momentum standpoint, as we were last year, same time our pipeline is looking good. Our deal win momentum is similar. We ended the year last year with the similar deal win and that’s the same position we’re in. So that’s kind of, from a demand standpoint, companies that we see in Dubai, just in Europe, we made some leadership changes there, we put a different leader, we articulated that a segment was slowing down for us, that gave us a positive momentum in the year. We’ve done similar changes in the America segment. And that again, this year from a geography mix standpoint we aspire to continue to grow.

Pankaj Kapoor

Fair enough. Any headwind you see maybe not immediately, but in the second half, given the kind of macros that we have?

Rohit Anand

So it’s difficult Pankaj to kind of really outline right now. What we’re seeing is visibly the pipeline. The pipeline continues to be strong. I mean, there could be certain short term pressure on costs that might come at the client perspective but it’s also an opportunity for them to use our capability to even give them better structuring long term structuring cost. So it’s an opportunity for further off-shoring for some of the clients because they get the cost pressure. So it will play out from a short term, medium term perspective, we’re proactively working with customers early to give the right solutions upfront so that they can think about what is bothering them, instead of having knee jerk reaction. So I think those discussions are early in the face. But overall, we’re not seeing too much reaction come through maybe just Manish and Vivek their segments and Jagdish they want to quickly comment on what they feel in their segments.

Manish Vyas

So you want me to go first Rohit?

Rohit Anand

Yes Manish why don’t you go first.

Manish Vyas

No, absolutely. I think the overall trend, as we have been seeing, through the, through the last year, has continued to play out exactly in that fashion, which is the digital transformation driven by 5G. And they need to be ready for 5G revenue growth, whether in the consumer realm or in the enterprise, that continues to drive the transformational activity within the telecom ecosystem. What also continues to drive growth for us is the adoption of cloud. That is also a pretty solid secular theme across the world. And that’s largely for transforming their existing stack as most of it will continue to drive the digital transformation as they adopt some new software as well.

So I think those two broad themes will continue. What has also been helping us over the last year or so is the investments that we have made in our digital engineering capabilities and that’s as well helping where now we are in pretty good position to provide engineering capabilities in the Metaverse ecosystem, from network to devices to applications and use cases, or for that matter, offering software product development and capabilities therein. That’s also another solid theme that is continuing to emerge. And like Rohit said, there will be some pressures, because as the economy evolves, there will be pressures to try and conserve some cash.

But the broad demand sentiment remains that the telecom ecosystem has benefited a lot over the last 18, 20 months by digitizing as much as they can. And we believe that that process will continue. And we continue to have that privileged access rights across all the major operators for us to get a pretty good view of what’s happening from some of these transformational projects to be able to take advantage of whether it is in the network space in the infrastructure, cloud space or in the software transformation all three.

Chander Prakash Gurnani

Writing this sort of BFSI perspective, we had a good deal with a 19% year-on-year growth and that obviously takes us on a certain trajectory as we look into next year. Q4 obviously, included the CTC acquisition. And as we explained it at the last earnings call with the acquisition we’ve now created a standalone focus team to drive insurance growth and drive synergy with the new acquisition and we’re making good progress there and I think just reiterating what Rohit and Manish said in different contexts, that we do continue to see robust demand when there isn’t any impact on the wider economic issues of the war on the demand scenario right now.

Jagdish Mitra

Sure. Sure. Thanks Vivek. So I think, overall, I think a couple of things that are playing out in our strength, I think, overall for the enterprise business, but I guess for the whole company as well, large deals specifically, I think we’ve more than doubled in our performance from last year to this year, and that I think augurs well in terms of what do you see as an opportunity, and we aim to add at least a billion dollars in revenue next year, and we add about a billion dollars of deal with each quarter is what we’re trying to go to and maintain that momentum which should show a good number of sequential growth. As far as the verticals are concerned, especially on manufacturing and high tech.

Manufacturing as you know, for us includes auto discrete oil and gas, and utilities. All of them have shown more than double digit growth this year, they are also promising enough to be able to manufacturing for us is very close to BFSI in terms of a billion dollars vertical. So we should get that very, very soon. And the rest of them in terms of high tech, etc, should start entering that league at the end of the year as we get into that kind of a run rate at least upwards of sequential growth wise for the high double digit towards high teens. So bullish on largely, bullish on the vertical growth and as we said, primarily transformation towards revenues from Americas and Europe. That’s where we see most of the growth happening.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sandip Agarwal from Edelweiss. Please go ahead.

Sandip Agarwal

Yes. Hi, good evening, thanks for the opportunity. So, I have only one question, how you are seeing the demand for telecom and enterprise evolving? Do you see that telecom demand particularly in the 5G will take over the demand in the enterprise side? Are you think that it is too early to call that out?

Rohit Anand

Sorry, I was on mute talking. Apologize. I think Jagdish and Manish articulated that but maybe quickly, Manish do you want to just add anything to what you just explained.

Manish Vyas

Yes, I think if I understood the question, your question is will 5G enterprise overtake the demanding enterprise from other digital transformation videos?

Sandip Agarwal

No, I just wanted to understand whether going forward you see more demand in 5G coming in or you’re seeing that enterprise business will equally go strongly or it will be ahead of telecom? What is the sense of that? And also, if I can add another question on the attrition side, when do you think that the attrition will pull off and where is more attrition, whether it is more in enterprise or in telecom? Thank you.

Manish Vyas

Okay. So, I think let me comment on the growth. I think I did in response to the previous question, I did highlight where we are seeing the demand sentiments coming from within the telecom ecosystem. And that like I said, is largely and we have been consistent about it, if you recall that this is a wholesome very comprehensive digital transformation that is underway.

And digital transformation in the telco realm is not just about changing the front end or changing some BFSI systems. It goes all the way back into the way the networks are operated and before that, how networks are built and how the network compute happens now, going forward with a cloud based model. So in totality, it is a complete transformation that is underway. And we believe that this momentum of where the need for continuing and completing at least this phase of the digital transformation is going to still continue to play out the next 12 months also.

Our pipeline reflects that. Our current advanced conversations with various operators indicate that. And clearly what is driving most of that digital transformation is clearly the power of 5G and 5G protocols that will allow the operators to offer services to their enterprise customers, to their partners and to their consumers slightly and very differently with what we have done in the previous generational wireless technologies. So that’s going to continue. As far as the enterprise comment is concerned, I’ll hand it over to the Jagdish and Vivek because I think they’ve given you broad answers about how the growth cycles will be.

Vivek Satish Agarwal

So Jagdish if may, Sandip I think, to your exact question I think the great news is that we as Manish articulated, that 40% of the business, we’re seeing great demand driven by 5G and everything else. I think on the enterprise side, between what Jagdish and I said high tech BFSI continue to grow very well for us. So it’s a healthy competition between the two parts that where can we outdo each other from a growth perspective, but the demand scenario is pretty robust across the board.

Chander Prakash Gurnani

Thank you. And on attrition, I mean, there’s no specific trends between the verticals, but it’s more driven by the skills, certain high skills, niche skills, we see that trend higher. That’s the general trend here, but not across the two segments. I know Harsh if you want to add anything? We’ve seen improvement on attrition sequentially quarter over quarter at point of time, while LTM continues to be flagged. So that trend is improving. But Harsh you can comment if you are on the call.

Harshvendra Soin

Yes. Thanks Rohit. Can you hear me?

Rohit Anand

Yes we can hear you Harsh.

Harshvendra Soin

Okay, great. So Sandip, thanks for asking that. We would see our trend we’ve actually bucked the trend by showing a flat on attrition this quarter in the last 12 months but if you really look at our annualized quarterly annualized number, this is seen a considerable downward trend. Now, obviously, that means that all the effort that were put in place about four quarters ago or three quarters ago, seem to be paying off now. As Rohit said, we don’t see a particular trend amongst between CME or enterprise. It’s more skill base as well as tenure base. So you’re obviously at the union level, we probably see slightly higher as an always been the trend.

But the real good news is that our quarterly annualized number is actually coming down, which is really bucking the trend from last two quarters as well as from what we see in other companies. So that’s a very healthy sign for us. And we do believe that all the steps that we have taken at Tech Mahindra will ensure that this downward trend continues and the stabilization or contraction happens.

Sandip Agarwal

Thanks. That’s very helpful. Thank you and best of luck for the current quarter.

The next question is from the line of Surendra Goyal from Citi Group. Please go ahead.

Surendra Goyal

Thanks. Good evening, everyone. Rohit just wanted to know when the next wave cycles kicks in? And secondly, do you expect the Comviva seasonality to impact margins in the coming quarter? Thanks.

Rohit Anand

Yes Surendra. Sorry I didn’t get the second part of the question. Could you just repeat.

Surendra Goyal

As you are talking about the Comviva seasonality in the business? And do you think that impact the June quarter margins?

A – Rohit Anand

Yes. So from a salary hike cycle perspective while we’ll be doing some, we’re already doing some sequentially in batches, but the main cycle is for us going to be July. And from a Comviva perspective we structure the business where we have over a period of time reduced the seasonality impact that we typically saw in the last few years. While it will be still there, from a June quarter standpoint, but relatively lower than what we’ve seen in the past.

Surendra Goyal

Sure, thanks for that. And could you also comment on visa costs? Any idea about the quantum and timing got that for you?

A – Rohit Anand

Timing usually is going to be the current quarter Surendra and then from a quantum standpoint say it’ll be maybe an impact of 30, 25, 30 basis point from a internal margin standpoint.

Surendra Goyal

Thanks a lot Rohit.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Vibhor Singhal from Phillip Capital. Please go ahead.

Vibhor Singhal

Yes. Hi, thanks for taking my question. Rohit just one small question. On the extra incremental depreciation and amortization costs that we saw this quarter, that’s going to be a recurring one. So basically, should be model the current quarter going forward isn’t almost there from what our costs in terms of acquisition, which was there in this quarter?

Rohit Anand

So I think for next year, the way it works is some of the amortizations, obviously for 1 odd year so that that’s a reduction that will happen, but not for this year, it will be a reduction for the following year. And in the quarter while there was some catch up, etc. But broadly, you can assume that to be recurring as we move forward.

Vibhor Singhal

Got it. And any other incremental expense that we’re expecting, maybe from any of these acquisitions which might not have been fully integrated in the next quarter to hit us, or do you think everything has been taken into account in these quarter numbers?

Rohit Anand

We I think we’ve done a thorough due diligence. So we’ve accounted almost all the activity that happened.

Vibhor Singhal

Got it. And then again, should be considered to be in a similar [Indiscernible].

Rohit Anand

Sorry, any color on? Sorry.

Vibhor Singhal

ETR tax rate.

Rohit Anand

So on the current quarter is the question?

Vibhor Singhal

I mean going forward. Going forward?

Rohit Anand

Yes. Range going forward that we have articulated is around 25% to 26%. That’s the range that we modeled. And we end up doing that on a normalized run rate basis.

Vibhor Singhal

Got it. And this quarter was especially low.

Rohit Anand

Yes. We did have some benefits that we got in the count of [Indiscernible] so that’s reduced, effective tax rate for the quarter.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Gaurav Rateria from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Gaurav Rateria

Hi, thank you for giving me the opportunity. So two questions. Firstly, when I look at your commentary, when I look at the deal win numbers, it’s significantly better than the last year. So is there anything that precludes you from commenting that next year growth could be better than the last year? Is macro creating that kind of uncertainty, which is precluding you from saying that or are there any other factors around renewals or anything which one should be aware of, from a growth perspective for next year?

Rohit Anand

So you heard Manish, Jagdish and Vivek, talk about it from a demand perspective, looking favorable across the sector we seeing positive demand discussions are favorable. Communications, obviously, towards strength and the capability that we have. And when we look at also the pipeline, maybe we’re lasted where we are now I think that is also showing significant improvement. So for all the trends are positive. And from our perspective, as we discussed, macros, obviously an uncertainty and how it pans out as we move forward. And it’s very difficult to predict. So I think that definitely is something that we’ll have to keep on monitoring as we move forward quarter-over-quarter though right now we don’t see that in the data.

Gaurav Rateria

Got it. Second question is on margins, your ex-off amortization related charge around acquisitions, your organic margins would be in ballpark in the range of 15% in fiscal ‘22. What kind of pricing lever is required to be able to absorb the incremental cost on hiring etc, and manage stable margins in fiscal ‘22 on an organic basis without including the effect of amortization? And secondly, within the amortization, is there any schedule that you can share, which can help us to model it better from a 12 to 24 month point of view? Thank you.

Rohit Anand

Yes. So pricing is one of the levers but I mean not the only one. So there is definitely a lag on pricing as I mentioned. We’ve seen some positive impact come through the second half more towards the fourth quarter. And I think the active discussions by the commercial delivery and the leaders are moving in a favorable direction. So that should start kicking in. But that is one of the levers that will be required for us as we move into next year. Beyond that, as I mentioned, a lot of focus being driven on business mix growing geographies that are giving us better return.

Also, kind of looking at low margin areas where don’t fit us strategically, trying to actively work on finding the right fit there. So I think beyond just pricing, which is going to be an active lever as we move forward. It’s a bunch of these actions. And some of the investments we’ve already done on juniorization that will start kicking in for us as we move forward with utilization rate going back to the level we were comfortable with, which you saw first half of the last year.

Gaurav Rateria

Great and any schedule for the amortization charge for 12 to 24 month just to help us model the DNA chart better.

Rohit Anand

So it will be, as I mentioned, I think from a run rate perspective, FY ‘23 will be similar what you kind of seen, and as we go into the next year, the following year, it will go down. Specifics, I think can help share with you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Ashwin Mehta from Ambit Capital. Please go ahead.

Ashwin Mehta

Yes. Thanks for the opportunity. One question in terms of acquisition intensity. We’ve spent almost 940 million plus on acquisitions since the start of last year. In terms of acquisition intensity, how are you seeing things going forward? Do you think this pace continues, or we’d look to consolidate our acquisitions and possibly focus more on organic in the subsequent years?

Rohit Anand

Yes, so I think from a capital allocation standpoint, this year is going to be more organic focused, for sure. We’ll focus on consolidating the assets that we’ve acquired last year. I think all work has to go there to make sure that we set it right get the structure going and make sure that we can long term get the benefits of synergy that we’ve planned for those assets. So that’s the view. So you right focus is going to be more organic and getting these aligned to our infrastructure overall in the structure so that we get the right potential benefits. And Vivek you can also add anything on this front.

Vivek Satish Agarwal

No, I think Rohit you laid out the direction I think Rohit only color I would add to that is that we’ve always stated in terms of acquisitions are largely focused on fulfilling capability gaps. And we’ve done a lot of them over the last 18 months. And hence, there is less white spaces to go after. That’s just an outcome of what we’ve done. And hence, the focus will be on driving synergies, that integration, creating value from the investment field done in the last year.

Ashwin Mehta

Thanks. And just one follow up on an earlier question. So from an SG&A perspective, do you still think you’ll go back to those steady levels of more closer to the 13% toward levels or there have been some structural savings that maybe help us operate at the current levels?

Rohit Anand

I think there will be no upside movement to the current level for sure. I think there are a few key areas there from first increase, the second one will be we spoke about facility at some point coming in at the infrastructure costs that we have. And some of the other costs that has been subdued for us for the year. But I think as the operating leverage growth continues to pick up and the demand continues to be what it is, I think from a leverage perspective, we might see some benefit and hence, maybe it will be somewhere in the middle that we might land up while there might be some quarterly variation.

Ashwin Mehta

Thanks. Rohit. Thanks for the answers.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Dipesh Mehta from Emkay Global. Please go ahead.

Dipesh Mehta

Thanks for the opportunity. Couple of questions. First about if I look, our standalone affiliate profitability, it declines sharply for 30 bips quarter-on-quarter. So can you help us understand what played out in standalone numbers? Second question is about [Indiscernible]. I think you alluded to we increase juniorization. So can you help us with some data about how many cases we added during FY '22 and how we intend to increase for '23? And last question is about the EBIT margin aspiration earlier, we always included 15 percentage EBIT margin aspiration and over medium term, taking it to high teens. How we looked at numbers shaping up for '23? Thanks.

Rohit Anand

Yes. So I think, first question, from you was on standalone. So I think you got to look at it consolidated margin, because here's a lot of intercompany deals and transactions that happened and truly don't get the right picture. That's the way to look it. So that's one. Second in terms of freshers, we've added more than 10,000 in the last year. And I think, as I mentioned, one of the big levers that we will continue to drive juniorization and addressing the [Indiscernible].

So I think that's an area we'll continue to pursue while we move forward into this year, as well, because it's an important area for us to structurally address the cost structure. So that's the second point. And from a margin standpoint I think as I mentioned, when we look at this year, we've been organically close to that number that we articulated. I think for the following year also our positive levers that are articulated will continue to drive it to through the year and from a journey perspective, continue to pursue sequential improvement through the years and get towards a similar range that will articulate it.

Dipesh Mehta

Understood. And you are saying sequential improvement. You are ripping from Q4 exit, we expect Q1 to Q4 will be better kind of prediction.

Rohit Anand

Sorry, I didn't get the question. Can you repeat please?

Dipesh Mehta

You said one of your comment was we expect sequential margin to improve. Now in that one of the quarter would have salary hike. So I just want to understand from Q4 to Q4 we should expect steady improvement in trajectory or how one should build it?

Rohit Anand

Yes. So I think they probably cyclic, as you mentioned, there are certain cyclic aspects for us. So we spoke about seasonality of Comviva that comes for Q1 is certain visa cost etc. There is certain cyclic nature of course that comes in Q1 for us. So I think looking at that there will be certain headwinds going into the quarter.

But I think, as I mentioned, the positive momentum that we're seeing on all the actions are starting to yield results. As I said the cost obviously increased last year, and lagging by the price increases. The price increase momentum is coming in. So I think as that kicks in, that will start offsetting some of these impact. And as we move forward, in our view, and the way we're driving these actions, the positive momentum will carry us through better margin through the quarter moving ahead.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Manik Taneja from JM Financial. Please go ahead.

Manik Taneja

Hi. Thank you for the opportunity. Am I audible?

Yes you are audible. Please proceed.

Manik Taneja

Yes. Rohit. Sorry to pester you on the margin outlaw. I just wanted to get the sense as to what are the different moving parts that have impacted our margin performance in the second half of the year because six months back, you hosted an analyst meet suggested significant confidence on sustaining 15% EBIT margin. And then subsequently in second half you missed or margins have been lowered than that level. So if you could help us understand what are the different levers that have been working against you now? That's question number one.

And the second thing is to our retakes happened in one single quarter now, or, because I caught one comment suggesting that index might be happening, would be spread out during the course of this quarter and subsequent quarters. So if you could help us understand that. Thank you.

Rohit Anand

Yes, as I have mentioned maybe I'll take the first. I mentioned that. We do that in batches, but there is one big batch which will be predominant, but we said is going to be in June, July. Right. That's the point we mentioned from a wage perspective. Now from a margin perspective let's kind of fast track on what we said. I think we said that we will be closer to the vicinity of 15%. I think the main difference from not being there versus the current 14.6% number is the amortization charge from an accounting perspective that we tend to take on some of the M&A activity that happened in the last few months ending year. So that caused a little bit of a headwind, which diluted the benchmark that we've kind of outlined for ourselves.

As we look forward for next year I think good part is the actions that we've I've outlined for ourselves for giving us a positive momentum are starting to kick in. The structural actions on juniorization we've taken as already given us the headwind it had to on the utilization being lower now, I think that we'll start turning around. Some of the investments we've made in areas of expanding our market to delivery centers to near shore operations, as well as tier two cities are also starting to help us on stemming attrition that we move forward, we see some of these investments, giving us the benefit. And hence, from a path perspective I think that journey continues. But the pressure on the cost side is relentless, it continues. That market is still strong. So hence, all these actions, from an execution perspective have to be implemented impeccably for us to continue the box. And that's what we are planning for.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Abhishek Shindadkar from Elara Capital. Please go ahead.

Abhishek Shindadkar

Hi, thanks for the opportunity. And congrats on the Q4. The first question is can you give us a trailer about how the CY '21 numbers look like for some of the larger acquisitions like project [Indiscernible] you had shared nine months and 11 months data, and CTC as well in during the acquisition details, but any color in terms of how CY '21, full year numbers were? And see calendar '22 looks like? And the second question is on the capital allocation. What is our strategy going forward? Any color on that could be helpful. Thank you for taking my questions.

Rohit Anand

Yes. So maybe I'll take the capital allocation first. So, as I mentioned we continue to last as we have policies to keep on looking at niche and complementary assets that add a win in the marketplace. And situationally, we got good assets last year, which added up to, as somebody articulated also high M&A spent for us.

Now, when we look at the following year, I think our focused going to be more organic and ensuring that we assimilate all these acquisitions into the company from our cultural, as well as go-to market perspective so that we can get long term synergy benefits that we've envisioned with these assets. So that's going to be the focus and from a capital allocation perspective, you see, while we articulated over a patch of three years, whatever we earn as FCF minus the M&A spend, we'll jump back to the shareholders, but this year that math if you just do is kind of giving us no return from a shareholder perspective. But still we said in that situation also we are comfortable with the cash balances we have and as we've dipped on back to continue to offer the similar return as last year to shareholders. So that will continue to stick to our capital allocation policy that we articulated before with a focus next year and more organic and assimilating evidence.

So that's on that. In terms of numbers of all the acquisitions, exactly for calendar years, I don't have it with me but if you can offline touch base with cost of whatever we published, we'll share that with you. In terms of trends, all those acquisitions are being closely monitored. Vivek who heads our portfolio, maybe we can add a comment. But we have a robust process ensuring that we continue to see growth in those portfolio, including the synergy revenue, and that visibility for calendar '22 looks very positive.

Vivek Satish Agarwal

Rohit I think the only thing I would add is the numbers on those three specific acquisitions, which are later in the year. We are pretty much on clamp. And working very closely with the management team to drive synergy and growth, apart from whatever is the organic growth plan of those businesses. Yes. that's a quick summary of how those specific ones are doing.

Abhishek Shindadkar

Great, thank you for taking my question and best wishes for '23.

