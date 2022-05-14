Putting Rockets On Launchpads: Which REITs To Buy Today

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

While REITs generally fall in price when the broad stock market does, they do not all fall by the same amount. One makes the real money in REITs by exploiting market inefficiencies. We seek to do that here.

REITs generally produce growth in properly adjusted earnings of 5% or somewhat more. Exceptional ones break 10%.

Adding in a dividend of a few percent gets you a total return in the high single digits to mid-double digits. These are not growth stocks.

Gains have often run larger across recent decades as we rode the long period of compression of all rates that matter, including discount rates. Whenever we see the next long period of expansion of rates, the hangover will not be fun. It will also not be specific to REITs.

But REITs are a niche market and very prone to the inefficiencies mentioned above. So the real money-making opportunities come during periods like the present, when some fall to unreasonably low prices.

One can get much better gains over time by buying undervalued REITs and selling them once they reprice than by just holding them across cycles. There is a lot of opportunity to buy undervalued REITs during times like the present. I find it a lot of fun and describe it as putting rockets on launchpads.

Let’s look for the rockets.

REITs Down A Lot

The curated database sustained by REIT/base covers more than 90 REITs. It includes all REITs with credit ratings, I believe, and quite a few others.

I used those data to identify the REITs, their sector, and their credit ratings. Then I used the financial functions in Excel to identify price and 52-week high, effective early May 13, and calculated how far they have dropped.

The median decline in price among this group was 21%. For comparison, the S&P 500 is down 16% from its 52-week-high.

Here are the REITs from that list that are down more than 25% from their 52-week-high. Let’s discuss a few of them.

RP Drake

Three of this group carry credit ratings of A or A- (rows shaded green), and one carries BBB+ (row shaded blue). Among those four, Simon Property Group (SPG) stands out as having dropped the farthest.

My article last November had a current fair value for SPG of $195, which still seems right to me. SPG is now priced for no growth or negative growth forever.

So my take is that the drop from fair value for SPG is about 40% (66% upside). Most of that comes from the market drop, which illustrates the power of market crashes to make you money. I’ve been adding to SPG in increments as it has dropped through various levels.

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) is variously characterized as an Office REIT or a Healthcare REIT. They own and develop Life Science complexes. They also have a venture-capital arm that invests in Life Science firms.

I wrote a detailed analysis of Alexandria for members of High Yield Landlord last year. Their story is complex; don’t believe simple stories and simple ratios.

In my view, they are creating a lot of value and will continue that going forward. I established a position in ARE while writing this article.

Prologis (PLD) and Public Storage (PSA) are both great REITs. For each of them, my uncertainty is whether recent strong price increases were sustainable or might reverse as pandemic effects wane.

Among the other investment-grade REITs in the table, the one that is a large holding for me is STORE Capital (STOR), on which this is my most recent article. In my view, STORE has about as much upside as SPG.

Many market participants make the mistake of thinking that any unrated company is more likely to perform poorly in a recession than a firm with a speculative-grade credit rating. Yet, the main reason firms are unrated and bank dependent is small size. One can find very-high-quality businesses whose size is too small to go after bond issuance.

That is where STORE hunts for tenants. As I detailed in the linked article, the standard narrative about tenant quality is just plain wrong. This will show up in the results over time.

Several of the other investment-grade REITs in the above table have stronger advocates than me. One that I have studied deeply and consider a good value here is Sun Communities (SUI).

Feel free to ask my view of others in the comments.

REITs Near The Median Drop

Here is a table showing the REITs down 21% to 25%. Again, the rows showing BBB+ REITs are shaded blue. Some comments follow.

RP Drake

It seems interesting to me that a lot of the Multifamily (apartment) REITs show up in this range. This includes two that carry an A- credit rating (rows shaded green), Equity Residential (EQR) and AvalonBay (AVB). The third, Camden Property Trust (CPT), shows up at 20% in the next table.

I like these REITs, and own AVB. But they have not yet dropped enough to seem uniquely compelling to me.

This whole group may well follow the broader stock market through to the recovery. Total returns from here in the mid-teens over the next few years seem likely, so this is not a bad time to buy whichever of these you favor.

REITs Not Dropping Much

We conclude this survey by showing the REITs down less than the median REIT is. Again, the rows showing BBB+ REITs are shaded blue and those showing A- REITs are shaded green.

RP Drake

Some aspects of this group are notable. For one thing, all the Shopping Center REITs are here. They have all fallen less than the S&P 500. In contrast to 2020, when they all crashed hard amidst government shutdowns of certain tenants, such REITs are fulfilling their much-vaunted defensive role here.

Another item of note is that most of the Net Lease REITs, including National Retail Properties (NNN) are in this group. This highlights how stupid cheap STOR has become.

One might consider selling any of these REITs in order to move the money into another REIT believed to have more upside. But specifics do matter.

For example, my view is that EPR Properties (EPR) has been undervalued by at least 40% throughout the past year. So I’m not inclined to sell that one.

In contrast, I have been buying my rockets in part by selling various high-dividend stocks that have not dropped much. I would see W.P. Carey (WPC), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), and Iron Mountain (IRM) as good candidates for doing that now.

Wrapping Up

Big market moves produce pricing inefficiencies. This is especially true in niche markets such as REITs.

Seeing which REITs have fallen the farthest is a good starting point for researching which ones have become genuinely undervalued. In my view, SPG, STOR, and ARE are among those that are now genuinely undervalued by well over 25%.

You get to make up your own mind.