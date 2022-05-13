sewer11/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Only a few months ago, Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was hit by a cut to 2022 revenue expectations due to the war in Ukraine. The company reported a strong Q1'22 and the Ukraine business is stronger than expected as most of the country is free from Russian attacks or control. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the global payments company due to the extreme stock weakness while growth is strong.

Big Quarter

As with a lot of fintechs, Payoneer reported another strong quarter in the face of collapsing stocks that appear out of touch with the actual business prospects. The company reported Q1'22 revenues of $137 million beating analyst estimates by nearly $16 million.

The big quarter was in a big part due to the Ukraine business being impacted far less than expected. Payoneer had stripped out a 10% business hit with the loss of revenues in the region of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus with ~7% of that business related to Ukraine alone.

The company took out about $46 million in revenues from 2022 guidance for the remaining portion of the year, but due to Russia failing to advance on much of Ukraine, actual business has beaten expectations. The company is now guiding to maintaining 50% of the business in Ukraine as customers have either moved to an area of safety or were in a region never taken over by Russia.

The global payments company guided up 2022 revenues to $550 to $560 million due to potentially holding onto up to $23 million of those 2021 revenues from Ukraine. Now, the market naturally had a lot of questions regarding the guidance for $20 million in additional revenues for the year considering the Q1'22 revenue beat of $15 million and the projected stronger business in Ukraine.

A lot of companies have provided relatively conservative guidance during this earnings period due to the ongoing global recession fears and interest rate hikes. Payoneer made it clear guidance could be conservative as weakness in the e-commerce business was possible making management unwilling to bump up guidance further.

CFO Michael Levin made the following comment on the Q1'22 earnings call:

..we might be building in a little bit more conservatism in e-commerce. But at some other parts of our business that are accelerating at the same time. And so net, I would say we're on target and it gets to the question of that upside. As I mentioned in my comments, yes, I think clear our opportunity for upside depending on those executions as well as broader market issues. So whether or not we see better than 50% in Ukraine, whether or not e-commerce performs better than what we're assuming based on current trending, and in some of some more macro related to issues.

The big question is whether the $555 million target is actually conservative or not. The potential global recession and unknown nature of the war in Ukraine should make Payoneer provide conservative guidance, yet the company guided up revenue estimates for the year by $20 million. The new guidance has revenue growing 17% on the year.

Payoneer continues to expand product offerings with recent success with B2B AP/AR, Payoneer Checkout and Commercial Card all big parts of the growth opportunity. The fintech is quickly moving from a global payments provider to customers to a full functioning financial partner.

Still Cheap

Payoneer has surged over $1 on the solid Q1'22 earnings report, but the stock is still cheap. The consensus analyst estimates were down at $542 million with expectation for a return to 21% growth in 2022 to reach $654 million in revenues.

Data by YCharts

Even with the Ukraine business cut to zero, Payoneer still had a strong future ahead. The stock is not priced for the global payments company maintaining 20% growth rates with or without Ukraine.

At $5, Payoneer has a market cap approaching $2 billion with ~400 million fully diluted shares outstanding. The company has a cash balance of $465 million placing the EV closer to just $1.5 billion leaving the stock trading at just 2x 2023 sales targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the next year will be volatile for the payments business, but the demand for a global financial solutions provider is only growing. Even customers in war-torn Ukraine remain active on the platform when possible showing the value of the solutions offered by Payoneer.

The stock is far too cheap at 2x EV/S targets for 2023.